Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Luke Schniederjans has a smashing professional debut in North Carolina … Richy Werenski and Matt Kuchar stayed in Vegas for another week … More below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

PGA TOUR UPDATE

Only Matt Kuchar and Richy Werenski were in action last weekend as the PGA Tour finished a two-week run in Las Vegas for the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek, a limited-field event normally conducted in Korea but moved to the United States this year due to Covid-19.

Werenski tied for 28th place (283, -5) and jumped more than 40 spots in the FedEx Cup standings, while Kuchar tied for 52nd place.

Kuchar and Werenski will compete this week in Thousand Oaks, Calif., for the ZOZO Championship at Sherwood Country Club, another event held in Asia moved to the United States because of the coronavirus pandemic. Tiger Woods in his first action since the U.S. Open and a world class field are competing for an $8 million purse.

KORN FERRY TOUR UPDATE

The Tour is on hiatus until January. Here is the standing of Georgia Tech players in Korn Ferry Tour points.

Seth Reeves – 19

Ollie Schniederjans – 35

Paul Haley II – 43

Anders Albertson – 59

T. Griffin – 74

Nicholas Thompson – 146

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS UPDATE

Former Master champion Larry Mize sits at No. 61 in Schwab Cup points following his tie for 52nd place at weekend’s Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Richmond, Va. The senior circuit continues its Charles Schwab Cup series this week with the Timber Tech Championship in Boca Raton, Fla.

LOCALiQ SERIES UPDATE

Chris Petefish missed the cut at the final Florida event in the series after tying for for 23rd, seventh, 47th and 19th in four prior events in the series and sits 35th in the points standings.

The LocaliQ Series, the U.S.-based tournament series designed for members of the PGA Tours in Canada, Latino America and China, culminates in the LocaliQ Series Championship Nov. 17-20 at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Ga. The top 78 in the points standings will be sent invitations to compete in the finale.

ELSEWHERE

Luke Schniederjans had himself a round to remember last Wednesday. During the second round of the Mimosa Challenge, a GPro Tour event at Mimosa Hills Golf Club, Schniederjans went low, dissecting the Donald Ross-designed course in Morganton, North Carolina to the tune of 11-under 59. The 2020 Georgia Tech graduate made birdie on every hole on the front nine except for the par-4 fourth, making the turn at 8-under 27.

In his first professional event, Schniederjans followed that with a final-round 65 and tied for first with Greg Eason, who won the $10,000 first prize in a playoff. Schniederjans took home $5,450. James Clark missed the cut in the same event.

Chris Petefish and Michael Pisciotta both competed in a SwingThought Tour event at Three Ridges Golf Club in Knoxville, Tenn., missing the cut.

