Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Paul Haley II falls in playoff in bid for second career Korn Ferry Tour win, while Ollie Schniederjans earns top-10 finish in Utah … Richy Werenski posts solid finish at Travelers … Three Yellow Jackets in U.S. Open field … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
U.S. OPEN EXEMPTIONS ANNOUNCED
All qualifying tournaments were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, so the field for the 120th U.S. Open Championship, to be played Sept. 17-20 at historic Winged Foot Golf Club, in Mamaroneck, N.Y., will have a different look. The entire 144-player field will be comprised of golfers who earn their spot via a number of exemption categories.
Three Yellow Jackets are currently in the field. Matt Kuchar qualified by reaching the 2019 Tour Championship and on the strength of his World Amateur Golf Ranking (17), while Chesson Hadley earned his trip back after finishing in the top 10 of last year’s championship at Pebble Beach. Recently graduated senior Andy Ogletree earned his spot by winning the 2019 U.S. Amateur Championship.
Other exemption categories remain to be filled.
Complete list of exemption categories
JACKETS AT UTAH CHAMPIONSHIP
Paul Haley II nearly won his first Korn Ferry Tour event in eight years last weekend, vaulting into contention with a Friday 62 and getting into a three-man playoff Sunday at the Utah Championship. The 2011 ACC champion and Tech graduate shot 20-under-par 264 at Oakridge Country Club and battled Kyle Jones and local favorite Daniel Summerhays for the title. Summerhays fell out after one hole, and Jones made birdie on the second playoff hole to secure the title. It was the sixth top-10 finish of Haley’s KFT career and vaulted him to No. 29 on the KFT points list.
Ollie Schniederjans also had a fine weekend, posting weekend rounds of 64-66 to tie for fifth place at 18-under 266. His highest finish this year improved his KFT points position from No. 87 to No. 40 (the top 25 at the end of the season receive PGA Tour cards).
Play began Wednesday at the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes, where current Yellow Jacket player Connor Howe grabbed one of eight spots available from the tournament qualifying events Monday. Howe, from Ogden, Utah, shot a 64 to tie for fourth at one of the two qualifying sites, then won a playoff for the final spot. Haley and Schniederjans are competing along with J.T. Griffin (74th last week in Utah), Seth Reeves and Nicholas Thompson.
JACKETS AT TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP
Richy Werenski returned to action after a week off and was the only one of three former Yellow Jackets to make the cut last weekend at TPC Cromwell, tying for 46th place at 7-under-par 273. The 2014 Tech graduate has a tie for 58th and a tie for 46th since the Tour resumption and sits at No. 102 on the FedEx Cup points list.
Former Travelers champion Stewart Cink and Cameron Tringale missed the cut.
Roberto Castro makes his first post-shutdown start this week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Mich., competing along with Tringale, Werenski, Chesson Hadley and Vincent Whaley. Tringale enjoyed his first trip to Detroit Golf Club last year when shooting 68-67-65-71 to finish in a tie for fifth place, his third-round lap of 7-under the highlight.
UPCOMING EVENTS (subject to change)
- PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic • July 2-5, 2020 • Detroit Golf Club • Detroit, Mich. • Purse: $7,500,000 • FedEx Cup points: 500
- Korn Ferry Tour: TPC Colorado Championship • July 1-4, 2020 • TPC Colorado • Berthoud, Colo. • Purse: $600,000
- PGA Tour Champions: Bridgestone Senior Players Championship • July 9-12, 2020 • Firestone Country Club • Akron, Ohio • Purse: $2,800,000
- Mackenzie Tour: remainder of 2020 season cancelled
- PGA Tour Series – China: tba
- PGA Tour LatinoAmerica: all events postponed
- All Pro Tour: Victoria Open • July 8-11, 2020 • Victoria Country Club • Victoria, Texas • Purse: $120,000
- Emerald Coast Tour: Rocky Bayou • July 26-28, 2020 • Niceville, Fla.
- G Pro Tour: Kannapolis Open • July 7-9, 2020 • The Club at Irish Creek • Kannapolis, N.C.
- SwingThought Tour: Tanglewood Country Club • July 9-10, 2020 • Winston-Salem, N.C.
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Utah Championship
missed cut
72-71--143 (+1)
Points ranking: 164
YTD earnings: $7,768
Career earnings (KFT): $524,751
ROBERTO CASTRO
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 198
YTD earnings: $105,063
Career earnings: $7,372,898
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Travelers Championship
missed cut
68-76--144 (+4)
Points ranking: 140
YTD earnings: $364,202
Career earnings: $38,034,722
JAMES CLARK
Hometown: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
Status: tba
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DREW CZUCHRY
Hometown: Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: tba
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $19,196,243
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Utah Championship
74th
71-65-72-72--280 (-4)
Points ranking: T-30
YTD earnings: $56,470
Career earnings (KFT): $113,546
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 122
YTD earnings: $398,253
Career earnings: $7,997,795
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Order of Merit: 56
YTD earnings: ¥113,512
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Utah Championship
T-2 (lost playoff)
67-62-67-68--264 (-20)
Points ranking: T-29
YTD earnings: $54,647
Career earnings (KFT): $350,668
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 53
YTD earnings: $1,215,311
Career earnings: $51,217,978
TROY MATTESON
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
Status: no status
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $10,111,266
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Points ranking: 35
YTD earnings: $72,895
Career earnings: $12,894,836
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: MacKenzie Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $62,900
MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Utah Championship
missed cut
76-70--146 (+4)
Points ranking: 103
YTD earnings: $13.978
Career earnings (KFT): $275,366
Career earnings (PGAT): $309,588
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Utah Championship
T-5
68-68-64-66--266 (-18)
Points ranking: 40
YTD earnings: $38,770
Career earnings (KFT): $302,034
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Utah Championship
missed cut
72-67--139 (-3)
Points ranking: 94
YTD earnings: $18,542
Career earnings: $6,609,956
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Travelers Championship
missed cut
70-73--143 (+3)
Points ranking: 95
YTD earnings: $569,470
Career earnings: $11,481,174
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Travalers Championship
T-46
67-68-71-67--273 (7)
Points ranking: 102
YTD earnings: $608,388
Career earnings: $3,438,088
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
tatus: PGA Tour
Did not play PGA Tour Points ranking: 174
YTD earnings: $178,451
Career earnings: $178,451