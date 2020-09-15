Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Four Yellow Jackets, including amateur Andy Ogletree and 2020 PGA Tour winner Richy Werenski, competing this week at the U.S. Open, the second major of the 2019-20 season … Stewart Cink makes winning his first Tour event in 11 years a special family affair … More below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report. (trophy photos courtesy of PGA Tour/Getty Images)
U.S. OPEN UPDATE
Four Yellow Jackets – Chesson Hadley, Matt Kuchar, Andy Ogletree (a) and Richy Werenski – are in the reduced 144-player field for the 120th U.S. Open Championship this week at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y.
The United States Golf Association built its field entirely on exemptions, with no qualifying held this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Hadley (third appearance) made the field after his top-10 finish last year at Pebble Beach, Kuchar (18th start) earned his spot by qualifying for the 2019 Tour Championship, Werenski (second start) earned his after winning the Barracuda Championship earlier this summer, and Ogletree (first start) is in as the 2019 U.S. Amateur Champion.
Nobody associated with Georgia Tech golf has won the U.S. Open since Bobby Jones captured the 1930 title to complete the Grand Slam of golf. Stewart Cink, who has an Open Championship to his credit, came the closest in 2001, finishing a stroke shy of joining a playoff with Mark Brooks and Retief Goosen at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Okla.
Hadley bio | Kuchar bio | Ogletree bio | Werenski bio | Viewing schedule | Tee times
Former Tech star Tripp Isenhour gives us a look at Winged Foot for a segment on Golf Channel.
Easy holes at Winged Foot? Non-existent 😬 (besides the 19th hole of course)@TrippIsenhourGC explains how players can get @usopengolf Tournament Ready, presented by @CintasCorp. pic.twitter.com/ZYaneRBSH2
— Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) September 4, 2020
PGA TOUR UPDATE
With his elder son Reagan on his bag last weekend, Stewart Cink played a strong weekend by shooting 65-65 and held off the challenge of rookie Harry Higgs to win the Safeway Open last weekend in Napa, Calif., the 2020-21 PGA Tour season opener. The three-time Tech All-American recorded his seventh PGA Tour victory and first since winning the 2009 Open Championship, posting a 21-under-par total of 267.
At age 47, Cink is now fully exempt on the Tour through 2022-23 after finishing out of the top 125 the last two seasons. He also earned entry into the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Masters, Players Championship and PGA Championship.
Interestingly enough, he became the third former Yellow Jacket to win this event, which began in 2007, joining Troy Matteson (2009) and Bryce Molder (2011) in claiming the unique oak barrel trophy at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, Calif.
Chesson Hadley and Vincent Whaley also played strong golf over the weekend at Silverado, Hadley tying for 14th place at 15-under-par 273, and Whaley tying for 23rd at 14-under 274. Cameron Tringale and Roberto Castro missed the cut, as did 2020 graduate Luke Schniederjans, who competed as an amateur after making the field as a Monday qualifier.
KORN FERRY TOUR UPDATE
Georgia Tech’s members on the Korn Ferry Tour didn’t enjoy the same success last weekend, as all five Yellow Jackets failed to make the cut at the Evans Scholars Invitational at Westchester, Ill. Ollie Schniederjans was the only one of the five to break par for the first 36 holes (-2).
The Korn Ferry Tour is off this week as the U.S. Open is contested, and resumes next week with the Wichita Open.
LOCALiQ SERIES UPDATE
Chris Petefish has tied for 23rd, seventh, 47th and 19th in the four events played so far, and sits 16th in the points standings. He tied for 19th at the Invitational at Auburn in the series’ last event with an 11-under-par total of 205.
The LocaliQ Series, the U.S.-based tournament series designed for members of the PGA Tours in Canada, Latino America and China, has three remaining events, culminating in the LocaliQ Series Championship at Nassau, Bahamas in late October. The series resumes next week with thee Jacksonville (Fla.) Championship.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS UPDATE
Former Master champion Larry Mize sits at 59th in Schwab Cup points following his tie for 63rd place at last weekend’s Sanford Invitational in Sioux Falls, S.D. (212, +2). The senior circuit moves to Pebble Beach, Calif., this week for the PURE Insurance Championship.
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
This was a really special week with my son @RCinkk on the bag. I’m honored to win the opening event of the new season @SafewayOpen
Trophy is empty right now… but won’t be for long!! pic.twitter.com/eiYoQ04THo
— Stewart Cink (@stewartcink) September 14, 2020
What a fun round out there yesterday with a 30 on the front nine and son @rcinkk on the bag! 2 shots back going into the final round 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/jSQh2tqzvA
— Stewart Cink (@stewartcink) September 13, 2020
23 years after his 1st win. 11 years since his last. After what Lisa has been through. Son on the bag. There are a lot of “great guys” out there, but I haven’t found a better one than Stewart Cink. Just awesome for so many reasons.
— Roberto Castro (@cicioCASTRO) September 14, 2020
“I know you can do it and you know you can do it … you’re with your son … so just go out there and have a great time.” https://t.co/bOxrMv6vjG
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 14, 2020
“Dad … trust me.”@StewartCink explains a moment of fatherly pride that happened during Saturday’s round. pic.twitter.com/pnImT0PUfC
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 14, 2020
.@stewartcink‘s first @PGATOUR-sanctioned title.
Birdie on the third playoff hole to win 1996 @PriceCutterCC.
(Son Reagan was not yet born.) pic.twitter.com/sEeDsrJ8ng
— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) September 14, 2020
My heart is full. My long time buddy @stewartcink has always been a champion…especially off the course. And now he’s a champion again on the course!!! Not surprised. Faith, family, friends, bbq… Stew is the best! @Transamerica
— Zach Johnson (@ZachJohnsonPGA) September 14, 2020
ICYMI: @CharlieRymerPGA caught up with his old pal Mark Bryan of Hootie and the Blowfish at River Club Golf Course in the most recent episode of Ridin With Rymer. Watch here: https://t.co/1NaTw9uVQk#RidinWithRymer #MyrtleBeachGolf pic.twitter.com/mWEK4ADW6R
— Myrtle Beach Golf (@MyrtleBeachGolf) September 12, 2020
UPCOMING EVENTS (subject to change)
- PGA Tour: U.S. Open • September 17-20, 2020 • Winged Foot Golf Club • Mamaroneck, N.Y. • Purse: $12,500,000
- Korn Ferry Tour: Wichita Open • September 24-27, 2020 • Crestview Country Club • Wichita, Kan. • Purse: $600,000
- PGA Tour Champions: PURE Insurance Championship • September 18-20, 2020 • Pebble Beach Golf Links • Pebble Beach, Calif. • Purse: $2,200,000
- LocaliQ Series: Jacksonville Championship • September 23-25, 2020 • Hidden Hills Golf Club • Jacksonville, Fla.
- All Pro Tour: Sand Creek Championship • September 15-17, 2020 • Sand Creek Station Golf Club • Newton, Kan. • Purse: $120,000
- G Pro Tour: Columbia Open • September 16-18, 2020 • Columbia Country Club • Blythewood, S.C.
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Evans Scholars Invitational
missed cut
73-71--144 (even)
Points ranking: 59
YTD earnings: $68,737
Career earnings (KFT): $524,751
ROBERTO CASTRO
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Safeway Open
missed cut
76-71--147 (+3)
Points ranking: T-68
YTD earnings: $0
Career earnings: $7,411,048
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Safeway Open
Won
67-70-65-65--267 (-21)
Points ranking: 1
YTD earnings: $1,188,000
Career earnings: $39,349,141
JAMES CLARK
Hometown: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
Status: tba
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DREW CZUCHRY
Hometown: Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: tba
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $19,196,243
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Evans Scholars Invitational
missed cut
79-69--147 (+3)
Points ranking: 66
YTD earnings: $73,405
Career earnings (KFT): $113,546
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Safeway Open
T-14
70-67-69-67--273 (-15)
Points ranking: 1T-13
YTD earnings: $100,650
Career earnings: $8,185,385
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Order of Merit: 56
YTD earnings: ¥113,512
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Evans Scholars Invitational
missed cut
74-72--146 (+2)
Points ranking: 34
YTD earnings: $121,626
Career earnings (KFT): $350,668
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 62
YTD earnings: $1,515,585
Career earnings (PGAT): $51,518,252
TROY MATTESON
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
Status: no status
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $10,111,266
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour Champions
Sanford Invitational
T-63
69-72-71--212 (+2)
Points ranking: 59
YTD earnings: $111,127
Career earnings (Champions): $4,985,977
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: MacKenzie Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 19
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $62,900
MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 13
YTD earnings: $187,228
Career earnings (KFT): $275,366
Career earnings (PGAT): $309,588
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Evans Scholars Invitational
missed cut
71-71--142 (-2)
Points ranking: 33
YTD earnings: $134,622
Career earnings (KFT): $302,034
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Evans Scholars Invitational
missed cut
75-73--148 (+4)
Points ranking: 145
YTD earnings: $25,289
Career earnings (KFT): $880,405
Career earnings (PGAT): $5,729,551
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Safeway Open
missed cut
70-71--141 (-3)
Points ranking: T-68
YTD earnings: $0
Career earnings (PGAT): $11,830,876
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 39
YTD earnings: $1,716,417
Career earnings (PGAT): $4,546,107
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
tatus: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Safeway Open
T-23
69-70-66-69--274 (-14)
PGA Tour Points ranking: T-21
YTD earnings: $57,420
Career earnings (PGAT): $264,991
Career earnings (KFT): $167,469