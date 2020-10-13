Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Anders Albertson rebounded from a missed cut the previous week with a top-10 finish on the Korn Ferry Tour … Cameron Tringale and Matt Kuchar returned to action with strong performances at the Shriners Hospital Open in Las Vegas … More below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
PGA TOUR UPDATE
In the first of two events in back-to-back weeks in Las Vegas, Cameron Tringale led a trio of Yellow Jackets who played the weekend at the Shriners Hospital for Children Open, tying for 19th place with a 16-under-par total of 268 (66-66-66-70) while Matt Kuchar fired a closing 66 to tie for 34th place at 13-under-par 271.
Stewart Cink also made the cut, lighting up the TPC Summerlin course with a second-round 63 to get into contention for a possible victory No. 2 this fall. But 11 rounds of great golf came to an end Sunday with a quintuple bogey at the par-4 12th hole and he finished with an 81. The round didn’t impact his FedEx Cup standing, however, as he remains No. 3.
Chesson Hadley and Richy Werenski both missed the cut, but Hadley did take time out to do an interview with the Georgia Tech student newspaper, the Technique.
Kuchar and Werenski are sticking around this week as the PGA Tour remains in Las Vegas for the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek, an event normally conducted in Korea but moved to the United States this year due to Covid-19.
KORN FERRY TOUR UPDATE
Only one Yellow Jacket – Anders Albertson – made the cut last weekend as the Korn Ferry Tour concluded the fall portion of its 2020-21 wrap-around season at the Orange County National Championship in Winter Garden, Fla.
Albertson took the 36-hole lead with rounds of 65-65, but couldn’t sustain the sizzling play after posting rounds of 67-69 on the weekend and landing in a tie for ninth place (266, -18). He finished five stroke off the pace of champion Trey Mullinax.
Still, he snapped a string of three missed cuts and posted his third top-10 finish of 2020. The 2015 Tech grad enters the winter break at No. 59 on the Korn Ferry Tour’s points list.
The other five Jackets on the Korn Ferry Tour missed the cut at Orange County, and here are the standings in the points race entering the winter break (top 25 at the end of the 2021 schedule earned PGA Tour cards):
- Seth Reeves – 19
- Ollie Schniederjans – 35
- Paul Haley II – 43
- Anders Albertson – 59
- J.T. Griffin – 74
- Nicholas Thompson – 146
LOCALiQ SERIES UPDATE
Chris Petefish missed the cut last week at the Club at Weston Hills, the final Florida event in the series. Petefish had tied for 23rd, seventh, 47th and 19th in four prior events in the series and sits 35th in the points standings.
The LocaliQ Series, the U.S.-based tournament series designed for members of the PGA Tours in Canada, Latino America and China, culminates in the LocaliQ Series Championship Nov. 17-20 at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Ga. The top 78 in the points standings will be sent invitations to compete in the finale.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS UPDATE
Former Master champion Larry Mize sits at No. 59 in Schwab Cup points following his 73rd– place at last weekend’s SAS Championship in Cary, N.C. The senior circuit continues its Charles Schwab Cup series this week with the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Richmond, Va.
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: The CJ Cup at Shadow Creek • October 15-18, 2020 • Shadow Creek Golf Course • Las Vegas, Nev. • Purse: $9,750,000
- Korn Ferry Tour: season resumes in January 2021
- PGA Tour Champions: Dominion Energy Charity Classic • October 16-18, 2020 • Country Club of Virginia • Richmond, Va. • Purse: $2,000,000
- LocaliQ Series: LocaliQ Series Championship • November 17-20, 2020 • TPC Sugarloaf • Duluth, Ga.
- All Pro Tour: Crown Colony Challenge • October 12-14, 2020 • Crown Colony Country Club • Lufkin, Texas • Purse: $84,000
- G Pro Tour: Mimosa Challenge • October 13-15, 2020 • Mimosa Hills Golf and Country Club • Morganton, N.C.
- SwingThought Tour: ST18-Three Ridges Golf Course • October 13-15, 2020 • Three Ridges Golf Club • Knoxville, Tenn.
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Orange County Nat'l Championship
T-9
65-65-67-69--266 (-18)
Points ranking: 59
YTD earnings: $106,387
Career earnings (KFT): $628,224
ROBERTO CASTRO
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: $0
Career earnings: $7,411,048
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Shriners Hospital for Children Open
T-64
67-62-70-81--281 (-3)
Points ranking: 3
YTD earnings: $1,334,130
Career earnings: $39,493,271
JAMES CLARK
Hometown: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
Status: developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DREW CZUCHRY
Hometown: Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $19,196,243
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Orange County Nat'l Championship
missed cut
71-71--142 (E)
Points ranking: 74
YTD earnings: $79,133
Career earnings (KFT): $114,110
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Shriners Hospital for Children Open
missed cut
69-69--138 (-4)
Points ranking: 78
YTD earnings: $129,213
Career earnings: $8,213,948
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Order of Merit: 56
YTD earnings: ¥113,512
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Orange County Nat'l Championship
missed cut
70-69--139 (-3)
Points ranking: 43
YTD earnings: $121,626
Career earnings (KFT): $466,397
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Shriners Hospital for Children Open
T-34
67-66-72-66--271 (-13)
Points ranking: 132
YTD earnings: $33,483
Career earnings (PGAT): $51,551,736
TROY MATTESON
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $10,111,266
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour Champions
SAS Championship
73rd
73-80-83--226 (+10)
Points ranking: 59
YTD earnings: $119,637
Career earnings (Champions): $4,994,487
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: MacKenzie Tour
LocaiQ Series
Classic at the Club at Weston Hills
missed cut
75-80--155 (+11)
Points ranking: 35
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $5,280
Career earnings (MacKenzie): $16,280
MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Orange County Nat'l Championship
missed cut
74-67--141 (+1)
Points ranking: 19
YTD earnings: $189,688
Career earnings (KFT): $451,076
Career earnings (PGAT): $309,588
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Orange County Nat'l Championship
missed cut
68-69--137 (-5)
Points ranking: 35
YTD earnings: $148,992
Career earnings (KFT): $438,648
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Orange County Nat'l Championship
missed cut
74-71--145 (+3)
Points ranking: 146
YTD earnings: $27,635
Career earnings (KFT): $889,499
Career earnings (PGAT): $5,729,551
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Shriners Hospital for Children Open
T-19
66-66-66-70--268 (-16)
Points ranking: 73
YTD earnings: $114,740
Career earnings (PGAT): $11,945,616
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Shriners Hospital for Children Open
missed cut
68-74--142 (E)
Points ranking: 173
YTD earnings: $14,784
Career earnings (PGAT): $4,560,891
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
tatus: PGA Tour
Did not play PGA Tour Points ranking: 41
YTD earnings: $84,820
Career earnings (PGAT): $292,391
Career earnings (KFT): $167,469