Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – The PGA Tour made its widely anticipated announcement late last week, laying out its proposed schedule for the rest of the 2020 calendar year, with the 2019-20 season now set to resume in mid-June, but with no fans for the first four events … The new schedule accommodates the previously announced changes to the four major championships and fills those vacant dates with rescheduled tour events … more details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

The suspension in the tour schedules means has left as many as 20 former Yellow Jackets with no place to play since early March. The All Pro, SwingThought and G Pro Tours, at which several recent Tech graduates compete, also have postponed upcoming events.

THE LATEST

With additional time needed to ensure PGA Tour tournaments are staged in the most safe and responsible manner possible given the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the PGA Tour announced further schedule modifications for the remainder of the 2019-20 season, as well as plans for the opening portion of the 2020-21 PGA TOUR regular season, the restart of the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour season and updates regarding the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada schedule. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan cautioned, however, that the schedule would resume only if conditions are safe, and the first four scheduled events will be played without fans in attendance.

Read details with link to full schedule | Ten takeaways from revised schedule

Not only will former professional Yellow Jackets return to competition soon, but it gives graduating senior Andy Ogletree some firmer information on his own schedule for the summer. As the reigning U.S. Amateur champion, the Little Rock, Miss., senior already has invitations to play in the U.S. Open (rescheduled for Sept. 17-20) and the Masters Tournament (rescheduled for Nov. 12-15), but also holds invitations to play in the RBC Heritage (rescheduled for June 18-21) and the Memorial Tournament (rescheduled for July 16-19).

HADLEY THANKFUL FOR TIME OFF

Local PGA Tour pro Chesson Hadley joined The Adam Gold Show in his hometown of Raleigh, N.C. to discuss watching Tiger’s 2019 Masters win on Sunday, what struck him the most about the round, what he remembers about Woods’ win in 1997, what he’s done in quarantine and playing golf with the Hurricanes. READ MORE

Hadley also worked with one of his sponsors, Bojangles, to deliver some gift cards to local first responders and also used a drone to deliver some food from the restaurant to his grandmother in a local assisted living facility.

CASTRO ON QUARANTINE LIFE

Georgia Tech All-American Roberto Castro, who lives in Atlanta, was one of the local sports figures who chipped into a conversation on quarantine life with Athletic columnist Jeff Schultz, saying “With two young kids you don’t re-watch ‘The Sopranos’ or finally read, ‘Infinite Jest.’ You learn how to better mix two things: pancake batter and cocktails.” READ THE FULL ARTICLE

MIZE REFLECTS ON MASTERS TITLE

While much of the world is shut down by the COVID-19 virus, we thought it could be a suitable occasion to share a number of success stories from the golf world. Last week’s Greenside Chat with George Peper features Larry Mize, the 1987 Masters Champion, who shares the story of his magical week along with his thoughts about how the tournament might play out this fall. It is an excellent interview. WATCH THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW