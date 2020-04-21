Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – The PGA Tour made its widely anticipated announcement late last week, laying out its proposed schedule for the rest of the 2020 calendar year, with the 2019-20 season now set to resume in mid-June, but with no fans for the first four events … The new schedule accommodates the previously announced changes to the four major championships and fills those vacant dates with rescheduled tour events … more details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
The suspension in the tour schedules means has left as many as 20 former Yellow Jackets with no place to play since early March. The All Pro, SwingThought and G Pro Tours, at which several recent Tech graduates compete, also have postponed upcoming events.
THE LATEST
With additional time needed to ensure PGA Tour tournaments are staged in the most safe and responsible manner possible given the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the PGA Tour announced further schedule modifications for the remainder of the 2019-20 season, as well as plans for the opening portion of the 2020-21 PGA TOUR regular season, the restart of the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour season and updates regarding the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada schedule. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan cautioned, however, that the schedule would resume only if conditions are safe, and the first four scheduled events will be played without fans in attendance.
Read details with link to full schedule | Ten takeaways from revised schedule
Not only will former professional Yellow Jackets return to competition soon, but it gives graduating senior Andy Ogletree some firmer information on his own schedule for the summer. As the reigning U.S. Amateur champion, the Little Rock, Miss., senior already has invitations to play in the U.S. Open (rescheduled for Sept. 17-20) and the Masters Tournament (rescheduled for Nov. 12-15), but also holds invitations to play in the RBC Heritage (rescheduled for June 18-21) and the Memorial Tournament (rescheduled for July 16-19).
HADLEY THANKFUL FOR TIME OFF
Local PGA Tour pro Chesson Hadley joined The Adam Gold Show in his hometown of Raleigh, N.C. to discuss watching Tiger’s 2019 Masters win on Sunday, what struck him the most about the round, what he remembers about Woods’ win in 1997, what he’s done in quarantine and playing golf with the Hurricanes. READ MORE
Hadley also worked with one of his sponsors, Bojangles, to deliver some gift cards to local first responders and also used a drone to deliver some food from the restaurant to his grandmother in a local assisted living facility.
CASTRO ON QUARANTINE LIFE
Georgia Tech All-American Roberto Castro, who lives in Atlanta, was one of the local sports figures who chipped into a conversation on quarantine life with Athletic columnist Jeff Schultz, saying “With two young kids you don’t re-watch ‘The Sopranos’ or finally read, ‘Infinite Jest.’ You learn how to better mix two things: pancake batter and cocktails.” READ THE FULL ARTICLE
MIZE REFLECTS ON MASTERS TITLE
While much of the world is shut down by the COVID-19 virus, we thought it could be a suitable occasion to share a number of success stories from the golf world. Last week’s Greenside Chat with George Peper features Larry Mize, the 1987 Masters Champion, who shares the story of his magical week along with his thoughts about how the tournament might play out this fall. It is an excellent interview. WATCH THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW
Getting pretty decent at @bananagrams but the Mrs keeps beating me. Even the game is getting frustrated!!! pic.twitter.com/tqc9sF6C86
— Stewart Cink (@stewartcink) April 21, 2020
What is the first thing that you are going to do when this quarantine is lifted?
For me: getting a baby sitter and going on a date night with my wife.
— Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) April 15, 2020
The best thing about having my daughter run errands with me is that I get to listen to the Frozen 2 soundtrack on repeat #IntoTheUnknown #ShowYourself #WhenImOlder #dadlife
— Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) April 20, 2020
Winner by ONE.
Matt Kuchar’s 2014 @RBC_Heritage victory came down to the final hole.
And he delivered. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/0OgcUt6cfW
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 15, 2020
View this post on Instagram
The story of @mattkuchargolf’s relentless quest for victory at the 2014 @rbcheritage.
UPCOMING EVENTS (subject to change)
- PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge • June 11-14, 2020 • Colonial Country Club • Fort Worth, Texas. • Purse: $7,500,000 • FedEx Cup points: 500
- Korn Ferry Tour: event to be named • June 11-14, 2020 • TPC Sawgrass-Dye’s Valley Course • Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. • Purse: $600,000
- PGA Tour Champions: Bridgestone Senior Players Championship • July 9-12, 2020 • Firestone Country Club • Akron, Ohio • Purse: $2,800,000
- Mackenzie Tour: Windsor Championship • July 16-19, 2020 • Ambassador Golf Club • Windsor, Ontario • Purse: $200,000
- PGA Tour Series – China: tba
- PGA Tour LatinoAmerica: Brazil Event I • August 20-23, 2020 • tba • tba • Purse: $170,000
- All Pro Tour: Fore the Kids • May 20-23, 2020 • Brownwood Country Club • Brownwood, Texas • Purse: $120,000
- SwingThought Tour: Three Ridges Golf Course • May 30-31, 2020 • Knoxville, Tenn.
- G Pro Tour: Thomasville Open • May 27-29, 2020 • Colonial Country Club • Thomasville, N.C.
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 152
YTD earnings: $2,914
Career earnings (KFT): $524,751
ROBERTO CASTRO
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 195
YTD earnings: $105,063
Career earnings: $7,372,898
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 138
YTD earnings: $348,582
Career earnings: $38,019,102
JAMES CLARK
Hometown: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
Status: tba
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DREW CZUCHRY
Hometown: Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: tba
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $19,196,243
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: T-21
YTD earnings: $51,569
Career earnings (KFT): $113,546
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 129
YTD earnings: $316,886
Career earnings: $7,916,428
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Order of Merit: 56
YTD earnings: ¥113,512
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: T-141
YTD earnings: $5,897
Career earnings (KFT): $350,668
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 46
YTD earnings: $1,190,106
Career earnings: $51,192,773
TROY MATTESON
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
Status: no status
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $10,111,266
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Points ranking: 35
YTD earnings: $72,895
Career earnings: $12,894,836
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: MacKenzie Tour
did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $62,900
MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 70
YTD earnings: $13.978
Career earnings (KFT): $275,366
Career earnings (PGAT): $309,588
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 82
YTD earnings: $12,738
Career earnings (KFT): $392,034
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 65
YTD earnings: $18,542
Career earnings: $6,609,956
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 86
YTD earnings: $569,470
Career earnings: $11,481,174
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 95
YTD earnings: $571,419
Career earnings: $3,401,119
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
tatus: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 165
YTD earnings: $178,451
Career earnings: $178,451