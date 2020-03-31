Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – PGA Tour events on the calendar through mid-May on all of its tours have cancelled or post … The Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship and the Olympic games have been postponed … U.S. Open and the Open Championship remain on the schedule in June and July, as does the Ryder Cup in September … more in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
The suspensions in the tour schedules means as many as 20 former Yellow Jackets have no place to play for the foreseeable future. The earliest the PGA Tour, the PGA Tour Champions and the PGA Tour Series-China will resume competition might be the weekend of May 21-24. The MacKenzie Tour was in the midst of several qualifying events in the United States and Canada, and its regular season is not scheduled to begin until the last weekend of May.
The All Pro, SwingThought and G Pro Tours, at which several recent Tech graduates compete, also have postponed upcoming events.
Vincent Whaley improved six positions, and Richy Werenski fell one spot, in the reshuffle of priority among 2019 Korn Ferry Tour graduates published Sunday by the PGA Tour. Whaley, a rookie this year, has a top-10 finish this year (Puerto Rico Open) and ranked No. 165 in FedEx Cup points, and has earned more then $178,000. Werenski, who finished No. 126 in FedEx Cup points in 2018-19, has three top-20 finishes in 2019-20, has earned more than $570,000 and is No. 95 on the FedEx points list. See priority ranking here.
Ron Green, Jr., writing in the Global Golf Post, offered some insight into how difficult piecing the 2020 golf schedule will be.
The NCAA on Monday voted to grant all spring sports student-athletes an extra year of eligibility in the wake of the premature cancellation of the spring season by the coronavirus outbreak. What the implications are for Georgia Tech’s three seniors is not yet known.
What are some of Georgia Tech’s alumni professional players doing with their time? See below.
I guess we’ll go on another family walk. I enjoy going for a walk around the neighborhood as much as a 3 putt par on a par 5. pic.twitter.com/eWRFBFetA8
— Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) March 27, 2020
This is the Snapchat version of me looking lake a kid. I think Hughes looks just like me…my beautiful wife disagrees. What do y’all think? pic.twitter.com/YYJWihojXk
— Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) March 29, 2020
Call me Air Hadley pic.twitter.com/yG1KZGH6eZ
— Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) March 30, 2020
Mid-season adjustments have always been part of life on the @PGATOUR, just this year they look a little different! #cabinetryhardware pic.twitter.com/YG1NiDL4F3
— Stewart Cink (@stewartcink) March 27, 2020
Fun time talking with my longtime friend! #MarkItDownLive https://t.co/FtIzYBdkO5
— Stewart Cink (@stewartcink) March 31, 2020
Trying to clean out the basement, stay busy, and RAISE SOME MONEY FOR CHARITY. Selling a few custom made kids clubs on Ebay. Here's a couple pics of some I made earlier this year. Bid this thing up – 100% of the money goes to Feeding America. More coming later this week!! pic.twitter.com/8abtAS2LS3
— Roberto Castro (@cicioCASTRO) March 29, 2020
#ProJackets – PGA tour golf pro @Vincewhaley visits Whitewater High School https://t.co/xPNbcbeRr6 via @thecitizencom
— Georgia Tech Golf (@GTGolf) March 29, 2020
UPCOMING EVENTS (subject to change)
- PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge • May 21-24, 2020 • Colonial Country Club • Fort Worth, Texas. • Purse: $7,500,000 • FedEx Cup points: 500
- Korn Ferry Tour: Evans Scholars Invitational • May 21-24, 2020 • The Glen Club • Glenview, Ill. • Purse: $600,000
- PGA Tour Champions: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship • May 21-24, 2020 • The Golf Club at Harbor Shores • Benton Harbor, Mich. • Purse: $3,250,000
- Mackenzie Tour: Canada Life Open • May 28-31, 2020 • Seymour Golf and Country Club • Vancouver, B.C. • Purse: $200,000
- PGA Tour Series – China: tba
- All Pro Tour: tba
- SwingThought Tour: tba
- G Pro Tour: tba
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 152
YTD earnings: $2,914
Career earnings (KFT): $524,751
ROBERTO CASTRO
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 195
YTD earnings: $105,063
Career earnings: $7,372,898
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 138
YTD earnings: $348,582
Career earnings: $38,019,102
JAMES CLARK
Hometown: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
Status: tba
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DREW CZUCHRY
Hometown: Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: tba
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $19,196,243
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: T-21
YTD earnings: $51,569
Career earnings (KFT): $113,546
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 129
YTD earnings: $316,886
Career earnings: $7,916,428
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Order of Merit: 56
YTD earnings: ¥113,512
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: T-141
YTD earnings: $5,897
Career earnings (KFT): $350,668
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 46
YTD earnings: $1,190,106
Career earnings: $51,192,773
TROY MATTESON
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
Status: no status
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $10,111,266
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Points ranking: 35
YTD earnings: $72,895
Career earnings: $12,894,836
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: MacKenzie Tour
did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $62,900
MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 70
YTD earnings: $13.978
Career earnings (KFT): $275,366
Career earnings (PGAT): $309,588
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 82
YTD earnings: $12,738
Career earnings (KFT): $392,034
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 65
YTD earnings: $18,542
Career earnings: $6,609,956
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 86
YTD earnings: $569,470
Career earnings: $11,481,174
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 95
YTD earnings: $571,419
Career earnings: $3,401,119
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
tatus: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 165
YTD earnings: $178,451
Career earnings: $178,451