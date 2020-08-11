Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – The PGA Tour regular season winds down this weekend with the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C., as two Chesson Hadley and Vincent Whaley chase FedEx Cup playoff spots … Ollie Schniederjans and Anders Albertson continue solid play on Korn Ferry Tour … Chris Petefish makes strong start in new international series … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

*****

PGA TOUR UPDATE

It’s last call for the FedEx Cup Playoffs this week as the PGA Tour moves to Greensboro, N.C., for the Wyndham Championship. Playing in his home state on one of his favorite venues, Chesson Hadley returns to action needing to jump at least 11 spots in the points race to advance to the playoffs and keep his full Tour status for 2020-21.

Three former Jackets are well inside the top 125 heading into the final regular season event – Richy Werenski (37), Matt Kuchar (60) and Cameron Tringale (82) – and will be in the field for next week’s Northern Trust event in Norton, Mass.

Hadley, at 136, is on the outside looking in along with Stewart Cink (141), Vincent Whaley (189) and Roberto Castro (194). Cink, Tringale and Whaley are joining Hadley in the field at Sedgefield Country Club.

A week after Werenski captured his first PGA Tour title, none of the three Yellow Jackets in the PGA Championship field was able to make it to the weekend. Werenski and Kuchar posted identical rounds of 71-72 to miss the cut at TPC Harding Park, while Tringale was disqualified after his second round for signing an incorrect scorecard. He had shot a second-round 69 but signed for a 68. He discovered the error while eating lunch after his second round, and returned to the scorer’s tent to report the mistake.

*****

KORN FERRY TOUR UPDATE

Ollie Schniederjans and Anders Albertson continue strong consistent play on the Korn Ferry Tour, each posting high finishes again last weekend at the WinCo Foods Portland Open. Schniederjans tied for seventh place and risen from No. 93 to No. 31 over six events since the return to golf. Albertson, who was forced to pull out of last week’s Pinnacle Bank Championship because of a false positive Covid-19 test, tied for 11th place. He had tied for fifth the week before at the Price Cutter Charity Championship and has five rounds of his last nine in the 60s.

Seth Reeves suffered his seventh missed cut in his last eight events, the one exception being his victory at last week’s Pinnacle Bank Championship. He remains No. 18 in the Korn Ferry Points list. Paul Haley II (No. 25) and J.T. Griffin (No. 44) also missed the cut.

The tour moves this week to Boise, Idaho for the Albertsons Boise Open, with all six Yellow Jackets in the field.

*****

LOCALiQ SERIES UPDATE

Chris Petefish had a strong first week in the new LocaliQ Series of events taking place throughout the Southeastern United States over the next several weeks. Petefish tied for 23rd place (207, -9) last week at the Alpharetta Classic at the Golf Club of Georgia, while James Clark missed the cut. The series moves this week to nearby Echelon Golf Club in Alpharetta.

The U.S.-based tournament series is designed for members of the PGA Tours in Canada, Latino America and China. The series continues Aug. 25-28 at Callaway Gardens in Pine Mountain, Aug. 31-Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala., Sept. 22-25 in Jacksonville, Fla., Sept. 29-Oct. 2 in Lady Lake, Fla., and Oct. 6-9 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A season finale event will be held Oct. 26-30 at a site to be announced.

*****