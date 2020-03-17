Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – PGA Tour cancels events through early April in all of its tours … Masters Tournament postponed … PGA Tour policy board proposes new method to offer college seniors status on its tours … more in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
The suspensions in the tour schedules means as many as 20 former Yellow Jackets have no place to play for the foreseeable future. Three Tech alums – Chesson Hadley, Matt Kuchar and Cameron Tringale, played the opening round of The Players Championship last week before the PGA Tour announced the cancellation of that event and each of the next four events.
- Matt Kuchar putts well in round one of the Players Championship
- Chesson Hadley shoots even-par 72 in round one of the Players Championship
- Cameron Tringale shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Players Championship
With the postponement of the Masters, the earliest the PGA Tour, the PGA Tour Champions and the PGA Tour Series-China will resume competition might be the weekend of April 16-19. The MacKenzie Tour is in the midst of several qualifying events in the United States and Canada, and its regular season is not scheduled to begin until the last weekend of May.
The All Pro, SwingThought and G Pro Tours, at which several recent Tech graduates compete, also have postponed upcoming events.
What are some of Georgia Tech’s top professional players doing with their time? See below.
IN OTHER NEWS
In some news that could change the trajectory of Georgia Tech’s three senior golfers – At the Arnold Palmer Invitational earlier in March, the PGA Tour’s policy board approved a new measure to help pave the way for top college players to earn status on its various tours. According to a source familiar with the policy board’s meeting Tuesday at Bay Hill, the new program, called PGA Tour University, will grant players status on the Korn Ferry Tour based on a college ranking system. Only seniors who have completed their college eligibility will be considered.
Also, what do you do when they postpone the @PGATOUR season? You go swimming in the frigid Atlantic. Well, me and Hughes got all the way in, sweet Hollins realized how cold it was about knee high! pic.twitter.com/HrWa0c4kEZ
— Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) March 16, 2020
Shelves at the Harris Teeter pic.twitter.com/dprKrPZerH
— Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) March 16, 2020
Added a couple defenders… pic.twitter.com/DhxcedbovR
— Roberto Castro (@cicioCASTRO) March 15, 2020
Seems like the major gripe of most people (at least those not impacted by illness) is that sports are cancelled. I like sports too. Maybe we should take this opportunity to get outside and ACTUALLY PLAY some sports ourselves instead of groaning that we can’t watch on TV.
— Stewart Cink (@stewartcink) March 14, 2020
the @PGATOUR tried to keep the party going as long as it could at @THEPLAYERSChamp, as much as it stinks the decision to suspend play and cancel events was the right one. Pls join in Praying for safety and sanity thru this pandemic. #fistbump #WashYourHands
— Cameron Tringale (@CamTringale) March 13, 2020
UPCOMING EVENTS (subject to change)
- PGA Tour: RBC Heritage • April 16-19, 2020 • Harbour Town Golf Links • Hilton Head, S.C. • Purse: $7,100,000 • FedEx Cup points: 600
- Korn Ferry Tour: Veritex Bank Championship • April 16-19, 2020 • Texas Rangers Golf Club • Arlington, Texas • Purse: $600,000
- PGA Tour Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic • April 17-19, 2020 • TPC Sugarloaf • Duluth, Ga. • Purse: $1,800,000
- Mackenzie Tour: Canada Life Open • May 28-31, 2020 • Seymour Golf and Country Club • Vancouver, B.C. • Purse: $200,000
- PGA Tour Series – China: Clearwater Bay Open • May 7-10, 2020 • Clearwater Bay Golf and Country Club • Hong Kong, China
- All Pro Tour: Paragon Championship • March 18-21, 2020 • Tamahka Trails Golf Club • Marksville, La. • Purse: $125,000
- SwingThought Tour: Sanctuary Golf Club • March 18-19, 2020 • Waverly, Ga.
- G Pro Tour: Gaston Classic • April 14-16, 2020 • Gaston Country Club • Gastonia, N.C.
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 152
YTD earnings: $2,914
Career earnings (KFT): $524,751
ROBERTO CASTRO
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 195
YTD earnings: $105,063
Career earnings: $7,372,898
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 138
YTD earnings: $348,582
Career earnings: $38,019,102
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $19,196,243
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 46
YTD earnings: $1,190,106
Career earnings: $51,192,773
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 82
YTD earnings: $12,738
Career earnings (KFT): $392,034
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
