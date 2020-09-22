Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Seven Yellow Jackets are back in action this week as the Korn Ferry Tour resumes competition … Only Vincent Whaley is competing on the PGA Tour as it resumes in the Dominican Republic … More below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
PGA TOUR UPDATE
Many of Georgia Tech’s alumni on the PGA Tour had last weekend off having not qualified for the U.S. Open, and most of them are taking this week off as well as the Tour heads to the Dominican Republic for the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Classic.
Only Vincent Whaley, in his second season on Tour, will compete this week after opening the 2020-21 season with a solid tie for 23rd at the Safeway Open two weeks ago. The 2017 Tech graduate finished No. 188 in FedEx Cup in his rookie year, with one top-10 finish, and retains limited status.
KORN FERRY TOUR UPDATE
Georgia Tech rising senior Noah Norton gets his first taste of a professional golf environment, albeit of the Covid-19 variety, when the Korn Ferry Tour resumes action this week with the Wichita (Kan.) Open. Norton, a two-time all-ACC performer in his Yellow Jacket career, has an exemption into the event as a winner of the Patriot Invitational last winter. The Chico, Calif., senior made it to match play in the U.S. Amateur championship in august, winning his first-round contest before falling in the round of 32.
Ollie Schniederjans, who won this event in 2016 when it was called the Air Capital Classic, has had four top-15 finishes in his last seven tournaments this summer, and now returns to the place of his inaugural Korn Ferry Tour victory. His four-year Tech teammate Anders Albertson, also working for a magic spark to get him back to the PGA Tour, has been playing the best golf of the season over the last month or so, including a T5 at the Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS.
Also back in action after the week off are J.T. Griffin, Paul Haley II, Seth Reeves and Nicholas Thompson. Reeves is in the best position of the group to earn back his PGA Tour card, sitting solidly inside the top 25 in points (No. 16) on the strength of his victory at the Pinnacle Bank Championship and a T3 at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship. Schniederjans is No. 33, Haley II No. 34.
LOCALiQ SERIES UPDATE
Chris Petefish has tied for 23rd, seventh, 47th and 19th in the four events played so far, and sits 16th in the points standings. He tied for 19th at the Invitational at Auburn in the series’ last event with an 11-under-par total of 205.
The LocaliQ Series, the U.S.-based tournament series designed for members of the PGA Tours in Canada, Latino America and China, has four remaining events, culminating in the LocaliQ Series Championship at Nassau, Bahamas in late October. After two weeks off, the series resumes this week with the Jacksonville (Fla.) Championship.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS UPDATE
Former Master champion Larry Mize sits at 57th in Schwab Cup points following his tie for 49th place at last weekend’s PUR Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach Golf Links (219, +3). The senior circuit is off for the next two weeks before resuming at the SAS Championship in Cary, N.C.
U.S. OPEN UPDATE
Winged Foot Golf Club claimed many high-profile victims last weekend at the 120th U.S. Open Championship, including three of the four Yellow Jackets in the field. Only Chesson Hadley, who tie for ninth place at Pebble Beach the year before, made the cut and tie for 51st place with an 18-over-par total of 298.
Video recaps: Hadley | Ogletree | Kuchar
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Staying at lovely @ZionRanch near @ZionNPS tonight. This is the dog bowl, I swear @KipHenley gets fed a little better in caddie dining on the @pgatour!
— Stewart Cink (@stewartcink) September 20, 2020
Favorite comment from @SafewayOpen came from my friend @ktaylor74's son, regarding my club selection from the collar behind the 72nd hole: "He's got a putter from off green. Such a Dad move."
— Stewart Cink (@stewartcink) September 16, 2020
Ridin With Rymer is back! @CharlieRymerPGA catches up with Grammy Winner, and friend, @DanTyminski!
📺: https://t.co/1Id5Rke9v9#RidinWithRymer #MyrtleBeachGolf pic.twitter.com/MmORUGmrZk
— Myrtle Beach Golf (@MyrtleBeachGolf) September 16, 2020
First flight today since January. @delta has the plane looking all spiffy and CLEAN! Thanks to all the travel professionals that make the experience as good as it can be. 3 tips for travelers in these times…be smart, patient, and KIND.
— Charlie (@CharlieRymerPGA) September 15, 2020
UPCOMING EVENTS (subject to change)
- PGA Tour: Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship • September 24-27, 2020 • Corales Golf Course • Punta Cana, Dominican Republic • Purse: $4,000,000
- Korn Ferry Tour: Wichita Open • September 24-27, 2020 • Crestview Country Club • Wichita, Kan. • Purse: $600,000
- PGA Tour Champions: SAS Championship • October 9-11, 2020 • Prestonwood Country Club • Cary, N.C. • Purse: $2,100,000
- LocaliQ Series: Jacksonville Championship • September 23-25, 2020 • Hidden Hills Golf Club • Jacksonville, Fla.
- All Pro Tour: Colbert Charity Classic • September 22-24, 2020 • Colbert Hills Golf Club • Manhattan, Kan. • Purse: $120,000
- G Pro Tour: Challenge at The Creek • September 30-October 2, 2020 • The Club at Irish Creek • Kannapolis, N.C.
- SwingThought Tour: ST17-Plantation Bay Golf & Country Club • September 30-October 1, 2020 • Plantation Bay Golf & Country Club • Ormond Beach, Fla.
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 59
YTD earnings: $68,737
Career earnings (KFT): $524,751
ROBERTO CASTRO
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: $0
Career earnings: $7,411,048
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 2
YTD earnings: $1,188,000
Career earnings: $39,349,141
JAMES CLARK
Hometown: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
Status: tba
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DREW CZUCHRY
Hometown: Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: tba
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $19,196,243
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 66
YTD earnings: $73,405
Career earnings (KFT): $113,546
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
U.S. Open
T-51
73-73-77-75--298 (+18)
Points ranking: 28
YTD earnings: $129,213
Career earnings: $8,213,948
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Order of Merit: 56
YTD earnings: ¥113,512
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 34
YTD earnings: $121,626
Career earnings (KFT): $350,668
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
U.S. Open
missed cut
74-75--149 (+9)
Points ranking: 62
YTD earnings: $1,515,585
Career earnings (PGAT): $51,518,252
TROY MATTESON
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
Status: no status
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $10,111,266
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour Champions
PURE Insurance Championship
T-49
71-78-70--219 (+3)
Points ranking: 57
YTD earnings: $118,167
Career earnings (Champions): $4,993,017
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: MacKenzie Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 19
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $62,900
MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 13
YTD earnings: $187,228
Career earnings (KFT): $275,366
Career earnings (PGAT): $309,588
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 33
YTD earnings: $134,622
Career earnings (KFT): $302,034
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 145
YTD earnings: $25,289
Career earnings (KFT): $880,405
Career earnings (PGAT): $5,729,551
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: T-68
YTD earnings: $0
Career earnings (PGAT): $11,830,876
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: PGA Tour
U.S. Open
missed cut
73-79--152 (+12)
Points ranking: 47
YTD earnings: $1,716,417
Career earnings (PGAT): $4,546,107
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
tatus: PGA Tour
Did not play PGA Tour Points ranking: T-21
YTD earnings: $57,420
Career earnings (PGAT): $264,991
Career earnings (KFT): $167,469