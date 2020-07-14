Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Four of five Yellow Jackets made the cut last weekend in the first of two events at Muirfield Village Golf Club … Stewart Cink posts highest finish of 2020 while Richy Werenski continues to improve since play resumed … Paul Haley II and Ollie Schniederjans continue solid play on Korn Ferry Tour … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
REMAINING PGA TOUR EVENTS TO BE PLAYED WITHOUT FANS
Facing the reality of the current spike in coronavirus cases, the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake announced Monday it would stage the September tournament without fans present. An event that featured the rousing moment of a huge gallery overrunning the fairway to trail Tiger Woods up No. 18 during his 2018 victory will host the PGA Tour’s top 30 in FedEx Cup points on a vacant course. READ MORE
Further, the PGA Tour announced that it will conduct all of its remaining 2020 season events without spectators or pro-am events. The PGA previously announced that the PGA Championship (Aug. 6-9 in San Francisco) would be played without fans. The remaining two majors of the year, the U.S. Open (Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot) and the Masters (Nov. 12-15 at Augusta National) fall outside of the current season. Neither the USGA nor Augusta National has announced a decision about allowing fans. READ MORE
CREATING TWO EXPERIENCES AT SAME GOLF COURSE
For the first time since 1957, one course will host TOUR events in consecutive weeks, this time at Nicklaus’ famed Muirfield Village Golf Club. The brand-new Workday Charity Open made a one-time appearance last week, while Nicklaus’ annual Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide takes center stage this week. One of the goals, of course, is to provide the players in both fields distinctive challenges each week. Steve Rintoul is among the TOUR rules officials charged with setting up Muirfield Village so that the playing experience at the Workday Charity Open isn’t exactly the same as at the Memorial. READ MORE
JACKETS AT WORKDAY CHARITY OPEN
With his tie for 17th place, Stewart Cink posted his best finish since his tie for ninth at the Houston Open during the fall portion of the schedule, negotiating the Muirfield Village Golf Club for rounds of 69-70 on the weekend for a 9-under-par total of 279. Cink now stands 129th in FedEx Cup points.
Richy Werenski continues to play consistent golf, tying for 35th place at the Workday Charity Open with a 5-under-par 283 to lift himself a couple of spots to 90th in FedEx Cup points. Werenski is 4-for-4 in cuts made since the return to play with a high finish of T21 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Matt Kuchar logged a solid tie for 39th place after a week off and a tie for 41st at the RBC Heritage, and sits 55th in FedEx Cup points, while Chesson Hadley tied for 52nd place and surpassed the $8 million mark in career earnings.
The Tour remains at Muirfield Villege Golf Club this week for The Memorial Tournament, as will Cink and 2013 champion Kuchar. Tech graduate Andy Ogletree is in the field as an amateur on a sponsor exemption, and Hadley is an alternate (as of Monday).
JACKETS AT TPC SAN ANTONIO CHALLENGE
Paul Haley II and Ollie Schniederjans both began the Korn Ferry Tour season with limited status, but their performances since the Covid-19 shutdown have given them regular work as the season progresses.
Haley has sandwiched a pair of top-5 finishes around a missed cut after tying for third place last weekend at the TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons, firing a closing 8-under-par 64 to post a tournament total of 268 (-20). That score might be good enough to win many weeks, but in this case was five strokes shy of the winning total. The result, however, did vault Haley inside the top 25 in Korn Ferry Tour points as he tries to rebound from a couple of lean years.
Schniederjans also has played strong golf since the shutdown, tying for eighth last weekend for his second top-10 finish in four events. Since the shutdown, Schniederjans has posted finishes of T32, T5, T17 and T8 in succession and risen from No. 93 to No. 30 in Korn Ferry points.
Four other Yellow Jackets – Anders Albertson, J.T. Griffin, Seth Reeves and Nicholas Thompson – missed the cut in the event last weekend, but all of them remain in San Antonio for this week’s TPC San Antonio Championship event at the TPC property’s Oaks course.
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
• Paul Haley (T3) surges to the finish.
• @TaylorPendrith (runner-up) in strong form.
• @David_Lipsky‘s winning mojo.
What we learned @TPCSanAntonio Challenge at the Canyons.#KornFerryTour pic.twitter.com/C1GYzRrolv
— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) July 12, 2020
Proud of the grit I showed today. Definitely, not my best finish, but I can’t wait to get out there tomorrow and battle. My game is so close and good things are coming. Let’s go baby!
— Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) July 9, 2020
There are so many parts of this job that are amazing, but one thing that is tough is when I am gone from the family. My guy lost his first tooth tonight and I wasn’t there to share in the memory. That stuff kills me, but I am super pumped for Hughes! pic.twitter.com/oXOWe6NJEF
— Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) July 8, 2020
After contracting COVID-19, former Golf Channel personality & Murrells Inlet resident @CharlieRymerPGA wasn’t sure he’d survive.
Now, Rymer is back on the course. He credits the team @ Tidelands Health & support from friends & family for his survival. https://t.co/4sl5sxHRvW pic.twitter.com/H4TsZ1QpkZ
— Tidelands Health (@tidelandshealth) July 13, 2020
ICYMI: Jay Haas joined @CharlieRymerPGA on the most recent episode of the The @RymerGolfShow. Haas had some great things to say about the South Carolina Golf Association.
Full episode: https://t.co/TD3Q61jk8T#MyrtleBeachGolf #CharlieRymerGolfShow pic.twitter.com/pT5cNsaay7
— Myrtle Beach Golf (@MyrtleBeachGolf) July 12, 2020
This week’s #KornFerryCommute is a quick one! ⛳️
We’re headed across the @TPCSanAntonio metroplex from the Canyons to the Oaks.
Our inaugural TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks begins Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/zke8lQI4yN
— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) July 13, 2020
UPCOMING EVENTS (subject to change)
- PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament • July 15-18, 2020 • Muirfield Village Golf Club • Dublin, Ohio • Purse: $9,300,000
- Korn Ferry Tour: TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks • July 15-18, 2020 • TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) • San Antonio, Texas • Purse: $600,000
- PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge • July 30-August 1, 2020 • Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club • Grand Blanc, Mich. • Purse: $2,000,000
- Mackenzie Tour: remainder of 2020 season cancelled
- PGA Tour Series – China: remainder of 2020 season cancelled
- PGA Tour LatinoAmerica: remainder of 2020 season cancelled
- All Pro Tour: Texararkana Children’s Charity Open • July 15-18, 2020 • Texarkana Country Club/Northridge Country Club • Texarakana, Texas • Purse: $140,000
- Emerald Coast Tour: Rocky Bayou • July 26-28, 2020 • Niceville, Fla.
- G Pro Tour: Greenville Open • July 21-23, 2020 • Brook Valley Country Club • Greenville, N.C.
- SwingThought Tour: Bermuda Run Country Club • July 14-15, 2020 • Winston-Salem, N.C.
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
TPC San Antonio Challenge
74-72--146 (+2)
Points ranking: 174
YTD earnings: $7,768
Career earnings (KFT): $524,751
ROBERTO CASTRO
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 206
YTD earnings: $105,063
Career earnings: $7,372,898
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Workday Charity Open
T-17
72-69-68-70--279 (-9)
Points ranking: 129
YTD earnings: $452,552
Career earnings: $38,123,072
JAMES CLARK
Hometown: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
Status: tba
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DREW CZUCHRY
Hometown: Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: tba
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $19,196,243
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
TPC San Antonio Challenge
missed cut
73-73--146 (+2)
Points ranking: T-32
YTD earnings: $63,630
Career earnings (KFT): $113,546
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Workday Charity Open
T-52
73-69-71-73--286 (-2)
Points ranking: 124
YTD earnings: $413,102
Career earnings: $8,012,644
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Order of Merit: 56
YTD earnings: ¥113,512
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
TPC San Antonio Challenge
T-3
67-70-67-64--268 (-20)
Points ranking: T-23
YTD earnings: $86,147
Career earnings (KFT): $350,668
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Workday Charity Open
T-39
69-69-74-72--284 (-4)
Points ranking: 55
YTD earnings: $1,238,961
Career earnings: $51,24,228
TROY MATTESON
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
Status: no status
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $10,111,266
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Points ranking: 35
YTD earnings: $72,895
Career earnings: $12,894,836
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: MacKenzie Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $62,900
MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
TPC San Antonio Challenge
missed cut
75-71--146 (+2)
Points ranking: 121
YTD earnings: $13.978
Career earnings (KFT): $275,366
Career earnings (PGAT): $309,588
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
TPC San Antonio Challenge
T-8
66-71-66-68--271 (-17)
Points ranking: 30
YTD earnings: $61,852
Career earnings (KFT): $302,034
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
TPC San Antonio Challenge
missed cut
70-77--147 (+3)
Points ranking: 112
YTD earnings: $18,542
Career earnings: $6,609,956
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Workday Charity Open
missed cut
72-73--145 (+1)
Points ranking: 100
YTD earnings: $604,512
Career earnings: $11,524,216
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Workday Charity Open
T-35
71-67-74-71--283 (-5)
Points ranking: 90
YTD earnings: $708,972
Career earnings: $3,538,672
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
tatus: PGA Tour
Did not play PGA Tour Points ranking: 183
YTD earnings: $178,451
Career earnings: $178,451