Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Luke Schniederjans has a smashing professional debut in North Carolina … Richy Werenski and Matt Kuchar stayed in Vegas for another week … More below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
*****
PGA TOUR UPDATE
Only Matt Kuchar and Richy Werenski were in action last weekend as the PGA Tour finished a two-week run in Las Vegas for the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek, a limited-field event normally conducted in Korea but moved to the United States this year due to Covid-19.
Werenski tied for 28th place (283, -5) and jumped more than 40 spots in the FedEx Cup standings, while Kuchar tied for 52nd place.
Kuchar and Werenski will compete this week in Thousand Oaks, Calif., for the ZOZO Championship at Sherwood Country Club, another event held in Asia moved to the United States because of the coronavirus pandemic. Tiger Woods in his first action since the U.S. Open and a world class field are competing for an $8 million purse.
*****
KORN FERRY TOUR UPDATE
The Tour is on hiatus until January. Here is the standing of Georgia Tech players in Korn Ferry Tour points.
- Seth Reeves – 19
- Ollie Schniederjans – 35
- Paul Haley II – 43
- Anders Albertson – 59
- T. Griffin – 74
- Nicholas Thompson – 146
*****
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS UPDATE
Former Master champion Larry Mize sits at No. 61 in Schwab Cup points following his tie for 52nd place at weekend’s Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Richmond, Va. The senior circuit continues its Charles Schwab Cup series this week with the Timber Tech Championship in Boca Raton, Fla.
*****
LOCALiQ SERIES UPDATE
Chris Petefish missed the cut at the final Florida event in the series after tying for for 23rd, seventh, 47th and 19th in four prior events in the series and sits 35th in the points standings.
The LocaliQ Series, the U.S.-based tournament series designed for members of the PGA Tours in Canada, Latino America and China, culminates in the LocaliQ Series Championship Nov. 17-20 at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Ga. The top 78 in the points standings will be sent invitations to compete in the finale.
*****
ELSEWHERE
Luke Schniederjans had himself a round to remember last Wednesday. During the second round of the Mimosa Challenge, a GPro Tour event at Mimosa Hills Golf Club, Schniederjans went low, dissecting the Donald Ross-designed course in Morganton, North Carolina to the tune of 11-under 59. The 2020 Georgia Tech graduate made birdie on every hole on the front nine except for the par-4 fourth, making the turn at 8-under 27.
In his first professional event, Schniederjans followed that with a final-round 65 and tied for first with Greg Eason, who won the $10,000 first prize in a playoff. Schniederjans took home $5,450. James Clark missed the cut in the same event.
Chris Petefish and Michael Pisciotta both competed in a SwingThought Tour event at Three Ridges Golf Club in Knoxville, Tenn., missing the cut.
*****
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Former Georgia Tech standout Luke Schniederjans shoots 11-under 59 in mini-tour event https://t.co/H6KBSZGuVA pic.twitter.com/alpghBDddT
— Golfweek (@golfweek) October 15, 2020
/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″>
Ridin' With Rymer is back from TPC Myrtle Beach with a very special guest. @CharlieRymerPGA catches up with @PGA_JohnDaly.
📺: https://t.co/0dXhnhIIZH#RidinWithRymer #MyrtleBeachGolf pic.twitter.com/dJTcg0DmmS
— Myrtle Beach Golf (@MyrtleBeachGolf) October 14, 2020
Biggest trout I ever caught. Brown on the Hiwassee river in Tennessee today. @SEAnglers is AWESOME!
We had 3 boats and 3 amazing guides. My man is Tic and I’d fish with him anywhere. He’s a real pro.
Going to bed with big smile tonight. pic.twitter.com/OHK7J5IlwK
— Charlie (@CharlieRymerPGA) October 16, 2020
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: ZOZO Championship at Sherwood • October 22-25, 2020 • Sherwood Country Club • Thousand Oaks, Calif. • Purse: $8,000,000
- Korn Ferry Tour: season resumes in January 2021
- PGA Tour Champions: Timer Tech Championship • October 30-November 1, 2020 • The Old Course at Broken Sound • Boca Raton, Fla. • Purse: $2,000,000
- LocaliQ Series: LocaliQ Series Championship • November 17-20, 2020 • TPC Sugarloaf • Duluth, Ga.
- All Pro Tour: Paragon Casino Championship • October 19-21, 2020 • Tamahka Hills Golf Club • Marksville, La. • Purse: $48,000
- G Pro Tour: Savannah Open • October 27-29, 2020 • Savannah Quarters • Pooler, Ga.
- SwingThought Tour: ST19-Summer Grove Golf Club • November 4-5, 2020 • Summer Grove Golf Club • Newnan, Ga.
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 59
YTD earnings: $106,387
Career earnings (KFT): $628,224
ROBERTO CASTRO
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: $0
Career earnings: $7,411,048
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 3
YTD earnings: $1,334,130
Career earnings: $39,493,271
JAMES CLARK
Hometown: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
Status: developmental tours
GPro Tour
Mimosa Challenge
missed cut
71-70--141 (+1)
Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DREW CZUCHRY
Hometown: Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $19,196,243
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 74
YTD earnings: $79,133
Career earnings (KFT): $114,110
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 91
YTD earnings: $129,213
Career earnings: $8,213,948
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Order of Merit: 56
YTD earnings: ¥113,512
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 43
YTD earnings: $121,626
Career earnings (KFT): $466,397
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
The CJ Cup at Shadow Creek
T-52
76-68-74-71--289 (+1)
Points ranking: 140
YTD earnings: $53,652
Career earnings (PGAT): $51,571,904
TROY MATTESON
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $10,111,266
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour Champions
Dominion Energy Charity Classic
T-52
75-69-71--215 (-1)
Points ranking: 61
YTD earnings: $124,266
Career earnings (Champions): $4,999,115
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: MacKenzie Tour
SwingThought Tour
ST18
missed cut
73-70--143 (+1)
Points ranking (LocalIQ Series): 35
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $5,280
Career earnings (MacKenzie): $16,280
MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Developmental tours
SwingThought Tour
ST18
missed cut
75-72--147 (+5)
Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 19
YTD earnings: $189,688
Career earnings (KFT): $451,076
Career earnings (PGAT): $309,588
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Developmental Tours
GPro Tour
Mimosa Challenge
T-1
71-59-65--195 (-15)
Points Ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: $5,450
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 35
YTD earnings: $148,992
Career earnings (KFT): $438,648
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 146
YTD earnings: $27,635
Career earnings (KFT): $889,499
Career earnings (PGAT): $5,729,551
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 83
YTD earnings: $114,740
Career earnings (PGAT): $11,945,616
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
The CJ Cup at Shadow Creek
T-28
74-68-70-71--283 (-5)
Points ranking: 13`
YTD earnings: $71,919
Career earnings (PGAT): $4,618,026
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play PGA Tour Points ranking: 74
YTD earnings: $84,820
Career earnings (PGAT): $292,391
Career earnings (KFT): $167,469