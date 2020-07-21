Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Matt Kuchar and Stewart Cink both survive a rugged Muirfield Village Golf Club to play the weekend … Paul Haley II and Ollie Schniederjans stay steady on Korn Ferry Tour … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

*****

NEW SERIES DEVISED TO TAKE PLACE OF INTERNATIONAL TOURS

With the coronavirus pandemic wiping out the schedules of the PGA Tour’s international circuits, a new approach was needed to find playing opportunities for the hundreds of professionals who aren’t exempt on golf’s major tours. The answer is an eight-tournament series called the LocaliQ Series, which will take place throughout the Southeastern region of the United States, starting the first week of August and ending in the last week of October. The venues that have been secured included the Golf Club of Georgia, one of two home courses for the Yellow Jackets, and Echelon Golf Club in Alpharetta, and Callaway Resort and Gardens in Pine Mountain, Ga. READ MORE

*****

JACKETS AT THE MEMORIAL

Only Matt Kuchar and Stewart Cink were in the field last weekend at The Memorial Tournament, and both made the cut at a Muirfield Village Golf Club course that played the toughest of any event on Tour this year. Kuchar tied for 32nd place, while Cink tied for 62nd, and neither player broke par save for Kuchar’s 67 on Friday as Jon Rahm won with a 9-under-par total.

May graduate Andy Ogletree received his third sponsor exemption to play since the Tour restart, but missed the cut. The defending U.S. Amateur champion now turns his attention to a pair of big amateur events in the next month, the Western Amateur and defense of his U.S. Amateur title.

Full leaderboard

Cink continues on this week at the 3M Open in the Minneapolis/St. Paul area, while other former Jackets – Roberto Castro, Cameron Tringale, Richy Werenski and Vincent Whaley return to action after a week off. Castro, Tringale and Werenski all made the cut with solid finishes in this event a year ago.

*****

JACKETS AT TPC SAN ANTONIO CHAMPIONSHIP

The six former Tech stars on the Korn Ferry Tour had mixed results last weekend at the second of two events in San Antonio. Ollie Schniederjans, Anders Albertson and Paul Haley II all played the weekend while J.T. Griffin, Nicholas Thompson and Seth Reeves, missed the cut. None of the six made significant moves in their points position, with Albertson making the greatest upward move, eight spots to No. 166. Haley (No. 24), Schniederjans (No. 29) and Griffin (No. 33) currently have the best opportunities to finish among the top 25 at the end of the season.

Full leaderboard

Albertson, Haley, Reeves and Thompson in the field for this week’s Price Cutter Charity Championship in Springfield, Mo.

*****

RYMER BRINGS GIFT OF GAB TO MYRTLE BEACH GOLF

Charlie Rymer possesses gifts of golf and gab, the first good enough to dominate junior and college competition en route to making the PGA Tour and the second good enough to spend 10 years on the Golf Channel. He’s one of those people who never meets a stranger, and his quick-with-a-quip personality makes him ideal for his current job — promoting Myrtle Beach golf. His podcasts with guests ranging from Jack Nicklaus to Dustin Johnson to Nancy Lopez command attention. READ MORE