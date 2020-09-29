Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Ollie Schniederjans and Noah Norton earn top-10 finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour … Vincent Whaley carries the Georgia Tech banner in the Dominican Republic … More below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
PGA TOUR UPDATE
Most of the former Yellow Jackets on the PGA Tour did not play last weekend in the Dominican Republic, but will be in Jackson, Miss., for this week’s Sanderson Farms Championship. Stewart Cink, who captured the wine barrel trophy for winning the Safeway Open two weeks ago in Napa, Calif., highlights a group of five Jackets in the field, including Chesson Hadley, Cameron Tringale, Richy Werenski and Vincent Whaley.
Whaley, in his second season on Tour, was the only Jacket to make the trek to the Dominican for the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship last weekend, finishing in a tie for 28th place at 8-under-par 280. Whaley opened the 2020-21 season with a solid tie for 23rd at the Safeway Open three weeks ago after finishing No. 188 in FedEx Cup in his rookie year, with one top-10 finish.
KORN FERRY TOUR UPDATE
Georgia Tech senior Noah Norton made the most of his first taste of a professional golf environment, by tying for eighth place last weekend at the Wichita (Kan.) Open. Norton, a two-time all-ACC performer in his Yellow Jacket career, played an exemption into the event as a winner of the Patriot All-American Invitational last winter. The Chico, Calif., senior shot 12-under-par 268 to match All-American Ollie Schniederjans, and they were the only two Jackets to make the cut.
The top-10 finish earned Norton another start this week at the Savannah Golf Championship at The Landings Golf Club in Savannah, Ga.
Schniederjans, who won the Wichita event in 2016 when it was called the Air Capital Classic, has had five top-15 finishes in his last eight tournaments this summer, and sits No. 32 in the Korn Ferry Tour points standings. He shot all four rounds in the 60s.
Anders Albertson, also working for a magic spark to get him back to the PGA Tour, is competing this week along with J.T. Griffin, Paul Haley II and Seth Reeves. Reeves is in the best position of the group to earn back his PGA Tour card, sitting solidly inside the top 25 in points (No. 17) on the strength of his victory at the Pinnacle Bank Championship and a T3 at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, while Haley II is No. 34.
LOCALiQ SERIES UPDATE
Chris Petefish who tied for 23rd, seventh, 47th and 19th in the four events played so far, did not play last week’s event in Jacksonville, Fla., and slipped to 22nd in the points standings. He will return to action this week at The Challenge at Harbor Hills as the series continues in Florida.
The LocaliQ Series, the U.S.-based tournament series designed for members of the PGA Tours in Canada, Latino America and China, has four remaining events, culminating in the LocaliQ Series Championship at Nassau, Bahamas in late October. After two weeks off, the series resumes this week with the Jacksonville (Fla.) Championship.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS UPDATE
Former Master champion Larry Mize sits at 57th in Schwab Cup points following his tie for 49th place at the PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach Golf Links (219, +3) two weeks ago. The senior circuit is off for the next two weeks before resuming at the SAS Championship in Cary, N.C.
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Rising @GTGolf senior Noah Norton gained @WichitaOpen entry via his 2019 Patriot All-America victory.
He’s T12 into the final round. 😮 pic.twitter.com/bT0oCqDEl8
— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) September 26, 2020
Golf has been a bit of a whirlwind for @ollie_gt since graduating from @GTGolf.
He’s now back on the #KornFerryTour searching for a second career win @WichitaOpen and another shot on the @PGATOUR. https://t.co/UZoxl4mqfa
— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) September 23, 2020
UPCOMING EVENTS (subject to change)
- PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Championship • October 1-4, 2020 • Country Club of Jackson • Jackson, Miss. • Purse: $6,600,000
- Korn Ferry Tour: Savannah Golf Championship • October 1-4, 2020 • The Landings Club • Savannah, Ga. • Purse: $600,000
- PGA Tour Champions: SAS Championship • October 9-11, 2020 • Prestonwood Country Club • Cary, N.C. • Purse: $2,100,000
- LocaliQ Series: The Challenge at Harbor Hills • September 30-October 2, 2020 • Harbor Hills Country Club • Lady Lake, Fla.
- All Pro Tour: Crown Colony Challenge • October 12-14, 2020 • Crown Colony Country Club • Lufkin, Texas • Purse: $84,000
- G Pro Tour: Challenge at The Creek • September 30-October 2, 2020 • The Club at Irish Creek • Kannapolis, N.C.
- SwingThought Tour: ST17-Plantation Bay Golf & Country Club • September 30-October 1, 2020 • Plantation Bay Golf & Country Club • Ormond Beach, Fla.
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Wichita Open
missed cut
71-69--140 (E)
Points ranking: 63
YTD earnings: $68,737
Career earnings (KFT): $524,751
ROBERTO CASTRO
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: $0
Career earnings: $7,411,048
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 3
YTD earnings: $1,188,000
Career earnings: $39,349,141
JAMES CLARK
Hometown: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
Status: developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DREW CZUCHRY
Hometown: Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $19,196,243
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Wichita Open
missed cut
70-75--145 (+5)
Points ranking: 69
YTD earnings: $73,405
Career earnings (KFT): $113,546
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 43
YTD earnings: $129,213
Career earnings: $8,213,948
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Order of Merit: 56
YTD earnings: ¥113,512
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Wichita Open
missed cut
72-68--140 (E)
Points ranking: 38
YTD earnings: $121,626
Career earnings (KFT): $350,668
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: --
YTD earnings: $1,515,585
Career earnings (PGAT): $51,518,252
TROY MATTESON
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $10,111,266
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Points ranking: 57
YTD earnings: $118,167
Career earnings (Champions): $4,993,017
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: MacKenzie Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 19
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $62,900
MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Wichita Open
missed cut
70-70--140 (E)
Points ranking: 17
YTD earnings: $187,228
Career earnings (KFT): $275,366
Career earnings (PGAT): $309,588
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Wichita Open
T-8
69-65-68-66--268 (-12)
Points ranking: 32
YTD earnings: $148,992
Career earnings (KFT): $302,034
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Wichita Open
missed cut
68-73--141 (+1)
Points ranking: 147
YTD earnings: $25,289
Career earnings (KFT): $880,405
Career earnings (PGAT): $5,729,551
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: --
YTD earnings: $0
Career earnings (PGAT): $11,830,876
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: --
YTD earnings: $1,716,417
Career earnings (PGAT): $4,546,107
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
tatus: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship
T-28
69-71-71-69--280 (-8)
PGA Tour Points ranking: 41
YTD earnings: $84,820
Career earnings (PGAT): $292,391
Career earnings (KFT): $167,469