Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Richy Werenski and Cameron Tringale both tied for third place at the 3M Open last weekend, making big moves up the FedEx Cup playoff ladder … Paul Haley II stays inside top 25 the Korn Ferry Tour while Anders Albertson finishes in top 5 … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

*****

NEW SERIES DEVISED TO TAKE PLACE OF INTERNATIONAL TOURS

With the coronavirus pandemic wiping out the schedules of the PGA Tour’s international circuits, a new approach was needed to find playing opportunities for the hundreds of professionals who aren’t exempt on golf’s major tours. The answer is an eight-tournament series called the LocaliQ Series, which will take place throughout the Southeastern region of the United States, starting the first week of August and ending in the last week of October. The venues that have been secured included the Golf Club of Georgia, one of two home courses for the Yellow Jackets, and Echelon Golf Club in Alpharetta, and Callaway Resort and Gardens in Pine Mountain, Ga. READ MORE

*****

PGA TOUR UPDATE

Richy Werenski and Cameron Tringale made significant jumps in their bids to advance to the FedEx Cup playoffs last weekend and in solidifying their PGA Tour status for 2020-21. Both players tied for third place at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minn., lifting Werenski 25 spots to No. 70 in the FedEx Cup points standings and Tringale 27 spots to No. 74.

Werenski held a share of the lead after each of the first three rounds (63-67-68) before falling back on Sunday. The sixth-year pro struggled on his front nine, but rallied with a 3-under-par back nine to finishing in a group of nine players at 16-under-par 268 on the TPC Twin Cities Course. Werenski has a pair of runner-up finishes on the PGA Tour but has never won.

Tringale launched himself into contention with a Saturday 63, then closed with a 66 to finish with the same score in a bid for his first PGA Tour victory. It was Tringale’s first top-10 finish this year, third in the last two years, and highest since a runner-up finish at the 2016 Shriner’s Hospital for Children Open.

Stewart Cink was the third Tech alumnus to play the weekend, tying for 46th place at 8-under-par 276.

Full leaderboard

The Tour splits this week with the top-ranked players in the world, including Matt Kuchar, compete in the World Golf Championships FedEx-St. Jude Invitational in Memphis, Tenn. The rest, Tringale and Werenski, will convene in Truckee, Calif., for the Barracuda Championship. Roberto Castro, Chesson Hadley and Vincent Whaley, who missed the cut in Minnesota, also are in the field.

KORN FERRY TOUR UPDATE

Anders Albertson posted his best finish of the season last weekend at the Price Cutter Charity Championship, tying for fifth place at the Price Cutter Charity Championship in Springfield, Mo. The 2015 Tech graduate, who spent last season on the PGA Tour, made a big jump from N0. 166 to 97 in the Korn Ferry points list after posting a 17-under-par total of 271 that included a second-round 63.

Paul Haley II stayed inside the top 25 in Korn Ferry points after firing a final-round 62 to finish in a tie for 17th place (14-under-par 274). Seth Reeves and Nicholas Thompson both missed the cut, while J.T. Griffin and Ollie Schniederjans had the weekend off.

Full leaderboard

Albertson, Griffin, Reeves and Thompson are all in the field for this week’s Pinnacle Bank Championship in Omana, Neb., while Haley and Schniederjans are idle.