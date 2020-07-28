Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Richy Werenski and Cameron Tringale both tied for third place at the 3M Open last weekend, making big moves up the FedEx Cup playoff ladder … Paul Haley II stays inside top 25 the Korn Ferry Tour while Anders Albertson finishes in top 5 … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
NEW SERIES DEVISED TO TAKE PLACE OF INTERNATIONAL TOURS
With the coronavirus pandemic wiping out the schedules of the PGA Tour’s international circuits, a new approach was needed to find playing opportunities for the hundreds of professionals who aren’t exempt on golf’s major tours. The answer is an eight-tournament series called the LocaliQ Series, which will take place throughout the Southeastern region of the United States, starting the first week of August and ending in the last week of October. The venues that have been secured included the Golf Club of Georgia, one of two home courses for the Yellow Jackets, and Echelon Golf Club in Alpharetta, and Callaway Resort and Gardens in Pine Mountain, Ga. READ MORE
PGA TOUR UPDATE
Richy Werenski and Cameron Tringale made significant jumps in their bids to advance to the FedEx Cup playoffs last weekend and in solidifying their PGA Tour status for 2020-21. Both players tied for third place at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minn., lifting Werenski 25 spots to No. 70 in the FedEx Cup points standings and Tringale 27 spots to No. 74.
Werenski held a share of the lead after each of the first three rounds (63-67-68) before falling back on Sunday. The sixth-year pro struggled on his front nine, but rallied with a 3-under-par back nine to finishing in a group of nine players at 16-under-par 268 on the TPC Twin Cities Course. Werenski has a pair of runner-up finishes on the PGA Tour but has never won.
Tringale launched himself into contention with a Saturday 63, then closed with a 66 to finish with the same score in a bid for his first PGA Tour victory. It was Tringale’s first top-10 finish this year, third in the last two years, and highest since a runner-up finish at the 2016 Shriner’s Hospital for Children Open.
Stewart Cink was the third Tech alumnus to play the weekend, tying for 46th place at 8-under-par 276.
The Tour splits this week with the top-ranked players in the world, including Matt Kuchar, compete in the World Golf Championships FedEx-St. Jude Invitational in Memphis, Tenn. The rest, Tringale and Werenski, will convene in Truckee, Calif., for the Barracuda Championship. Roberto Castro, Chesson Hadley and Vincent Whaley, who missed the cut in Minnesota, also are in the field.
KORN FERRY TOUR UPDATE
Anders Albertson posted his best finish of the season last weekend at the Price Cutter Charity Championship, tying for fifth place at the Price Cutter Charity Championship in Springfield, Mo. The 2015 Tech graduate, who spent last season on the PGA Tour, made a big jump from N0. 166 to 97 in the Korn Ferry points list after posting a 17-under-par total of 271 that included a second-round 63.
Paul Haley II stayed inside the top 25 in Korn Ferry points after firing a final-round 62 to finish in a tie for 17th place (14-under-par 274). Seth Reeves and Nicholas Thompson both missed the cut, while J.T. Griffin and Ollie Schniederjans had the weekend off.
Albertson, Griffin, Reeves and Thompson are all in the field for this week’s Pinnacle Bank Championship in Omana, Neb., while Haley and Schniederjans are idle.
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
🌲 @CamTringale had the announcers baffled with his line through the trees.
The result? ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/J5Ci0diimi
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 26, 2020
One of the hardest parts of the pandemic is not being able to interact with fans at golf tournaments. Cameo allows me to interact with fans on a unique and more personal level. Check out my Cameo profile: https://t.co/1QfBcjzm4s
— David Duval (@david59duval) July 26, 2020
Birdies started dropping at the end of the day. Need more in the final round! @3MOpen pic.twitter.com/GvVk4sT9mT
— Richy Werenski (@werenskir) July 25, 2020
Tough conditions with the wind but happy to shoot a 67 today @3MOpen. Excited for a big weekend! pic.twitter.com/RjujfBwcZN
— Richy Werenski (@werenskir) July 24, 2020
Co-leader heading into Sunday.
Strong Saturday showing from @werenskir. pic.twitter.com/DQWRKWNxYw
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 26, 2020
So…is this a product of good parenting or is she just a lovely well adjusted child? #latter pic.twitter.com/2bzf3r0DSN
— Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) July 21, 2020
Great couple of days fishing with my Pop on the Hiwassee river in east Tennessee. Yesterday I caught these 2 trophy trout. They are trout of a lifetime on public water…like a hole-in-one. Tic Smith is an amazing guide! Big thanks to https://t.co/koR1qY5i4v#notanad pic.twitter.com/x41eLLYl9S
— charlie (@CharlieRymerPGA) July 23, 2020
UPCOMING EVENTS (subject to change)
- World Golf Championships: FedEx-St. Jude Invitational • July 30-August 2, 2020 • TPC Southwind • Memphis, Tenn. • Purse: $10,500,000
- PGA Tour: Barraduca Championship • July 30, August 2, 2020 • Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) • Truckee, Calif. • Purse: $3,500,000
- Korn Ferry Tour: Pinnacle Bank Championship • July 30-August 2, 2020 • The Club at Indian Creek • Omaha, Neb. • Purse: $600,000
- PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge • July 30-August 1, 2020 • Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club • Grand Blanc, Mich. • Purse: $2,000,000
- Mackenzie Tour: remainder of 2020 season cancelled
- PGA Tour Series – China: remainder of 2020 season cancelled
- PGA Tour LatinoAmerica: remainder of 2020 season cancelled
- All Pro Tour: United Way Charity Golf Classic • August 5-8, 2020 • Hardscrabble Country Club • Fort Smith, Ark. • Purse: $140,000
- G Pro Tour: Gaston Classic • August 11-13, 2020 • Gaston Country Club • Gastonia, N.C.
- SwingThought Tour: Old South Golf Links • August 4-5, 2020 • Bluffton, S.C.
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Price Cutter Charity Championship
T-5
72-63-69-67--271 (-17)
Points ranking: 97
YTD earnings: $32,097
Career earnings (KFT): $524,751
ROBERTO CASTRO
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
3M Open
missed cut
72-69--141 (-1)
Points ranking: 210
YTD earnings: $105,063
Career earnings: $7,372,898
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
3M Open
T-46
69-68-70-69--276 (-8)
Points ranking: 133
YTD earnings: $472,640
Career earnings: $38,143,160
JAMES CLARK
Hometown: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
Status: tba
G Pro Tour
Greenville Open
missed cut
71-79--150 (+6)
Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DREW CZUCHRY
Hometown: Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: tba
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $19,196,243
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: T-37
YTD earnings: $63,630
Career earnings (KFT): $113,546
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
3M Open
missed cut
71-71--142 (even)
Points ranking: 135
YTD earnings: $413,102
Career earnings: $8,012,644
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Order of Merit: 56
YTD earnings: ¥113,512
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Price Cutter Charity Championship
T-17
69-70-73-62--274 (-14)
Points ranking: T-24
YTD earnings: $91,126
Career earnings (KFT): $350,668
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 55
YTD earnings: $1,290,486
Career earnings: $51,293,153
TROY MATTESON
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
Status: no status
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $10,111,266
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Points ranking: 35
YTD earnings: $72,895
Career earnings: $12,894,836
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: MacKenzie Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $62,900
MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Price Cutter Charity Championship
missed cut
74-69--143 (-1)
Points ranking: 135
YTD earnings: $13.978
Career earnings (KFT): $275,366
Career earnings (PGAT): $309,588
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 32
YTD earnings: $65,722
Career earnings (KFT): $302,034
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Price Cutter Charity Championship
missed cut
75-72--147 (+3)
Points ranking: 128
YTD earnings: $18,542
Career earnings: $6,609,956
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
3M Open
T-3
69-70-63-66--268 (-16)
Points ranking: 74
YTD earnings: $855,312
Career earnings: $11,775,016
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
3M Open
T-3
63-67-68-70--268 (-16)
Points ranking: 70
YTD earnings: $959,772
Career earnings: $3,789,472
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
tatus: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
3M Open
missed cut
76-71--147 (+5)
PGA Tour Points ranking: 188
YTD earnings: $178,451
Career earnings: $178,451