Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Richy Werenski and Matt Kuchar compete at famed Sherwood Country Club … Ollie and Luke Schniederjans are both in the field this weekend at Bermuda … More below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

PGA TOUR UPDATE

Richy Werenski collected 12 birdies against one bogey during his second round last weekend at the ZOZO Championship at Sherwood, posting a course-record 61 (-11) at Sherwood Country Club (see three of his birdies below). The hot round followed an opening 72, but the former Tech star could not sustain that over the weekend with rounds off 72-76, and he tied for 57th place at 281 (-7) for the tournament.

By contrast, Matt Kuchar broke par in all four rounds to finish at 280 (-8) and tie for 54th.

The PGA Tour moves all the way across the United States and them some this week as six former Yellow Jackets gather in Southampton, Bermuda for the Bermuda Championship. Safeway Open champion Stewart Cink is back in action along with Chesson Hadley, Cameron Tringale and Vincent Whaley. Cink is one of four major champions playing in Bermuda for the first time, joining Padraig Harrington (Open Championship), Danny Willett (Masters) and Jason Dufner (PGA Championship).

Ollie Schniederjans, who plays on the Korn Ferry Tour but is off until January, and his younger brother Luke, who recently turned pro, have both received spots in the field in Bermuda. Luke lost a playoff in a bid to win a GPro Tour event in his professional debut two weeks ago, carding a 59 in the second round of that event.

PGA Tour leaderboard

KORN FERRY TOUR UPDATE

The Tour is on hiatus until January. Here is the standing of Georgia Tech players in Korn Ferry Tour points.

Seth Reeves – 19

Ollie Schniederjans – 35

Paul Haley II – 43

Anders Albertson – 59

T. Griffin – 74

Nicholas Thompson – 146

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS UPDATE

Former Master champion Larry Mize sits at No. 61 in Schwab Cup points as the senior circuit continues its Charles Schwab Cup series this week with the Timber Tech Championship in Boca Raton, Fla.

Champions Tour Leaderboard

LOCALiQ SERIES UPDATE

Chris Petefish missed the cut at the final Florida event in the series after tying for for 23rd, seventh, 47th and 19th in four prior events in the series and sits 35th in the points standings.

The LocaliQ Series, the U.S.-based tournament series designed for members of the PGA Tours in Canada, Latino America and China, culminates in the LocaliQ Series Championship Nov. 17-20 at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Ga. The top 78 in the points standings will be sent invitations to compete in the finale.

