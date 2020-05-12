Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – The PGA Tour continues its effort to restart its 2019-20 schedule, pending public health conditions and approval from authorities, in mid-June, while professional golfers are making plans and preparing for a resumption of play, including the 20-plus former Yellow Jackets competing on the various tours … more details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

DAVID DUVAL COVERS LOT OF GROUND IN Q&A

Golf Channel analyst David Duval flew home from the Players Championship on Friday, March 12 and has been sheltering in place with his family at their Denver home. The 2001 British Open champion has been keeping busy doing a lot of yard work, and even had to rent a chipper a couple of days ago. As he nears his 49th birthday in November, Duval took time for a chat with Golfweek writer Adam Schupak. READ MORE

18 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT MATT KUCHAR

In celebration of Mother’s Day, PGATour.com revisits Matt Kuchar and his mother Meg recalling the journey Matt took to make it to the PGA TOUR and their special mother/son bond made along the way. READ MORE AND SEE VIDEO RECORDED IN 2013

THE LATEST ON RESTART

Bob Harig of ESPN.com writes the PGA Tour’s planned return to action after the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports, now a month away. Sometime this week, an announcement is expected concerning the status of the first event scheduled as part of the restart — including whether it will even be played. And if so, how it will work.

From Yahoo! Sports – With a month until the PGA Tour resumes in her city, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price is feeling good about Forth Worth putting on a safe, fan-free event.

From Golf Channel – The PGA Tour’s policy board has approved what the circuit is calling a “Health and Safety Plan” to prepare for the restart of its schedule next month at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

According to Golf Digest, tournament officials for the Memorial Tournament July 16-19 at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio, will rely on radio frequency identification chips placed in tournament badges to monitor fans’ movements while on the grounds.

CATCHING UP WITH CHESSON HADLEY

Former Georgia Tech All-American and veteran PGA Tour pro Chesson Hadley caught up with Yellow Jacket fans last week, chatting with Yellow Jackets’ broadcast voice Andy Demetra. Check it out here.