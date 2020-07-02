Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Paul Haley II falls in playoff in bid for second career Korn Ferry Tour win, while Ollie Schniederjans earns top-10 finish in Utah … Richy Werenski posts solid finish at Travelers … Three Yellow Jackets in U.S. Open field … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

*****

U.S. OPEN EXEMPTIONS ANNOUNCED

All qualifying tournaments were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, so the field for the 120th U.S. Open Championship, to be played Sept. 17-20 at historic Winged Foot Golf Club, in Mamaroneck, N.Y., will have a different look. The entire 144-player field will be comprised of golfers who earn their spot via a number of exemption categories.

Three Yellow Jackets are currently in the field. Matt Kuchar qualified by reaching the 2019 Tour Championship and on the strength of his World Amateur Golf Ranking (17), while Chesson Hadley earned his trip back after finishing in the top 10 of last year’s championship at Pebble Beach. Recently graduated senior Andy Ogletree earned his spot by winning the 2019 U.S. Amateur Championship.

Other exemption categories remain to be filled.

Complete list of exemption categories

*****

JACKETS AT UTAH CHAMPIONSHIP

Paul Haley II nearly won his first Korn Ferry Tour event in eight years last weekend, vaulting into contention with a Friday 62 and getting into a three-man playoff Sunday at the Utah Championship. The 2011 ACC champion and Tech graduate shot 20-under-par 264 at Oakridge Country Club and battled Kyle Jones and local favorite Daniel Summerhays for the title. Summerhays fell out after one hole, and Jones made birdie on the second playoff hole to secure the title. It was the sixth top-10 finish of Haley’s KFT career and vaulted him to No. 29 on the KFT points list.

Ollie Schniederjans also had a fine weekend, posting weekend rounds of 64-66 to tie for fifth place at 18-under 266. His highest finish this year improved his KFT points position from No. 87 to No. 40 (the top 25 at the end of the season receive PGA Tour cards).

Full leaderboard

Play began Wednesday at the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes, where current Yellow Jacket player Connor Howe grabbed one of eight spots available from the tournament qualifying events Monday. Howe, from Ogden, Utah, shot a 64 to tie for fourth at one of the two qualifying sites, then won a playoff for the final spot. Haley and Schniederjans are competing along with J.T. Griffin (74th last week in Utah), Seth Reeves and Nicholas Thompson.

*****

JACKETS AT TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP

Richy Werenski returned to action after a week off and was the only one of three former Yellow Jackets to make the cut last weekend at TPC Cromwell, tying for 46th place at 7-under-par 273. The 2014 Tech graduate has a tie for 58th and a tie for 46th since the Tour resumption and sits at No. 102 on the FedEx Cup points list.

Former Travelers champion Stewart Cink and Cameron Tringale missed the cut.

Full leaderboard

Roberto Castro makes his first post-shutdown start this week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Mich., competing along with Tringale, Werenski, Chesson Hadley and Vincent Whaley. Tringale enjoyed his first trip to Detroit Golf Club last year when shooting 68-67-65-71 to finish in a tie for fifth place, his third-round lap of 7-under the highlight.