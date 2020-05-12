Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – The PGA Tour continues its effort to restart its 2019-20 schedule, pending public health conditions and approval from authorities, in mid-June, while professional golfers are making plans and preparing for a resumption of play, including the 20-plus former Yellow Jackets competing on the various tours … more details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
DAVID DUVAL COVERS LOT OF GROUND IN Q&A
Golf Channel analyst David Duval flew home from the Players Championship on Friday, March 12 and has been sheltering in place with his family at their Denver home. The 2001 British Open champion has been keeping busy doing a lot of yard work, and even had to rent a chipper a couple of days ago. As he nears his 49th birthday in November, Duval took time for a chat with Golfweek writer Adam Schupak. READ MORE
18 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT MATT KUCHAR
In celebration of Mother’s Day, PGATour.com revisits Matt Kuchar and his mother Meg recalling the journey Matt took to make it to the PGA TOUR and their special mother/son bond made along the way. READ MORE AND SEE VIDEO RECORDED IN 2013
THE LATEST ON RESTART
Bob Harig of ESPN.com writes the PGA Tour’s planned return to action after the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports, now a month away. Sometime this week, an announcement is expected concerning the status of the first event scheduled as part of the restart — including whether it will even be played. And if so, how it will work.
From Yahoo! Sports – With a month until the PGA Tour resumes in her city, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price is feeling good about Forth Worth putting on a safe, fan-free event.
From Golf Channel – The PGA Tour’s policy board has approved what the circuit is calling a “Health and Safety Plan” to prepare for the restart of its schedule next month at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
According to Golf Digest, tournament officials for the Memorial Tournament July 16-19 at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio, will rely on radio frequency identification chips placed in tournament badges to monitor fans’ movements while on the grounds.
CATCHING UP WITH CHESSON HADLEY
Former Georgia Tech All-American and veteran PGA Tour pro Chesson Hadley caught up with Yellow Jacket fans last week, chatting with Yellow Jackets’ broadcast voice Andy Demetra. Check it out here.
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Olympian Matt Kuchar's success at @GTGolf helped launch his consistent career on the @PGATOUR.
▪️ 2x first-team All-American
▪️ 4x All @theACC member
▪️ Rio 2016 🥉#MadeHereMonday | #OlympiansMadeHere pic.twitter.com/4jg39bizzA
— Team USA (@TeamUSA) May 11, 2020
UPCOMING EVENTS (subject to change)
- PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge • June 11-14, 2020 • Colonial Country Club • Fort Worth, Texas. • Purse: $7,500,000 • FedEx Cup points: 500
- Korn Ferry Tour: Korn Ferry Challenge • June 11-14, 2020 • TPC Sawgrass-Dye’s Valley Course • Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. • Purse: $600,000
- PGA Tour Champions: Bridgestone Senior Players Championship • July 9-12, 2020 • Firestone Country Club • Akron, Ohio • Purse: $2,800,000
- Mackenzie Tour: Windsor Championship • July 16-19, 2020 • Ambassador Golf Club • Windsor, Ontario • Purse: $200,000
- PGA Tour Series – China: tba
- PGA Tour LatinoAmerica: Brazil Event I • August 20-23, 2020 • tba • tba • Purse: $170,000
- All Pro Tour: Fore the Kids • May 20-23, 2020 • Brownwood Country Club • Brownwood, Texas • Purse: $120,000
- SwingThought Tour: Three Ridges Golf Course • May 30-31, 2020 • Knoxville, Tenn.
- G Pro Tour: Thomasville Open • May 27-29, 2020 • Colonial Country Club • Thomasville, N.C.
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 152
YTD earnings: $2,914
Career earnings (KFT): $524,751
ROBERTO CASTRO
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 195
YTD earnings: $105,063
Career earnings: $7,372,898
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 138
YTD earnings: $348,582
Career earnings: $38,019,102
JAMES CLARK
Hometown: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
Status: tba
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DREW CZUCHRY
Hometown: Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: tba
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $19,196,243
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: T-21
YTD earnings: $51,569
Career earnings (KFT): $113,546
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 129
YTD earnings: $316,886
Career earnings: $7,916,428
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Order of Merit: 56
YTD earnings: ¥113,512
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: T-141
YTD earnings: $5,897
Career earnings (KFT): $350,668
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 46
YTD earnings: $1,190,106
Career earnings: $51,192,773
TROY MATTESON
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
Status: no status
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $10,111,266
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Points ranking: 35
YTD earnings: $72,895
Career earnings: $12,894,836
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: MacKenzie Tour
did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $62,900
MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 70
YTD earnings: $13.978
Career earnings (KFT): $275,366
Career earnings (PGAT): $309,588
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 82
YTD earnings: $12,738
Career earnings (KFT): $392,034
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 65
YTD earnings: $18,542
Career earnings: $6,609,956
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 86
YTD earnings: $569,470
Career earnings: $11,481,174
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 95
YTD earnings: $571,419
Career earnings: $3,401,119
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
tatus: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 165
YTD earnings: $178,451
Career earnings: $178,451