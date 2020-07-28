Open search form
Open mobile menu

Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATSRichy Werenski and Cameron Tringale both tied for third place at the 3M Open last weekend, making big moves up the FedEx Cup playoff ladder … Paul Haley II stays inside top 25 the Korn Ferry Tour while Anders Albertson finishes in top 5 … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

*****

NEW SERIES DEVISED TO TAKE PLACE OF INTERNATIONAL TOURS

With the coronavirus pandemic wiping out the schedules of the PGA Tour’s international circuits, a new approach was needed to find playing opportunities for the hundreds of professionals who aren’t exempt on golf’s major tours. The answer is an eight-tournament series called the LocaliQ Series, which will take place throughout the Southeastern region of the United States, starting the first week of August and ending in the last week of October. The venues that have been secured included the Golf Club of Georgia, one of two home courses for the Yellow Jackets, and Echelon Golf Club in Alpharetta, and Callaway Resort and Gardens in Pine Mountain, Ga.  READ MORE

*****

PGA TOUR UPDATE

Richy Werenski and Cameron Tringale made significant jumps in their bids to advance to the FedEx Cup playoffs last weekend and in solidifying their PGA Tour status for 2020-21. Both players tied for third place at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minn., lifting Werenski 25 spots to No. 70 in the FedEx Cup points standings and Tringale 27 spots to No. 74.

Werenski held a share of the lead after each of the first three rounds (63-67-68) before falling back on Sunday. The sixth-year pro struggled on his front nine, but rallied with a 3-under-par back nine to finishing in a group of nine players at 16-under-par 268 on the TPC Twin Cities Course. Werenski has a pair of runner-up finishes on the PGA Tour but has never won.

Tringale launched himself into contention with a Saturday 63, then closed with a 66 to finish with the same score in a bid for his first PGA Tour victory. It was Tringale’s first top-10 finish this year, third in the last two years, and highest since a runner-up finish at the 2016 Shriner’s Hospital for Children Open.

Stewart Cink was the third Tech alumnus to play the weekend, tying for 46th place at 8-under-par 276.

Full leaderboard

The Tour splits this week with the top-ranked players in the world, including Matt Kuchar, compete in the World Golf Championships FedEx-St. Jude Invitational in Memphis, Tenn. The rest, Tringale and Werenski, will convene in Truckee, Calif., for the Barracuda Championship. Roberto Castro, Chesson Hadley and Vincent Whaley, who missed the cut in Minnesota, also are in the field.

KORN FERRY TOUR UPDATE

Anders Albertson posted his best finish of the season last weekend at the Price Cutter Charity Championship, tying for fifth place at the Price Cutter Charity Championship in Springfield, Mo. The 2015 Tech graduate, who spent last season on the PGA Tour, made a big jump from N0. 166 to 97 in the Korn Ferry points list after posting a 17-under-par total of 271 that included a second-round 63.

Paul Haley II stayed inside the top 25 in Korn Ferry points after firing a final-round 62 to finish in a tie for 17th place (14-under-par 274). Seth Reeves and Nicholas Thompson both missed the cut, while J.T. Griffin and Ollie Schniederjans had the weekend off.

Full leaderboard

Albertson, Griffin, Reeves and Thompson are all in the field for this week’s Pinnacle Bank Championship in Omana, Neb., while Haley and Schniederjans are idle.

#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

UPCOMING EVENTS (subject to change)

  • World Golf Championships:  FedEx-St. Jude Invitational • July 30-August 2, 2020 • TPC Southwind • Memphis, Tenn. • Purse: $10,500,000
  • PGA Tour:  Barraduca Championship • July 30, August 2, 2020 • Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) • Truckee, Calif. • Purse: $3,500,000
  • Korn Ferry Tour:  Pinnacle Bank Championship • July 30-August 2, 2020 • The Club at Indian Creek • Omaha, Neb. • Purse: $600,000
  • PGA Tour Champions:  The Ally Challenge • July 30-August 1, 2020 • Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club • Grand Blanc, Mich. • Purse: $2,000,000
  • Mackenzie Tour:  remainder of 2020 season cancelled
  • PGA Tour Series – China:  remainder of 2020 season cancelled
  • PGA Tour LatinoAmerica:  remainder of 2020 season cancelled
  • All Pro Tour:  United Way Charity Golf Classic • August 5-8, 2020 • Hardscrabble Country Club • Fort Smith, Ark. • Purse: $140,000
  • G Pro Tour:  Gaston Classic • August 11-13, 2020 • Gaston Country Club • Gastonia, N.C.
  • SwingThought Tour:  Old South Golf Links • August 4-5, 2020 • Bluffton, S.C.

PLAYERPLAYERLAST WEEKDATA
ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour		Korn Ferry Tour
Price Cutter Charity Championship
T-5
72-63-69-67--271 (-17)		Points ranking: 97
YTD earnings: $32,097
Career earnings (KFT): $524,751
ROBERTO CASTRO
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
Status: PGA Tour		PGA Tour
3M Open
missed cut
72-69--141 (-1)		Points ranking: 210
YTD earnings: $105,063
Career earnings: $7,372,898
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour		PGA Tour
3M Open
T-46
69-68-70-69--276 (-8)		Points ranking: 133
YTD earnings: $472,640
Career earnings: $38,143,160
JAMES CLARK
Hometown: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
Status: tba		G Pro Tour
Greenville Open
missed cut
71-79--150 (+6)		Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DREW CZUCHRY
Hometown: Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: tba		Did not playPoints ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: none		Did not playPoints ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $19,196,243
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour		Did not playPoints ranking: T-37
YTD earnings: $63,630
Career earnings (KFT): $113,546
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour		PGA Tour
3M Open
missed cut
71-71--142 (even)		Points ranking: 135
YTD earnings: $413,102
Career earnings: $8,012,644
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China		Did not playOrder of Merit: 56
YTD earnings: ¥113,512
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour		Korn Ferry Tour
Price Cutter Charity Championship
T-17
69-70-73-62--274 (-14)		Points ranking: T-24
YTD earnings: $91,126
Career earnings (KFT): $350,668
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour		Did not playPoints ranking: 55
YTD earnings: $1,290,486
Career earnings: $51,293,153
TROY MATTESON
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
Status: no status		Did not playPoints ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $10,111,266
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions		Did not playPoints ranking: 35
YTD earnings: $72,895
Career earnings: $12,894,836
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: MacKenzie Tour		Did not playPoints ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $62,900
MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Developmental tours		Did not playPoints ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour		Korn Ferry Tour
Price Cutter Charity Championship
missed cut
74-69--143 (-1)		Points ranking: 135
YTD earnings: $13.978
Career earnings (KFT): $275,366
Career earnings (PGAT): $309,588
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour		Did not playPoints ranking: 32
YTD earnings: $65,722
Career earnings (KFT): $302,034
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour		Korn Ferry Tour
Price Cutter Charity Championship
missed cut
75-72--147 (+3)		Points ranking: 128
YTD earnings: $18,542
Career earnings: $6,609,956
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: PGA Tour		PGA Tour
3M Open
T-3
69-70-63-66--268 (-16)		Points ranking: 74
YTD earnings: $855,312
Career earnings: $11,775,016
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: PGA Tour		PGA Tour
3M Open
T-3
63-67-68-70--268 (-16)		Points ranking: 70
YTD earnings: $959,772
Career earnings: $3,789,472
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
tatus: PGA Tour		PGA Tour
3M Open
missed cut
76-71--147 (+5)		PGA Tour Points ranking: 188
YTD earnings: $178,451
Career earnings: $178,451

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
July 25, 2020 Georgia Tech Golf Heritage: Dynamite Goodloe

Multi-sport athlete excelled on national golf stage and was popular with the fans

Georgia Tech Golf Heritage: Dynamite Goodloe
July 24, 2020 Georgia Tech Golf All-Americans

Yellow Jacket golf All-Americans all the way back to 1927 - portraits by Ken Modak

Georgia Tech Golf All-Americans
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets