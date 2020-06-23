Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Nine former Georgia Tech players competed last weekend on the The PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour events as the tours continued their comebacks from the Covid-19 shutdown, and seven of them played weekend golf … Nine Jackets in the fields for this weekend’s events … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
THE LATEST
Daniel Rapaport in Yahoo! Sports writes how “The 2019-’20 FedEx Cup season hardly resembles its usual self. A global pandemic, and the resulting three-month moratorium on PGA Tour events, will have that effect. What was originally a 49-event schedule with four majors and the Olympics sprinkled in has been truncated to 36 events that count only a fan-less PGA Championship in the major department.” Read more
JACKETS AT RBC HERITAGE
All three of the Yellow Jacket pros entered in last weekend’s RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, S.C. – Matt Kuchar, Chesson Hadlay and Stewart Cink – made it through to the weekend and played well.
Kuchar, who won this event in 2014, closed out a solid weekend with an 11-under-par total of 273, but finished well back in a tie for 41st place as the Harbour Town Golf Links surrendered cumulative scores of 15-under-par to 21 competitors, including winner Webb Simpson (-22).
Hadley tied for 58th at 8-under 276, while Cink, a two-time winner of the event, tied for 62nd at 6-under 278. Recent graduate Andy Ogletree, again competing as an amateur on a sponsor exemption, narrowly missed the cut for the second straight week, while Cameron Tringale withdrew shortly before the event began.
Cink returns to the site of another of his PGA Tour victories this week with the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Conn., competing along with Tringale and Richy Werenski.
Kuchar’s caddie, John Wood, talks about the PGA Tour’s return, getting along with his former bosses and his side hobbies in this Golf Digest podcast.
The Orlando Sentinel’s series on central Florida sports history focused Sunday on Kuchar, who was born on that date in 1978.
JACKETS AT KING & BEAR CLASSIC
Georgia Tech went 6-for-6 in cuts made at the King & Bear Classic, played last weekend at the World Golf Village in St. Augustine, Fla., but like the RBC Heritage, the scores were so low that none of them were in contention on Sunday.
Ollie Schniederjans, making his first start since before the Covid-19 pandemic shut down pro golf, led the way with a T-32 finish, posting a 16-under-par score of 272. That was 10 shots behind the winning score.
J.T. Griffin (-11) and Vincent Whaley (-10) both reached double digits under par, but finished only T-62 and T-66, while Anders Albertson (T-71) and Richy Werenski (78th) also played the weekend. Nicholas Thompson, 6-under-par through 54 holes, withdrew prior to the final round.
The Korn Ferry Tour is the first to head to the Western United States with the Utah Championship this weekend, where Albertson, Griffin, Schniederjans and Thompson are competing. Seth Reeves is back after a week off, and Paul Haley II returns to action for the first time since the shutdown.
ELSEWHERE
Michael Pisciotta was the only other Yellow Jacket in action in the last week, tying for 31st at a SwingThought Tour event in Rocky Mount, N.C. Full leaderboard
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Nice little @GTGolf paring tomorrow with KUUUUUCH! Game feels good heading into the weekend.
— Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) June 20, 2020
So good!
I would not be where I am today without GT golf. This place is an amazing opportunity for young men to get prepared for professional golf. The track record proves that. And if pro golf doesnt work out, you’ll be prepared for whatever’s next with your degree. https://t.co/DQoNdi54DV
— Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) June 16, 2020
Tough to miss out on the first week back after such a long break, but tremendous memories at Hilton Head. Excited to play in the @RBC_Heritage for the 21st time! pic.twitter.com/gePvtDYFTC
— Stewart Cink (@stewartcink) June 17, 2020
All the looking at the grass and tapping it down after you miss an 8 footer has to stop – first of all you can fix spike marks now, and second of all, just tap in and move on that’s not the last 8 footer you’ll miss.
— Roberto Castro (@cicioCASTRO) June 18, 2020
UPCOMING EVENTS (subject to change)
- PGA Tour: Travelers Championship • June 25-28, 2020 • TPC River Highlands • Cromwell, Conn. • Purse: $7,400,000 • FedEx Cup points: 500
- Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship • June 25-28, 2020 • Oakridge Country Club • Farmington, Utah • Purse: $650,000
- PGA Tour Champions: Bridgestone Senior Players Championship • July 9-12, 2020 • Firestone Country Club • Akron, Ohio • Purse: $2,800,000
- Mackenzie Tour: remainder of 2020 season cancelled
- PGA Tour Series – China: tba
- PGA Tour LatinoAmerica: all events postponed
- All Pro Tour: Cooper Communities NWA Charity Classic • June 24-27, 2020 • Bella Vista Village Country Club • Bella Vista, Ark. • Purse: $120,000
- Emerald Coast Tour: Rocky Bayou • July 26-28, 2020 • Niceville, Fla.
- G Pro Tour: Mimosa Open • June 23-25, 2020 • Mimosa Hills Country Club • Morganton, N.C.
- SwingThought Tour: Ravisloe Country Club • June 30-July 1, 2020 • Chicago, Ill.
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
King & Bear Classic
T-71
67-70-73-69--279 (-9)
Points ranking: 155
YTD earnings: $7,768
Career earnings (KFT): $524,751
ROBERTO CASTRO
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 198
YTD earnings: $105,063
Career earnings: $7,372,898
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
RBC Heritage
T-62
68-68-72-70--278 (-6)
Points ranking: 138
YTD earnings: $362,202
Career earnings: $38,019,102
JAMES CLARK
Hometown: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
Status: tba
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DREW CZUCHRY
Hometown: Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: tba
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $19,196,243
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
King & Bear Classic
T-62
68-69-71-69--277 (-11)
Points ranking: T-28
YTD earnings: $53,987
Career earnings (KFT): $113,546
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
RBC Heritage
T-58
68-68-68-72--276 (-8)
Points ranking: 117
YTD earnings: $398,253
Career earnings: $7,981,678
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Order of Merit: 56
YTD earnings: ¥113,512
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: T-162
YTD earnings: $5,897
Career earnings (KFT): $350,668
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
RBC Heritage
T-41
70-66-67-70--273 (-11)
Points ranking: 51
YTD earnings: $1,215,311
Career earnings: $51,192,773
TROY MATTESON
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
Status: no status
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $10,111,266
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Points ranking: 35
YTD earnings: $72,895
Career earnings: $12,894,836
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: MacKenzie Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $62,900
MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Developmental tours
SwingThought Tour
Rocky Mount, N.C.
T-31
71-72--142 (-2)
Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 94
YTD earnings: $13.978
Career earnings (KFT): $275,366
Career earnings (PGAT): $309,588
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
King & Bear Classic
T-32
69-69-65-69--272 (-16)
Points ranking: 87
YTD earnings: $16,128
Career earnings (KFT): $302,034
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
King & Bear Classic
WD
66-71-73--210 (E)
Points ranking: 86
YTD earnings: $18,542
Career earnings: $6,609,956
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 86
YTD earnings: $569,470
Career earnings: $11,481,174
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: PGA Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
King & Bear Classic
78th
68-69-69-77--293 (-5)
Points ranking: 104
YTD earnings: $588,519
Career earnings: $3,401,119
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
tatus: PGA Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
King & Bear Classic
T-66
70-67-70-71--278 (-10)
PGA Tour Points ranking: 172
YTD earnings: $178,451
Career earnings: $178,451