Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Now that the PGA Tour has reset its 2019-20 schedule, pending public health conditions and approval from authorities, professional golfers can go about the business of preparing for a resumption of play, including the 20-plus former Yellow Jackets competing on the various tours … more details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
RYDER CUP STILL ON, BUT WITH NO FANS
The only new information since last week came from remarks that PGA of America Seth Waugh made on a radio appearance that, if the Ryder Cup is played in September as currently scheduled, it will be played without fans. The bi-annual match play competition between the United States and Europe is still on the schedule for Sept. 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wis. READ MORE
Georgia Tech All-American Matt Kuchar, currently No. 17 in the Official World Golf Ranking, is No. 10 in the most recent U.S. points standings for the Ryder Cup. The top eight in points following the BMW Championship on Aug. 23, the first event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, will earn automatic spots on the team. Kuchar, who was a vice captain on the U.S. team in 2018, was a playing member for the Americans in 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016.
HADLEY PUTS WOODWORKING SKILLS ON DISPLAY IN A 3-PART SERIES
Not many PGA Tour golfers are being as productive as Chesson Hadley, who wasn’t an engineering student at Georgia Tech but has the skills and know-how nonetheless. He also has a pretty impressive home shop, good help and video-making skills. Watch…
Part 1 is here!
I hope you guys enjoy this 3 part series. I wanted to post a DIY video on how to build something. Woodworking has been a hobby I have really enjoyed. I am not an expert by any means, but maybe this will inspire someone to get into it.
Part 2 comes our tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/1yO6OrNoyV
— Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) April 26, 2020
Here is Part 2…
We are getting closer to the finished product. A few more steps and we will be there.
I will post the final video tomorrow morning, Part 3. pic.twitter.com/LxIr6IcEVM
— Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) April 27, 2020
Part 3…the finished product!
I hope you guys have enjoyed these videos. It was a fun project and I enjoyed getting all the footage and editing it. I know that these videos were lengthy but I am new to this. I promise they will get better with time. pic.twitter.com/l9yuTYQdeq
— Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) April 28, 2020
GET TO KNOW VINCENT WHALEY
Since this profile on PGA Tour rookie Vincent Whaley was published, the 2017 Georgia Tech graduate has found some firm footing during his first season, including a ninth-place finish in Puerto Rico. READ MORE
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Picking strawberries! pic.twitter.com/yJhXgN91FG
— Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) April 22, 2020
Hughes is ready to do some woodworking this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/ICi0tCbT7a
— Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) April 25, 2020
My guy just now learned how to ride a bike! #proudDad pic.twitter.com/kfYxnGz3h0
— Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) April 25, 2020
UPCOMING EVENTS (subject to change)
- PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge • June 11-14, 2020 • Colonial Country Club • Fort Worth, Texas. • Purse: $7,500,000 • FedEx Cup points: 500
- Korn Ferry Tour: event to be named • June 11-14, 2020 • TPC Sawgrass-Dye’s Valley Course • Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. • Purse: $600,000
- PGA Tour Champions: Bridgestone Senior Players Championship • July 9-12, 2020 • Firestone Country Club • Akron, Ohio • Purse: $2,800,000
- Mackenzie Tour: Windsor Championship • July 16-19, 2020 • Ambassador Golf Club • Windsor, Ontario • Purse: $200,000
- PGA Tour Series – China: tba
- PGA Tour LatinoAmerica: Brazil Event I • August 20-23, 2020 • tba • tba • Purse: $170,000
- All Pro Tour: Fore the Kids • May 20-23, 2020 • Brownwood Country Club • Brownwood, Texas • Purse: $120,000
- SwingThought Tour: Three Ridges Golf Course • May 30-31, 2020 • Knoxville, Tenn.
- G Pro Tour: Thomasville Open • May 27-29, 2020 • Colonial Country Club • Thomasville, N.C.
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 152
YTD earnings: $2,914
Career earnings (KFT): $524,751
ROBERTO CASTRO
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 195
YTD earnings: $105,063
Career earnings: $7,372,898
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 138
YTD earnings: $348,582
Career earnings: $38,019,102
JAMES CLARK
Hometown: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
Status: tba
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DREW CZUCHRY
Hometown: Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: tba
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $19,196,243
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: T-21
YTD earnings: $51,569
Career earnings (KFT): $113,546
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 129
YTD earnings: $316,886
Career earnings: $7,916,428
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Order of Merit: 56
YTD earnings: ¥113,512
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: T-141
YTD earnings: $5,897
Career earnings (KFT): $350,668
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 46
YTD earnings: $1,190,106
Career earnings: $51,192,773
TROY MATTESON
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
Status: no status
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $10,111,266
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Points ranking: 35
YTD earnings: $72,895
Career earnings: $12,894,836
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: MacKenzie Tour
did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $62,900
MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 70
YTD earnings: $13.978
Career earnings (KFT): $275,366
Career earnings (PGAT): $309,588
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 82
YTD earnings: $12,738
Career earnings (KFT): $392,034
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 65
YTD earnings: $18,542
Career earnings: $6,609,956
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 86
YTD earnings: $569,470
Career earnings: $11,481,174
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 95
YTD earnings: $571,419
Career earnings: $3,401,119
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
tatus: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 165
YTD earnings: $178,451
Career earnings: $178,451