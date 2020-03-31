Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – PGA Tour events on the calendar through mid-May on all of its tours have cancelled or post … The Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship and the Olympic games have been postponed … U.S. Open and the Open Championship remain on the schedule in June and July, as does the Ryder Cup in September … more in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

The suspensions in the tour schedules means as many as 20 former Yellow Jackets have no place to play for the foreseeable future. The earliest the PGA Tour, the PGA Tour Champions and the PGA Tour Series-China will resume competition might be the weekend of May 21-24. The MacKenzie Tour was in the midst of several qualifying events in the United States and Canada, and its regular season is not scheduled to begin until the last weekend of May.

The All Pro, SwingThought and G Pro Tours, at which several recent Tech graduates compete, also have postponed upcoming events.

*****

Vincent Whaley improved six positions, and Richy Werenski fell one spot, in the reshuffle of priority among 2019 Korn Ferry Tour graduates published Sunday by the PGA Tour. Whaley, a rookie this year, has a top-10 finish this year (Puerto Rico Open) and ranked No. 165 in FedEx Cup points, and has earned more then $178,000. Werenski, who finished No. 126 in FedEx Cup points in 2018-19, has three top-20 finishes in 2019-20, has earned more than $570,000 and is No. 95 on the FedEx points list. See priority ranking here.

*****

Ron Green, Jr., writing in the Global Golf Post, offered some insight into how difficult piecing the 2020 golf schedule will be.

*****

The NCAA on Monday voted to grant all spring sports student-athletes an extra year of eligibility in the wake of the premature cancellation of the spring season by the coronavirus outbreak. What the implications are for Georgia Tech’s three seniors is not yet known.

*****

What are some of Georgia Tech’s alumni professional players doing with their time? See below.