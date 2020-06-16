Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

The PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour returned to action last weekend, successfully conducting large-field events without fans, with eight former Yellow Jackets competing in those events to mixed result … Chris Petefish earned his second victory in less than 10 days … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
THE LATEST
The general consensus is that the PGA Tour made a safe and triumphant return last weekend after a 13-week hiatus, with the Charles Schwab Challenge played with no fans in attendance and decided in a dramatic final nine holes and a playoff at Colonial Country Club.
From Golfweek magazine: “Its reward after more than 90 intense days of discussion that produced safety protocols and a detailed plan to produce a “bubble” of protection aimed to reduce the risk of the coronavirus was a stacked leaderboard and a Sunday stampede unfortunately played out in front of no spectators. But players made the noise, and eight held at least a share of the lead during the final round before Berger and Collin Morikawa survived the heated battle on a sunlit day and headed to extra holes. Read more
From Golf.com: A roundtable of discussion including some of the magazine’s writers and John Wood, caddie for former Yellow Jacket Matt Kuchar. Interesting comments from him. Read more
HOW THE JACKETS FARED
Four former Jackets were in the field – Chesson Hadley, Matt Kuchar, Richy Werenski and amateur Andy Ogletree – were in the field, with Hadley and Werenski making the cut. Hadley played himself into possible contention with a Saturday 64, but wound up in a tie for 23rd place at 8-under-par 272. Werenski tied for 58th place at even-par 280.
Ogletree, a two-time All-American who graduated from Tech in May and remains an amateur, played in his inaugural PGA Tour event on a sponsor exemption, posting rounds of 73-69 to miss the cut. Kuchar also missed the cut after rounds of 71-68.
Ogletree also has a sponsor exemption into this week’s RBC Heritage at Hilton Head, S.C., which has a strong 155-player field with 114 former Tour winners. Stewart Cink, a two-time champion at Hilton Head (2000, 2004) and Kuchar, the 2014 champion, also are in the field along with Hadley and Cameron Tringale.
KORN FERRY TOUR
Four Yellow Jackets competed at the Korn Ferry Challenge, the first event in the resumption of the Korn Ferry Tour schedule last weekend in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Anders Albertson, a former winner on the Korn Ferry Tour who played last season on the PGA Tour, tied for 52nd place, while Vincent Whaley, a PGA Tour rookie whose priority has not allowed him into the fields of the first three PGA Tour events, tied for 56th. Albertson has fully exempt status on the Korn Ferry Tour as a former winner, while Whaley is in the field for the first three Korn Ferry events in the schedule resumption.
J.T. Griffin, who has the highest points ranking (No. 25) of any Jacket on the Korn Ferry Tour, and Seth Reeves missed the cut. Four other Jackets – Chris Petefish, Ollie Schniederjans, Luke Schniederjans and Nicholas Thompson – attempted to Monday qualify for the event but fell short.
Albertson, Griffin, Ollie Schniederjans, Thompson, Werenski and Whaley are in the field this week for the King & Bear Classic at the World Golf Village in St. Augustine, Fla.
ELSEWHERE
Chris Petefish (right in photo at top) picked up his second first-place check in a week when he shared the title at the rain-shortened SwingThought Tour event at Disney Palm in Orlando, Fla. He and longtime friend Gregor Main shot 9-under-par 63, and Petefish had the lead to himself in round 2 before weather forced cancellation. I week earlier, Petefish had won the Tallahassee Open Pro-Am Classic, and also fell short in a Monday qualifier for the Korn Ferry Challenge.
After missing out on Monday qualifying for the Korn Ferry Challenge, Ollie and Luke Schniederjans competed in an event on the Unbridled Tour that was taking place at Flemings Island Golf Club in Jacksonville, Fla. The event drew some competitors with PGA Tour experience and carried a $10,000 first prize. Ollie tied for eighth place at 14-under-par 199, while Luke tied for 14th place at 13-under 2000.
KUCHAR TO STAR IN VIDEO GAME
Matt Kuchar has joined fellow PGA Tour stars Kevin Kisner and Bryson DeChambeau as featured players in the new PGATour2K21 video game. The company promoted the stars in a rollout of the game last week. Read more
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Social distancing by myself today 😅 @CSChallengeFW pic.twitter.com/q9rMCyA4RD
— Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) June 13, 2020
Gosh it was awesome to get back out there today. Got the competitive juices going again and turned on the grind.
The @PGATOUR has done a great job of getting us back out here while keeping us safe at the same time. Kudos to them. Here’s to a healthy and success come back!
— Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) June 11, 2020
Negative!
— Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) June 9, 2020
Found a @Titleist Professional 90 wound ball from the late 1990’s in the heap today at practice. Did a Two ball driver Trackman comparison between it and a Pro-v1. The balls performed similarly except for one glaring difference: Ball Speed. The wound ball was a full 8MPH slower!
— Stewart Cink (@stewartcink) June 10, 2020
We’ve had this little bird nest on our front porch for awhile. Looks like the general contractor decided to add a snake skin to the materials. pic.twitter.com/dkLaBrNjxf
— Stewart Cink (@stewartcink) June 12, 2020
Bryson won the NCAA, the US Am, the Memorial, and whatever else he’s won…35 yards ago. If he doesn’t get significantly worse at another part of the game, or get hurt…lookout.
— Roberto Castro (@cicioCASTRO) June 12, 2020
UPCOMING EVENTS (subject to change)
- PGA Tour: RBC Heritage • June 18-21, 2020 • Harbour Town Golf Links • Hilton Head, S.C. • Purse: $7,100,000 • FedEx Cup points: 500
- Korn Ferry Tour: The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village • June 18-21, 2020 • The King & Bear Golf Club • St. Augustine, Fla. • Purse: $600,000
- PGA Tour Champions: Bridgestone Senior Players Championship • July 9-12, 2020 • Firestone Country Club • Akron, Ohio • Purse: $2,800,000
- Mackenzie Tour: remainder of 2020 season cancelled
- PGA Tour Series – China: tba
- PGA Tour LatinoAmerica: all events postponed
- All Pro Tour: Supreme Lending Classic • June 17-20, 2020 • Indian Springs Country Club – River Course • Broken Arrow, Okla. • Purse: $140,000
- Emerald Coast Tour: Dancing Rabbit Golf Club • June 20-22, 2020 • Choctaw, Miss.
- G Pro Tour: Mimosa Open • June 23-25, 2020 • Mimosa Hills Country Club • Morganton, N.C.
- SwingThought Tour: Belmont Lake Golf Club • June 17-18, 2020 • Rocky Mount, N.C.
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Challenge
T-52
72-67-69-74--282 (+2)
Points ranking: 153
YTD earnings: $5,254
Career earnings (KFT): $524,751
ROBERTO CASTRO
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 195
YTD earnings: $105,063
Career earnings: $7,372,898
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 138
YTD earnings: $348,582
Career earnings: $38,019,102
JAMES CLARK
Hometown: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
Status: tba
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DREW CZUCHRY
Hometown: Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: tba
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $19,196,243
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Challenge
missed cut
71-71--142 (+2)
Points ranking: T-25
YTD earnings: $51,569
Career earnings (KFT): $113,546
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Charles Schwab Challenge
T-23
70-68-64-70--272 (-8)
Points ranking: 114
YTD earnings: $382,136
Career earnings: $7,916,428
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Order of Merit: 56
YTD earnings: ¥113,512
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: T-141
YTD earnings: $5,897
Career earnings (KFT): $350,668
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Charles Schwab Challenge
missed cut
71-68--139 (-1)
Points ranking: 48
YTD earnings: $1,190,106
Career earnings: $51,192,773
TROY MATTESON
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
Status: no status
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $10,111,266
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Points ranking: 35
YTD earnings: $72,895
Career earnings: $12,894,836
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: MacKenzie Tour
SwingThought Tour
Disney's Palm Orlando, Fla.
Co-Champion
63 (-9)
Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $62,900
MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Challenge
missed cut
72-76--148 (+8)
Points ranking: 84
YTD earnings: $13.978
Career earnings (KFT): $275,366
Career earnings (PGAT): $309,588
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 82
YTD earnings: $12,738
Career earnings (KFT): $392,034
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 65
YTD earnings: $18,542
Career earnings: $6,609,956
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 86
YTD earnings: $569,470
Career earnings: $11,481,174
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Charles Schwab Challenge
T-58
72-66-70-72--280 (E)
Points ranking: 98
YTD earnings: $588,519
Career earnings: $3,401,119
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
tatus: PGA Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Challenge
T-56
72-65-74-72--283 (+3)
PGA Tour Points ranking: 166
YTD earnings: $178,451
Career earnings: $178,451