Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Now that the PGA Tour has reset its 2019-20 schedule, pending public health conditions and approval from authorities, professional golfers are making plans and preparing for a resumption of play, including the 20-plus former Yellow Jackets competing on the various tours … more details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

THE LATEST

After eight weeks off due to the COVID-19 pandemic and with another six weeks until tournaments are scheduled to resume, many PGA Tour pros are eager to compete once more. That’s not to say, however, they’re willing to resume the 2019-’20 season without certain safety measures in place. Ryan Herrington of Golf Digest polls a number of Tour pros, and Stewart Cink offers his thoughts on the resumption of play. READ MORE

KORN FERRY TOUR ANNOUNCES REVISED 2020 SLATE

The Korn Ferry Tour announced Monday additional modifications and details regarding the restart of the 2020 schedule and a fall calendar of events that will be part of a one-time, combined 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour season. The newly created 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour schedule that will bridge two seasons will conclude with 25 PGA TOUR cards awarded at the 2021 WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz, with an additional 25 cards awarded at the conclusion of the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Finals. READ MORE

NICHOLAS THOMPSON’S FOUNDATION RAISING MONEY FOR CHILD LITERACY

Earlier this year when Nicholas and Christen Thompson created their foundation, they knew two of its pillars would be supporting children and literacy. With two young boys at home who have already developed a love for reading, the first direction of the Nicholas and Christen Thompson Foundation was clear. Now the former Georgia Tech All-American and his wife have announced their first fund-raising event for the effort. READ MORE

TURNBERRY RANKED NO. 1

Turnberry’s Ailsa course, which has hosted the Open Championship four times, most recently in 2009 when Stewart Cink captured the Claret Jug in a playoff with Tom Watson, has been ranked the No. 1 course in Great Britain and Ireland by Golf World magazine. READ MORE

WERENSKI APPEARANCE IN BIG BREAK SET TO AIR JUNE 1

Golf Channel is airing marathons of all 13 seasons of its Big Break series each Monday. The Palm Beaches edition of the series, won by Richy Werenski in 2015, will air June 1. Check out Richy’s Morning Drive interview after winning.