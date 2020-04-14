Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – A week after golf’s four major championships have come up with new dates or cancelled their events altogether for 2020, discussions are underway on potential scenarios for the resumption of schedules on golf’s professional tours. PGA Tour events have been or will be rescheduled into slots vacated by the majors and the Olympics … more details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

The current suspension in the tour schedules means has left as many as 20 former Yellow Jackets with no place to play for at least the next month or longer. The All Pro, SwingThought and G Pro Tours, at which several recent Tech graduates compete, also have postponed upcoming events.

THE LATEST

Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard offers some insight on a revamped PGA Tour schedule, parameters for resuming and changes to the eligibility structure that have been communicated to Tour plays in a memo. Hoggard writes that the first event still on the schedule, the May 21-24 Charles Schwab Challenge, likely will be pushed back, and events could be played with or without fans.

The Memorial Tournament, scheduled June 4-7 at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio, remains in its original dates, but its host, the legendary Jack Nicklaus, allows that the PGA Tour could soon announced new dates for his event.

OGLETREE’S PAIRING WITH WOODS ON HOLD

Sean Martin writes for PGATour.com on the delayed traditional pairing of the defending Masters champion, Tigers Woods, and the reigning U.S. Amateur champion, Andy Ogletree. Pairings for this year’s Masters haven’t been released, but pairing the U.S. Amateur and Masters champions is one of the tournament’s many traditions. Augusta National was co-founded by the greatest amateur of all time, the incomparable Bobby Jones, and its respect for the amateur game runs deep. Ogletree has long looked forward to playing the opening two rounds with Woods, who put on his fifth green jacket last April. Ogletree watched the final round in his apartment with his teammates.

MIZE’S FAVORITE TITLE IS FAMILY MAN

Chris Richards of PGATour.com caught up with former Yellow Jacket and 1987 Master champion Larry Mize. Memorabilia can still be found in his house in Columbus, Georgia, and his Green Jacket is safely kept at Augusta National. He has photo albums and a trophy and an engraved gold coin, and even his striped purple shirt from that Sunday is in storage. But the biggest effect from Larry Mize’s 1987 Masters win is something he cherishes even more: time.