Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – A week after golf’s four major championships have come up with new dates or cancelled their events altogether for 2020, discussions are underway on potential scenarios for the resumption of schedules on golf’s professional tours. PGA Tour events have been or will be rescheduled into slots vacated by the majors and the Olympics … more details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
The current suspension in the tour schedules means has left as many as 20 former Yellow Jackets with no place to play for at least the next month or longer. The All Pro, SwingThought and G Pro Tours, at which several recent Tech graduates compete, also have postponed upcoming events.
THE LATEST
Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard offers some insight on a revamped PGA Tour schedule, parameters for resuming and changes to the eligibility structure that have been communicated to Tour plays in a memo. Hoggard writes that the first event still on the schedule, the May 21-24 Charles Schwab Challenge, likely will be pushed back, and events could be played with or without fans.
The Memorial Tournament, scheduled June 4-7 at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio, remains in its original dates, but its host, the legendary Jack Nicklaus, allows that the PGA Tour could soon announced new dates for his event.
OGLETREE’S PAIRING WITH WOODS ON HOLD
Sean Martin writes for PGATour.com on the delayed traditional pairing of the defending Masters champion, Tigers Woods, and the reigning U.S. Amateur champion, Andy Ogletree. Pairings for this year’s Masters haven’t been released, but pairing the U.S. Amateur and Masters champions is one of the tournament’s many traditions. Augusta National was co-founded by the greatest amateur of all time, the incomparable Bobby Jones, and its respect for the amateur game runs deep. Ogletree has long looked forward to playing the opening two rounds with Woods, who put on his fifth green jacket last April. Ogletree watched the final round in his apartment with his teammates.
MIZE’S FAVORITE TITLE IS FAMILY MAN
Chris Richards of PGATour.com caught up with former Yellow Jacket and 1987 Master champion Larry Mize. Memorabilia can still be found in his house in Columbus, Georgia, and his Green Jacket is safely kept at Augusta National. He has photo albums and a trophy and an engraved gold coin, and even his striped purple shirt from that Sunday is in storage. But the biggest effect from Larry Mize’s 1987 Masters win is something he cherishes even more: time.
This Easter was a little different, so our family decided to surprise Nana and the local heroes with @Bojangles 🐰 #StayHome
— Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) April 13, 2020
Family Easter pic. Thankful for this crew. For my wife, who challenges me to never be content with who I am as a person. For Hughes, who always makes every moment interesting (in a good way). And for Hollins, who is so content with her life and makes the most of all situations.
— Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) April 12, 2020
Firing up the grill tonight for a couple turkey tenderloins #before
— Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) April 8, 2020
#after
— Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) April 8, 2020
'86 Masters is on this afternoon. As a kid my grandparents had the VHS, I probably watched it 500 times. It's not hyperbole to say that I might not have pursued golf like I did without the '86 Masters VHS. For me, Seve playing 13 is as good as golf gets.
— Roberto Castro (@cicioCASTRO) April 8, 2020
Feeling stir crazy, stuck, and tight while at home in quarantine?!? Well, let's change that… I'm inviting you to join my amazing wife as she leads a short and sweet movement and meditation class for @gardenoflife. Check her out on Garden Of Life's account and follow live TODAY at 12:00 EST. #proudhubby #seeyathere
UPCOMING EVENTS (subject to change)
- PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge • May 21-24, 2020 • Colonial Country Club • Fort Worth, Texas. • Purse: $7,500,000 • FedEx Cup points: 500
- Korn Ferry Tour: Evans Scholars Invitational • May 21-24, 2020 • The Glen Club • Glenview, Ill. • Purse: $600,000
- PGA Tour Champions: American Family Insurance Championship • June 5-7, 2020 • University Ridge Golf Club • Madison, Wis. • Purse: $2,400,000
- Mackenzie Tour: Canada Life Open • May 28-31, 2020 • Seymour Golf and Country Club • Vancouver, B.C. • Purse: $200,000
- PGA Tour Series – China: tba
- All Pro Tour: United Way Charity Golf Championship • May 6-9, 2020 • Hardscrabble Country Club • Fort Smith, Ark. • Purse: $140,000
- SwingThought Tour: Gateway National Golf Links • May 6-7, 2020 • Madison, Ill.
- G Pro Tour: tba
WHAT’S NEXT
All of the organizations that run the majors made holding events contingent on counsel from health officials and recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Augusta National has identified November 9-15 as the intended dates to host the 2020 Masters Tournament. The U.S. Open, previously scheduled for June 15-21 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York, has been officially rescheduled for September 14-20 and is confirmed to remain at Winged Foot. The R&A cancelled The Open in 2020, and the Championship will next be played at Royal St. George’s in 2021. The PGA of America has rescheduled the PGA Championship for Aug. 6-9, and it will remain at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, Calif. Furthermore, the PGA reconfirmed the Ryder Cup remains as originally scheduled, September 22-27, at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wis.
The PGA Tour worked with its host organizations and title sponsors to move the regular season finale – the Wyndham Championship – and all three FedExCup Playoffs events one week later, starting the week of Aug. 10 and concluding with a Monday, Sept. 7, Labor Day finish for the Tour Championship.
The Tour will seek to reschedule tournaments into the weeks formerly occupied by the U.S. Open, The Open Championship and the Men’s Olympic golf competition in June and July.
