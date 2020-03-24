Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – PGA Tour cancels events through mid-May in all of its tours … Masters Tournament and PGA Championship have been postponed … U.S. Open and the Open Championship remain on the schedule … more in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

The suspensions in the tour schedules means as many as 20 former Yellow Jackets have no place to play for the foreseeable future. The earliest the PGA Tour, the PGA Tour Champions and the PGA Tour Series-China will resume competition might be the weekend of May 21-24. The MacKenzie Tour was in the midst of several qualifying events in the United States and Canada, and its regular season is not scheduled to begin until the last weekend of May.

The All Pro, SwingThought and G Pro Tours, at which several recent Tech graduates compete, also have postponed upcoming events.

What are some of Georgia Tech’s top professional players doing with their time? See below.

IN OTHER NEWS

In some news that could change the trajectory of Georgia Tech’s three senior golfers – At the Arnold Palmer Invitational earlier in March, the PGA Tour’s policy board approved a new measure to help pave the way for top college players to earn status on its various tours. According to a source familiar with the policy board’s meeting Tuesday at Bay Hill, the new program, called PGA Tour University, will grant players status on the Korn Ferry Tour based on a college ranking system. Only seniors who have completed their college eligibility will be considered.

