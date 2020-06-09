Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – The return of professional golf is upon us, with PGA Tour players in Fort Worth, Texas for the Charles Schwab Challenge, and Korn Ferry Tour players in Florida for the Korn Ferry Challenge, and both events are welcoming large and deep fields. More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
The 156-player field for the Charles Schwab Challenge has 16 of the world’s top 20 players, including the Yellow Jackets’ Matt Kuchar, in what is being billed as the deepest field in the event’s history. Chesson Hadley and Richy Werenski, as well as recent graduate Andy Ogletree, are the only other Jackets who are set to join Kuchar at Colonial Country Club.
Kuchar has played well as Colonial over the years and has been consistent this year with five top-25 finishes in eight events, and one international win, making him a favorite among the fantasy golf set.
Golf Channel’s Ryan Lavner has a nice breakdown of what to look for this week in his Monday Scramble.
Because of the slimmed down 2020 PGA Tour schedule, more of the world’s top players are in the field this week, meaning fewer spots available for those with less status. Many of them are therefore competing in the Korn Ferry Challenge (see below).
*****
OGLETREE MAKING PGA TOUR DEBUT … AS AN AMATEUR
The Charles Schwab Challenge will be the first of three PGA Tour events to which recently graduated Andy Ogletree has a sponsor exemption during the remaining 2020 schedule. The Little Rock, Miss., who remains an amateur in order to compete in the rescheduled Masters Tournament in November, also will play in the RBC Heritage and the Memorial Tournament.
Ogletree, the reigning U.S. Amateur champion, also holds automatic spots in the rescheduled U.S. Open in September and will defend his U.S. Amateur title on its originally scheduled dates in August.
*****
FOUR JACKETS COMPETING AT KORN FERRY CHALLENGE
The Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass will restart the Tour’s 2020 season, which will now combine with the 2021 season due to the number of tournament cancelations. The newly created 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour schedule will conclude with 25 PGA TOUR cards awarded at the 2021 WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz, with an additional 25 cards awarded at the conclusion of the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
With six events completed through the El Bosque Mexico Championship by INNOVA, the remaining 2020 schedule – subject to change – now consists of 23 events. Korn Ferry Tour events to be contested in 2021 as part of the combined 2020-21 schedule will be announced later this year.
Vincent Whaley, who has competed as a rookie on the PGA Tour but does not have a spot in the early events of the restart, leads a Jacket contingent at the Korn Ferry Challenge that also includes Anders Albertson, who is exempt into Korn Ferry Tour events as a 2018 winner (Lincoln Land Championship). J.T. Griffin and Seth Reeves, both of whom have partial status on the Korn Ferry Tour, will play this week after finishing in the top 25 of the most recent event, the El Bosque Mexico Championship at the end of February. Griffin tied for ninth place, while Reeves tied for 24th. Griffin stands No. 21 on the Korn Ferry Points list.
MONDAY QUALIFYING DRAWS A CROWD
Because of the number of players with PGA Tour status in the field for the Korn Ferry Challenge, the Monday qualifier for this week’s event in St. Augustine has maxed out at 264 players, whereas 80 to 100 is the normal number for a Korn Ferry Monday qualifier. The top eight finishers will be offered spots in the 156-player field at Dye’s Valley Club.
Tech’s Vincent Whaley, a PGA Tour rookie who is unable to tee it up this week in Fort Worth, is in the field for the Korn Ferry Tour events each of the next three weeks. Ollie Schniederjans, who has partial Korn Ferry Tour status, is among several notable names who attempted to qualify Monday for one of the eight spots. J.T. Griffin, who is in the field this week at Dye’s Valley, has Monday-qualified for spots on several occasions in the last two years.
PETEFISH PICKS UP VICTORY IN TALLAHASSEE
Chris Petefish started fast in the Tallahassee (Fla.) Pro-Am Classic, an event on the Emerald Coast Tour, last weekend the Capital City Country Club. His opening 63 put him in a great position for the tournament, and he went wire-to-wire with rounds of 63-67-66-196 to get the win and $6,000.
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
@gtgolf pic.twitter.com/P6s5BDmBUt
— Petefish Fam (@3golfingfamily) June 5, 2020
Can't script it much better. ❤️
In 2013, Raleigh native @ChessonHadley posted a final-round 64 to win the @REXHospitalOpen in his hometown, en route to his first @PGATOUR card. pic.twitter.com/bJoyCsrA0V
— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) May 31, 2020
191 yard 9-iron! What power!!!! https://t.co/xluK9X6j7R
— Stewart Cink (@stewartcink) June 4, 2020
The port-a-john off the fifth tee @TrumpTurnberry where I “waited it out” before the 2009 @TheOpen playoff! pic.twitter.com/VCy5L2AOar
— Stewart Cink (@stewartcink) June 7, 2020
UPCOMING EVENTS (subject to change)
- PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge • June 11-14, 2020 • Colonial Country Club • Fort Worth, Texas • Purse: $7,500,000 • FedEx Cup points: 500
- Korn Ferry Tour: Korn Ferry Challenge • June 11-14, 2020 • TPC Sawgrass-Dye’s Valley Course • Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. • Purse: $600,000
- PGA Tour Champions: Bridgestone Senior Players Championship • July 9-12, 2020 • Firestone Country Club • Akron, Ohio • Purse: $2,800,000
- Mackenzie Tour: remainder of 2020 season cancelled
- PGA Tour Series – China: tba
- PGA Tour LatinoAmerica: all events postponed
- All Pro Tour: Supreme Lending Classic • June 17-20, 2020 • Indian Springs Country Club – River Course • Broken Arrow, Okla. • Purse: $140,000
- Emerald Coast Tour: Arrowhead Country Club • June 10-12, 2020 • Arrowhead Country Club • Mongtomery, Ala.
- G Pro Tour: Mimosa Open • June 23-25, 2020 • Mimosa Hills Country Club • Morganton, N.C.
- SwingThought Tour: Disney’s St. Palm • June 10-11, 2020 • Orlando, Fla.
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 152
YTD earnings: $2,914
Career earnings (KFT): $524,751
ROBERTO CASTRO
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 195
YTD earnings: $105,063
Career earnings: $7,372,898
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 138
YTD earnings: $348,582
Career earnings: $38,019,102
JAMES CLARK
Hometown: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
Status: tba
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DREW CZUCHRY
Hometown: Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: tba
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $19,196,243
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: T-21
YTD earnings: $51,569
Career earnings (KFT): $113,546
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 129
YTD earnings: $316,886
Career earnings: $7,916,428
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Order of Merit: 56
YTD earnings: ¥113,512
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: T-141
YTD earnings: $5,897
Career earnings (KFT): $350,668
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 46
YTD earnings: $1,190,106
Career earnings: $51,192,773
TROY MATTESON
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
Status: no status
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $10,111,266
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Points ranking: 35
YTD earnings: $72,895
Career earnings: $12,894,836
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: MacKenzie Tour
Emerald Coast Tour
Tallahassee Pro-Am Classic
Champion
63-67-66--196 (-14)
$6,000
Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $62,900
MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 70
YTD earnings: $13.978
Career earnings (KFT): $275,366
Career earnings (PGAT): $309,588
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 82
YTD earnings: $12,738
Career earnings (KFT): $392,034
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 65
YTD earnings: $18,542
Career earnings: $6,609,956
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 86
YTD earnings: $569,470
Career earnings: $11,481,174
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 95
YTD earnings: $571,419
Career earnings: $3,401,119
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
tatus: PGA Tour
SwingThought Tour
Three Ridges Open
2nd place
67-67--134 (-8)
Points ranking: 165
YTD earnings: $178,451
Career earnings: $178,451