Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Matt Kuchar and Stewart Cink both survive a rugged Muirfield Village Golf Club to play the weekend … Paul Haley II and Ollie Schniederjans stay steady on Korn Ferry Tour … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
*****
NEW SERIES DEVISED TO TAKE PLACE OF INTERNATIONAL TOURS
With the coronavirus pandemic wiping out the schedules of the PGA Tour’s international circuits, a new approach was needed to find playing opportunities for the hundreds of professionals who aren’t exempt on golf’s major tours. The answer is an eight-tournament series called the LocaliQ Series, which will take place throughout the Southeastern region of the United States, starting the first week of August and ending in the last week of October. The venues that have been secured included the Golf Club of Georgia, one of two home courses for the Yellow Jackets, and Echelon Golf Club in Alpharetta, and Callaway Resort and Gardens in Pine Mountain, Ga. READ MORE
*****
JACKETS AT THE MEMORIAL
Only Matt Kuchar and Stewart Cink were in the field last weekend at The Memorial Tournament, and both made the cut at a Muirfield Village Golf Club course that played the toughest of any event on Tour this year. Kuchar tied for 32nd place, while Cink tied for 62nd, and neither player broke par save for Kuchar’s 67 on Friday as Jon Rahm won with a 9-under-par total.
May graduate Andy Ogletree received his third sponsor exemption to play since the Tour restart, but missed the cut. The defending U.S. Amateur champion now turns his attention to a pair of big amateur events in the next month, the Western Amateur and defense of his U.S. Amateur title.
Cink continues on this week at the 3M Open in the Minneapolis/St. Paul area, while other former Jackets – Roberto Castro, Cameron Tringale, Richy Werenski and Vincent Whaley return to action after a week off. Castro, Tringale and Werenski all made the cut with solid finishes in this event a year ago.
*****
JACKETS AT TPC SAN ANTONIO CHAMPIONSHIP
The six former Tech stars on the Korn Ferry Tour had mixed results last weekend at the second of two events in San Antonio. Ollie Schniederjans, Anders Albertson and Paul Haley II all played the weekend while J.T. Griffin, Nicholas Thompson and Seth Reeves, missed the cut. None of the six made significant moves in their points position, with Albertson making the greatest upward move, eight spots to No. 166. Haley (No. 24), Schniederjans (No. 29) and Griffin (No. 33) currently have the best opportunities to finish among the top 25 at the end of the season.
Albertson, Haley, Reeves and Thompson in the field for this week’s Price Cutter Charity Championship in Springfield, Mo.
*****
RYMER BRINGS GIFT OF GAB TO MYRTLE BEACH GOLF
Charlie Rymer possesses gifts of golf and gab, the first good enough to dominate junior and college competition en route to making the PGA Tour and the second good enough to spend 10 years on the Golf Channel. He’s one of those people who never meets a stranger, and his quick-with-a-quip personality makes him ideal for his current job — promoting Myrtle Beach golf. His podcasts with guests ranging from Jack Nicklaus to Dustin Johnson to Nancy Lopez command attention. READ MORE
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Finally found a mask I don’t mind wearing. It even smells like biscuits! @Bojangles pic.twitter.com/RW5bPGcstY
— Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) July 20, 2020
Had a nice little hike to Glen Falls this morning. It had some stunning views. We even made a friend along the trail! pic.twitter.com/CrBwzhqSuR
— Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) July 18, 2020
10 years ago today I married @amghadley. It is amazing how fast the time has gone. There has been a lot of golf, a few kids, some tears and laughs, and a lot of fun. I can’t wait to see what the next 10 years have in store for us. I love you Amanda. Happy Anniversary! pic.twitter.com/C1lekPdq8t
— Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) July 17, 2020
One of the best stops of the year @MemorialGolf. Pumped to be paired with two up-and-coming studs @matthew_wolff5 @Abraham_Ancer! pic.twitter.com/L0jkjajBbn
— Stewart Cink (@stewartcink) July 16, 2020
I wish I had photos of what our house looked like before kids. In my mind it looked like this… pic.twitter.com/lNwqZxisrP
— Roberto Castro (@cicioCASTRO) July 10, 2020
Feeling better and gonna try to play the 69th https://t.co/KdNTyB82UB South Carolina August 3-4 at TPC Myrtle Beach. @CarolinasPGA is hosting a score-based Pledge Program to benefit PGA REACH Carolinas and Project Golf. Click here to participate https://t.co/s6Uy9IOiL9
— charlie (@CharlieRymerPGA) July 19, 2020
UPCOMING EVENTS (subject to change)
- PGA Tour: 3M Open • July 23-26, 2020 • TPC Twin Cities • Blaine, Minn. • Purse: $6,600,000
- Korn Ferry Tour: Price Cutter Charity Championship • July 23-26, 2020 • Highland Springs Country Club • Springfield, Mo. • Purse: $650,000
- PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge • July 30-August 1, 2020 • Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club • Grand Blanc, Mich. • Purse: $2,000,000
- Mackenzie Tour: remainder of 2020 season cancelled
- PGA Tour Series – China: remainder of 2020 season cancelled
- PGA Tour LatinoAmerica: remainder of 2020 season cancelled
- All Pro Tour: United Way Charity Golf Classic • August 5-8, 2020 • Hardscrabble Country Club • Fort Smith, Ark. • Purse: $140,000
- Emerald Coast Tour: Rocky Bayou • July 26-28, 2020 • Niceville, Fla.
- G Pro Tour: Greenville Open • July 21-23, 2020 • Brook Valley Country Club • Greenville, N.C.
- SwingThought Tour: Old South Golf Links • August 4-5, 2020 • Bluffton, S.C.
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
TPC San Antonio Championship
75-68-72-71-286 (-2)
Points ranking: 166
YTD earnings: $10,322
Career earnings (KFT): $524,751
ROBERTO CASTRO
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 207
YTD earnings: $105,063
Career earnings: $7,372,898
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
The Memorial
T-62
73-74-74-79--300 (+12)
Points ranking: 129
YTD earnings: $472,640
Career earnings: $38,143,160
JAMES CLARK
Hometown: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
Status: tba
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DREW CZUCHRY
Hometown: Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: tba
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $19,196,243
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
TPC San Antonio Championship
missed cut
74-73--147 (+3)
Points ranking: T-33
YTD earnings: $63,630
Career earnings (KFT): $113,546
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 127
YTD earnings: $413,102
Career earnings: $8,012,644
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Order of Merit: 56
YTD earnings: ¥113,512
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
TPC San Antonio Championship
T-49
71-71-74-70--286 (-2)
Points ranking: T-24
YTD earnings: $88,741
Career earnings (KFT): $350,668
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
The Memorial
T-32
76-67-76-73--292 (+4)
Points ranking: 55
YTD earnings: $1,290,486
Career earnings: $51,293,153
TROY MATTESON
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
Status: no status
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $10,111,266
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Points ranking: 35
YTD earnings: $72,895
Career earnings: $12,894,836
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: MacKenzie Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $62,900
MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
TPC San Antonio Championship
missed cut
80-84--154 (+20)
Points ranking: 123
YTD earnings: $13.978
Career earnings (KFT): $275,366
Career earnings (PGAT): $309,588
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
TPC San Antonio Championship
T-32
67-71-76-68--282 (-6)
Points ranking: 29
YTD earnings: $65,722
Career earnings (KFT): $302,034
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
TPC San Antonio Championship
missed cut
74-74--148 (+4)
Points ranking: 120
YTD earnings: $18,542
Career earnings: $6,609,956
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 101
YTD earnings: $604,512
Career earnings: $11,524,216
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 95
YTD earnings: $708,972
Career earnings: $3,538,672
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
tatus: PGA Tour
Did not play PGA Tour Points ranking: 184
YTD earnings: $178,451
Career earnings: $178,451