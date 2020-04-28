Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Now that the PGA Tour has reset its 2019-20 schedule, pending public health conditions and approval from authorities, professional golfers can go about the business of preparing for a resumption of play, including the 20-plus former Yellow Jackets competing on the various tours … more details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

RYDER CUP STILL ON, BUT WITH NO FANS

The only new information since last week came from remarks that PGA of America Seth Waugh made on a radio appearance that, if the Ryder Cup is played in September as currently scheduled, it will be played without fans. The bi-annual match play competition between the United States and Europe is still on the schedule for Sept. 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wis. READ MORE

Georgia Tech All-American Matt Kuchar, currently No. 17 in the Official World Golf Ranking, is No. 10 in the most recent U.S. points standings for the Ryder Cup. The top eight in points following the BMW Championship on Aug. 23, the first event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, will earn automatic spots on the team. Kuchar, who was a vice captain on the U.S. team in 2018, was a playing member for the Americans in 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016.

HADLEY PUTS WOODWORKING SKILLS ON DISPLAY IN A 3-PART SERIES

Not many PGA Tour golfers are being as productive as Chesson Hadley, who wasn’t an engineering student at Georgia Tech but has the skills and know-how nonetheless. He also has a pretty impressive home shop, good help and video-making skills. Watch…

Part 1 is here! I hope you guys enjoy this 3 part series. I wanted to post a DIY video on how to build something. Woodworking has been a hobby I have really enjoyed. I am not an expert by any means, but maybe this will inspire someone to get into it. Part 2 comes our tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/1yO6OrNoyV — Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) April 26, 2020

Here is Part 2… We are getting closer to the finished product. A few more steps and we will be there. I will post the final video tomorrow morning, Part 3. pic.twitter.com/LxIr6IcEVM — Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) April 27, 2020

Part 3…the finished product! I hope you guys have enjoyed these videos. It was a fun project and I enjoyed getting all the footage and editing it. I know that these videos were lengthy but I am new to this. I promise they will get better with time. pic.twitter.com/l9yuTYQdeq — Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) April 28, 2020

GET TO KNOW VINCENT WHALEY

Since this profile on PGA Tour rookie Vincent Whaley was published, the 2017 Georgia Tech graduate has found some firm footing during his first season, including a ninth-place finish in Puerto Rico. READ MORE