Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Anders Albertson rebounded from a missed cut the previous week with a top-10 finish on the Korn Ferry Tour … Cameron Tringale and Matt Kuchar returned to action with strong performances at the Shriners Hospital Open in Las Vegas … More below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

*****

PGA TOUR UPDATE

In the first of two events in back-to-back weeks in Las Vegas, Cameron Tringale led a trio of Yellow Jackets who played the weekend at the Shriners Hospital for Children Open, tying for 19th place with a 16-under-par total of 268 (66-66-66-70) while Matt Kuchar fired a closing 66 to tie for 34th place at 13-under-par 271.

Stewart Cink also made the cut, lighting up the TPC Summerlin course with a second-round 63 to get into contention for a possible victory No. 2 this fall. But 11 rounds of great golf came to an end Sunday with a quintuple bogey at the par-4 12th hole and he finished with an 81. The round didn’t impact his FedEx Cup standing, however, as he remains No. 3.

Chesson Hadley and Richy Werenski both missed the cut, but Hadley did take time out to do an interview with the Georgia Tech student newspaper, the Technique.

Kuchar and Werenski are sticking around this week as the PGA Tour remains in Las Vegas for the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek, an event normally conducted in Korea but moved to the United States this year due to Covid-19.

*****

KORN FERRY TOUR UPDATE

Only one Yellow Jacket – Anders Albertson – made the cut last weekend as the Korn Ferry Tour concluded the fall portion of its 2020-21 wrap-around season at the Orange County National Championship in Winter Garden, Fla.

Albertson took the 36-hole lead with rounds of 65-65, but couldn’t sustain the sizzling play after posting rounds of 67-69 on the weekend and landing in a tie for ninth place (266, -18). He finished five stroke off the pace of champion Trey Mullinax.

Still, he snapped a string of three missed cuts and posted his third top-10 finish of 2020. The 2015 Tech grad enters the winter break at No. 59 on the Korn Ferry Tour’s points list.

Korn Ferry leaderboard

The other five Jackets on the Korn Ferry Tour missed the cut at Orange County, and here are the standings in the points race entering the winter break (top 25 at the end of the 2021 schedule earned PGA Tour cards):

Seth Reeves – 19

Ollie Schniederjans – 35

Paul Haley II – 43

Anders Albertson – 59

J.T. Griffin – 74

Nicholas Thompson – 146

*****

LOCALiQ SERIES UPDATE

Chris Petefish missed the cut last week at the Club at Weston Hills, the final Florida event in the series. Petefish had tied for 23rd, seventh, 47th and 19th in four prior events in the series and sits 35th in the points standings.

The LocaliQ Series, the U.S.-based tournament series designed for members of the PGA Tours in Canada, Latino America and China, culminates in the LocaliQ Series Championship Nov. 17-20 at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Ga. The top 78 in the points standings will be sent invitations to compete in the finale.

LocaliQ Series Leaderboard

*****

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS UPDATE

Former Master champion Larry Mize sits at No. 59 in Schwab Cup points following his 73rd– place at last weekend’s SAS Championship in Cary, N.C. The senior circuit continues its Charles Schwab Cup series this week with the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Richmond, Va.

Champions Tour Leaderboard