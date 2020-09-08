Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Tour Championship is over, but the PGA Tour begins its 2020-21 season right away with Safeway Open in California, six Yellow Jackets are in the field … Anders Albertson contends at Lincoln Land Championship … More below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
PGA TOUR UPDATE
The FedEx Cup Playoffs finished last week, but there will be no break before the 2020-21 PGA Tour schedule begins this weekend with the Safeway Open at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, Calif., with six former Yellow Jackets in the field. The Tour announced its 2020-21 slate of tournaments last week, with a total of 50 events. The schedule will be interrupted twice, by the 2020 U.S. Open next week at Winged Foot Golf Club in New York and the 2020 Masters in November.
Roberto Castro, Stewart Cink, Chesson Hadley, Cameron Tringale and Vincent Whaley are competing this weekend, while 2020 graduate Luke Schniederjans made the field in Monday qualifying (shot 65, earned one of four available spots in a playoff) and will compete as an amateur. Many of the top players on Tour are skipping this event in order to prepare for next week’s U.S. Open in New York, but Hadley and Kuchar are criss-crossing the country to play both.
For only the second time in the last 11 years, Georgia Tech did not have a former player in the playoff finale at East Lake Golf Club.
KORN FERRY TOUR UPDATE
Anders Albertson made a strong bid for his second victory on the Korn Ferry Tour last weekend, moving into contention with a 9-under-par 62 in Friday’s round and following up that with a 65 on Saturday at the Lincoln Land Championship. But the 2018 champion of this event came up two strokes short after closing with a 71 Sunday and finishing 72 holes at 17-under-par 267. The performance boosted his Korn Ferry points position to 58th from 75th.
Vincent Whaley, with former Jacket Michael Hines on his bag, tied for 17th place at 12-under 262 on this stop on his way to play in this week’s Safeway Open, while J.T. Griffin and Nicholas Thompson missed the cut.
The tour remains in Illinois this week for the Evans Scholars Invitational, where Paul Haley II and Ollie Schniederjans will join the group after a week off.
LOCALiQ SERIES UPDATE
Chris Petefish has tied for 23rd, seventh, 47th and 19th in the four events played so far, and sits 16th in the points standings. He tied for 19th at the Invitational at Auburn last week with an 11-under-par total of 205. Former teammate Andy Ogletree, playing as an amateur tied for 33rd at 8-under-par 208.
The LocaliQ Series, the U.S.-based tournament series designed for members of the PGA Tours in Canada, Latino America and China, has three remaining events, culminating in the LocaliQ Series Championship at Nassau, Bahamas in late October.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS UPDATE
Former Master champion Larry Mize sits at 59th in Schwab Cup points as the champions tour resumes this weekend in South Dakota.
U.S. OPEN UPDATE
Four Yellow Jackets – Chesson Hadley, Matt Kuchar, Andy Ogletree (a) and Richy Werenski – will be in the 144-player field for the 120th U.S. Open Championship, which will be held Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y.
The United States Golf Association is building its field entirely on exemptions, with no qualifying held this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Monday, the USGA announced the addition of 16 competitors – five from the recently completed three-tournament series on the Korn Ferry Tour and eleven based on the Official World Golf Ranking – bringing the field to 139 players. Five more slots will be filled in the coming weeks.
Former Tech star Tripp Isenhour gives us a look at Winged Foot for a segment on Golf Channel.
Easy holes at Winged Foot? Non-existent 😬 (besides the 19th hole of course)@TrippIsenhourGC explains how players can get @usopengolf Tournament Ready, presented by @CintasCorp. pic.twitter.com/ZYaneRBSH2
— Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) September 4, 2020
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Together they swarmed. 🐝
Former @GTGolf teammates @VinceWhaley (-12) and @AndersAlbertson (-11) played together for the first two rounds @LincolnLandGolf.
They both enter the weekend @PantherCreekCC inside the top-five. pic.twitter.com/DenrGhG4TW
— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) September 5, 2020
Only twice has a player won a #KornFerryTour event in back-to-back starts.
2018 @LincolnLandGolf winner @AndersAlbertson looking to become the third.
He has assumed the solo lead @PantherCreekCC. pic.twitter.com/UAss5EVN4r
— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) September 6, 2020
A philosophical change has @AndersAlbertson playing some of his best golf.
And he’s solo second into the final round @LincolnLandGolf. pic.twitter.com/cUbNmqB4PV
— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) September 6, 2020
.@AndersAlbertson earned his first #KornFerryTour title at the 2018 @LincolnLandGolf.
With a third-round 65 @PantherCreekCC, he’s just one back into Sunday.#KornFerryTour pic.twitter.com/2Y96jYHDhA
— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) September 5, 2020
“I played well here last year, which is the reason why I came back.”
With a T3 @LincolnLandGolf under his belt, @PGATOUR member @VinceWhaley opted for a trip to the Land of Lincoln en route to @SafewayOpen.
So far, so good.
Opening-round 63 @PantherCreekCC.#KornFerryTour pic.twitter.com/cmNf7B0FGt
— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) September 3, 2020
“I have been driving it really well, but my irons are terrible if you look at the stats.”
Not on Thursday, though.
16/18 greens in regulation @PantherCreekCC for @VinceWhaley.
Closing birdie for an opening-round 63 @LincolnLandGolf, his career low @PGATOUR-sanctioned round. pic.twitter.com/w30gGG8LvL
— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) September 3, 2020
Plenty of @GTGolf alum success lately.@VinceWhaley joining the conversation.
Early leader @LincolnLandGolf. pic.twitter.com/CvRnMAjS6E
— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) September 3, 2020
Submit a question for @LincolnLandGolf leader @Vincewhaley. 🐝 https://t.co/6sPrIQaFgM
— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) September 3, 2020
Very good article on Coach Heppler. Trophies or not (and there’s been plenty of those) he’s had a big impact on a lot of young people, myself included. #bruce
https://t.co/kPyvmctjJc
— Roberto Castro (@cicioCASTRO) September 1, 2020
The first ever @Saintnine_US Shootout hosted by @CharlieRymerPGA is taking place this weekend. The first round is wrapping up from Pawleys Plantation Golf & Country Club.#MyrtleBeachGolf pic.twitter.com/CiGCraIz1F
— Myrtle Beach Golf (@MyrtleBeachGolf) September 5, 2020
UPCOMING EVENTS (subject to change)
- PGA Tour: Safeway Open • September 10-13, 2020 • Silverado Resort and Spa • Napa, Calif. • Purse: tba
- Korn Ferry Tour: Evans Scholars Invitational • September 10-13, 2020 • Chicago Highlands Club • Westchester, Ill. • Purse: $600,000
- PGA Tour Champions: Sanford International • September 11-13, 2020 • Minnehaha Country Club • Sioux Falls, S.D. • Purse: $1,800,000
- LocaliQ Series: Jacksonville Championship • September 23-25, 2020 • Hidden Hills Golf Club • Jacksonville, Fla.
- All Pro Tour: Sand Creek Championship • September 15-17, 2020 • Sand Creek Station Golf Club • Newton, Kan. • Purse: $120,000
- G Pro Tour: Columbia Open • September 16-18, 2020 • Columbia Country Club • Blythewood, S.C.
- SwingThought Tour: ST15/Sandpiper • September 9-10, 2020 • Sandpiper Golf Club • Santa Barbara, Calif.
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 75
YTD earnings: $68,737
Career earnings (KFT): $524,751
ROBERTO CASTRO
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 194
YTD earnings: $143,213
Career earnings: $7,411,048
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 144
YTD earnings: $490,620
Career earnings: $38,161,141
JAMES CLARK
Hometown: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
Status: tba
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DREW CZUCHRY
Hometown: Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: tba
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $19,196,243
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour Championship
T-42
68-74-70-70--282 (-6)
Points ranking: 58
YTD earnings: $73,405
Career earnings (KFT): $113,546
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 136
YTD earnings: $485,194
Career earnings: $8,084,735
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Order of Merit: 56
YTD earnings: ¥113,512
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour Championship
missed cut
72-73--145 (+1)
Points ranking: 30
YTD earnings: $121,626
Career earnings (KFT): $350,668
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 62
YTD earnings: $1,515,585
Career earnings (PGAT): $51,518,252
TROY MATTESON
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
Status: no status
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $10,111,266
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour Champions
Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National
T-59
69-69-73--211 (-2)
Points ranking: 59
YTD earnings: $108,957
Career earnings (Champions): $4,983,806
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: MacKenzie Tour
LocaliQ Series
Auburn Invitational
T-19th
67-70-68--205 (-11)
Points ranking: 19
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $62,900
MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour Championship
T-3
65-69-68-70--272 (-16)
Points ranking: 13
YTD earnings: $187,228
Career earnings (KFT): $275,366
Career earnings (PGAT): $309,588
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour Championship
T-12th
71-68-66-71--276 (-12)
Points ranking: 28
YTD earnings: $134,622
Career earnings (KFT): $302,034
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
missed cut
74-72--146 (+4)
Points ranking: 137
YTD earnings: $25,289
Career earnings (KFT): $880,405
Career earnings (PGAT): $5,729,551
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 82
YTD earnings: $911,172
Career earnings (PGAT): $11,830,876
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 39
YTD earnings: $1,716,417
Career earnings (PGAT): $4,546,107
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
tatus: PGA Tour
Did not play PGA Tour Points ranking: 183
YTD earnings: $207,571
Career earnings (PGAT): $207,571
Career earnings (KFT): $167,469