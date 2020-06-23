Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Nine former Georgia Tech players competed last weekend on the The PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour events as the tours continued their comebacks from the Covid-19 shutdown, and seven of them played weekend golf … Nine Jackets in the fields for this weekend’s events … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

*****

THE LATEST

Daniel Rapaport in Yahoo! Sports writes how “The 2019-’20 FedEx Cup season hardly resembles its usual self. A global pandemic, and the resulting three-month moratorium on PGA Tour events, will have that effect. What was originally a 49-event schedule with four majors and the Olympics sprinkled in has been truncated to 36 events that count only a fan-less PGA Championship in the major department.” Read more

*****

JACKETS AT RBC HERITAGE

All three of the Yellow Jacket pros entered in last weekend’s RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, S.C. – Matt Kuchar, Chesson Hadlay and Stewart Cink – made it through to the weekend and played well.

Kuchar, who won this event in 2014, closed out a solid weekend with an 11-under-par total of 273, but finished well back in a tie for 41st place as the Harbour Town Golf Links surrendered cumulative scores of 15-under-par to 21 competitors, including winner Webb Simpson (-22).

Hadley tied for 58th at 8-under 276, while Cink, a two-time winner of the event, tied for 62nd at 6-under 278. Recent graduate Andy Ogletree, again competing as an amateur on a sponsor exemption, narrowly missed the cut for the second straight week, while Cameron Tringale withdrew shortly before the event began.

Cink returns to the site of another of his PGA Tour victories this week with the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Conn., competing along with Tringale and Richy Werenski.

Full leaderboard

Kuchar’s caddie, John Wood, talks about the PGA Tour’s return, getting along with his former bosses and his side hobbies in this Golf Digest podcast.

The Orlando Sentinel’s series on central Florida sports history focused Sunday on Kuchar, who was born on that date in 1978.

*****

JACKETS AT KING & BEAR CLASSIC

Georgia Tech went 6-for-6 in cuts made at the King & Bear Classic, played last weekend at the World Golf Village in St. Augustine, Fla., but like the RBC Heritage, the scores were so low that none of them were in contention on Sunday.

Ollie Schniederjans, making his first start since before the Covid-19 pandemic shut down pro golf, led the way with a T-32 finish, posting a 16-under-par score of 272. That was 10 shots behind the winning score.

J.T. Griffin (-11) and Vincent Whaley (-10) both reached double digits under par, but finished only T-62 and T-66, while Anders Albertson (T-71) and Richy Werenski (78th) also played the weekend. Nicholas Thompson, 6-under-par through 54 holes, withdrew prior to the final round.

Full leaderboard

The Korn Ferry Tour is the first to head to the Western United States with the Utah Championship this weekend, where Albertson, Griffin, Schniederjans and Thompson are competing. Seth Reeves is back after a week off, and Paul Haley II returns to action for the first time since the shutdown.

*****

ELSEWHERE

Michael Pisciotta was the only other Yellow Jacket in action in the last week, tying for 31st at a SwingThought Tour event in Rocky Mount, N.C. Full leaderboard