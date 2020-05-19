Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

Former Georgia Tech All-American and veteran PGA Tour pro Roberto Castro caught up with Yellow Jacket fans last week, chatting with Yellow Jackets’ broadcast voice Wiley Ballard. Check it out here.

THE FLATS – The PGA Tour continues to make plans to support the restart of its 2019-20 schedule, pending public health conditions and approval from authorities, in mid-June, while professional golfers are preparing for a resumption of play, including the 20-plus former Yellow Jackets competing on the various tours … more details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

MATT KUCHAR APPEARS IN PGA PSA

Nine-time PGA Tour winner Matt Kuchar is starring in a new Back2Golf Social Distancing PSA with Steph Curry and Nelly Korda, produced by the PGA of America on collaboration with professional golf tours and other golf industry agencies. Back2Golf is an industry-wide collaboration to provide operational guidelines, designed in three phases and aligned with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), for the responsible playing of golf through the COVID-19 pandemic.



CLEAN, OLD FASHIONED HATE NOT HAPPENING

According to Adam Schupak of Golfweek, magazine, former Georgia golfer Brendon Todd said he tried to get a Georgia-Georgia Tech grudge match off the ground between he and fellow Bulldog Chris Kirk against Yellow Jackets Roberto Castro and Stewart Cink, but couldn’t get the sponsorship necessary for a TV crew. The revelation was part of a larger story about the recent Rory McIlroy-Dustin Johnson and the upcoming Phil Mickelson-Tiger Woods events in Florida. READ MORE

KUCHAR’S CADDIE TALKS RESTART

The Baltimore Sun recently interviewed a number of professional tour caddies, including Matt Kuchar’s looper John Wood, who said he will consider wearing surgical or golf gloves on both hands as an extra precaution but would probably eschew a face covering unless it is required. “I won’t be able to breathe out there, and my glasses will get all fogged up. The only thing I’d worry about is a secondary outbreak.”

CHARLIE RYMER HOSTING WEEKLY GOLF SHOW

Former Georgia Tech star and PGA tour veteran Charlie Rymer, who retired from competition and from his television career on Golf Channel to move to Myrtle Beach, is hosting a weekly golf show for Play Golf Myrtle Beach. See tweet below and click to watch the fifth episode.