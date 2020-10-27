Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Richy Werenski and Matt Kuchar compete at famed Sherwood Country Club … Ollie and Luke Schniederjans are both in the field this weekend at Bermuda … More below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
PGA TOUR UPDATE
Richy Werenski collected 12 birdies against one bogey during his second round last weekend at the ZOZO Championship at Sherwood, posting a course-record 61 (-11) at Sherwood Country Club (see three of his birdies below). The hot round followed an opening 72, but the former Tech star could not sustain that over the weekend with rounds off 72-76, and he tied for 57th place at 281 (-7) for the tournament.
By contrast, Matt Kuchar broke par in all four rounds to finish at 280 (-8) and tie for 54th.
The PGA Tour moves all the way across the United States and them some this week as six former Yellow Jackets gather in Southampton, Bermuda for the Bermuda Championship. Safeway Open champion Stewart Cink is back in action along with Chesson Hadley, Cameron Tringale and Vincent Whaley. Cink is one of four major champions playing in Bermuda for the first time, joining Padraig Harrington (Open Championship), Danny Willett (Masters) and Jason Dufner (PGA Championship).
Ollie Schniederjans, who plays on the Korn Ferry Tour but is off until January, and his younger brother Luke, who recently turned pro, have both received spots in the field in Bermuda. Luke lost a playoff in a bid to win a GPro Tour event in his professional debut two weeks ago, carding a 59 in the second round of that event.
KORN FERRY TOUR UPDATE
The Tour is on hiatus until January. Here is the standing of Georgia Tech players in Korn Ferry Tour points.
- Seth Reeves – 19
- Ollie Schniederjans – 35
- Paul Haley II – 43
- Anders Albertson – 59
- T. Griffin – 74
- Nicholas Thompson – 146
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS UPDATE
Former Master champion Larry Mize sits at No. 61 in Schwab Cup points as the senior circuit continues its Charles Schwab Cup series this week with the Timber Tech Championship in Boca Raton, Fla.
LOCALiQ SERIES UPDATE
Chris Petefish missed the cut at the final Florida event in the series after tying for for 23rd, seventh, 47th and 19th in four prior events in the series and sits 35th in the points standings.
The LocaliQ Series, the U.S.-based tournament series designed for members of the PGA Tours in Canada, Latino America and China, culminates in the LocaliQ Series Championship Nov. 17-20 at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Ga. The top 78 in the points standings will be sent invitations to compete in the finale.
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: Bermuda Championship • October 29-November 1, 2020 • Port Royal Golf Course • Southampton, Bermuda • Purse: $4,000,000
- Korn Ferry Tour: season resumes in January 2021
- PGA Tour Champions: Timber Tech Championship • October 30-November 1, 2020 • The Old Course at Broken Sound • Boca Raton, Fla. • Purse: $2,000,000
- LocaliQ Series: LocaliQ Series Championship • November 17-20, 2020 • TPC Sugarloaf • Duluth, Ga.
- All Pro Tour: Houma Classic • November 11-13, 2020 • Ellendale Country Club • Houma, La. • Purse: $48,000
- G Pro Tour: Savannah Open • October 27-29, 2020 • Savannah Quarters • Pooler, Ga.
- SwingThought Tour: ST19-Summer Grove Golf Club • November 4-5, 2020 • Summer Grove Golf Club • Newnan, Ga.
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 59
YTD earnings: $106,387
Career earnings (KFT): $628,224
ROBERTO CASTRO
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: $0
Career earnings: $7,411,048
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 3
YTD earnings: $1,334,130
Career earnings: $39,493,271
JAMES CLARK
Hometown: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
Status: developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DREW CZUCHRY
Hometown: Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $19,196,243
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 74
YTD earnings: $79,133
Career earnings (KFT): $114,110
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 91
YTD earnings: $129,213
Career earnings: $8,213,948
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Order of Merit: 56
YTD earnings: ¥113,512
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 43
YTD earnings: $121,626
Career earnings (KFT): $466,397
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
ZOZO Championship at Sherwood
T-54
70-69-70-71--280 (-8)
Points ranking: 142
YTD earnings: $70,132
Career earnings (PGAT): $51,588,384
TROY MATTESON
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $10,111,266
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Points ranking: 61
YTD earnings: $124,266
Career earnings (Champions): $4,999,115
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: MacKenzie Tour
Did not play Points ranking (LocalIQ Series): 35
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $5,280
Career earnings (MacKenzie): $16,280
MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 19
YTD earnings: $189,688
Career earnings (KFT): $451,076
Career earnings (PGAT): $309,588
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Developmental Tours
Did not play Points Ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: $5,450
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 35
YTD earnings: $148,992
Career earnings (KFT): $438,648
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 146
YTD earnings: $27,635
Career earnings (KFT): $889,499
Career earnings (PGAT): $5,729,551
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 83
YTD earnings: $114,740
Career earnings (PGAT): $11,945,616
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
ZOZO Championship at Sherwood
T-57
72-61-72-76--281 (-7)
Points ranking: 136
YTD earnings: $87,919
Career earnings (PGAT): $4,634,026
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play PGA Tour Points ranking: 74
YTD earnings: $84,820
Career earnings (PGAT): $292,391
Career earnings (KFT): $167,469