Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Stewart Cink was the only Yellow Jacket in action during slow weekend in pro golf … Three Jackets return to action for The Players Championship as Florida swing continues … more in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
With the Korn Ferry Tour and all the developmental tours idle last weekend, only the PGA Tour professionals were in action, and Stewart Cink was the only former Yellow Jacket in the field at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Fla., where he tied for 47th place after finishing 75-80 on the weekend for a 9-over-par 297 at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge.
Three former Jackets are in the field for The Players championship, the only pro competition on the schedule for this week, as Matt Kuchar, Chesson Hadley and Cameron Tringale return to action after a week off.
Kuchar, sitting at No. 46 in FedEx Cup points with a second-place finish at the Genesis Invitational and an international victory in 2020, is one of the golfers expected to contend at The Players this week. Kuchar won the event in 2012 and has seven top-20 finishes in 15 trips over the TPC Sawgrass course.
ELSEWHERE
Larry Mize tied for 57th place last weekend at the Hoag Classic in Newport Beach, Calif., on the PGA Tour Champions, posting 2-over-par score of 213 at Newport Beach, Calif. He sits at No. 35 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings … James Clark competed in one of the PGA Tour Canada qualifying events last weekend, finishing 81st in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
Good to be back here at the @THEPLAYERSChamp. pic.twitter.com/BDSDNhIUyc
— Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) March 9, 2020
Love teeing it up at Bay Hill! @APInv #FedExCup pic.twitter.com/gl8AxH8Pge
— Stewart Cink (@stewartcink) March 6, 2020
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: The Players Championship • March 12-15, 2020 • TPC Sawgrass • Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. • Purse: $15,000,000 • FedEx Cup points: 600
- Web.com Tour: Chitimacha Louisiana Open • March 19-22, 2020 • LaTriomphe Golf & Country Club • Broussard, La. • Purse: $600,000
- PGA Tour Champions: Rapiscan Systems Classic • March 27-29, 2020 • Fallen Oak Country Club • Biloxi, Miss. • Purse: $1,600,000
- Mackenzie Tour: PGA Tour Canada Q-School – USA East 2 • March 10-13, 2020 • RTG Golf Trail – Highland Oaks • Dothan, Ala.
- PGA Tour China: Sanya Championship • March 26-29, 2020 • Yalong Bay Golf Club • Sanya, Hainan
- All Pro Tour: Coke Dr. Pepper Open • March 11-14, 2020 • Oak Wing Golf Club/Links on the Bayou • Alexandria, La.
- SwingThought Tour: Sanctuary Golf Club • March 18-19, 2020 • Waverly, Ga.
- G Pro Tour: Savannah Open • March 25-27, 2020 • The Club at Savannah Quarters • Pooler, Ga.
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 152
YTD earnings: $2,914
Career earnings (KFT): $524,751
ROBERTO CASTRO
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 195
YTD earnings: $105,063
Career earnings: $7,372,898
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour
Arnold Palmer Invitational
T-47
72-70-75-80--297 (+9)
Points ranking: 138
YTD earnings: $348,582
Career earnings: $38,019,102
JAMES CLARK
Hometown: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
Status: tba
PGA Tour Canada Q-School
T-81
78-79-75-76--308 (+20)
Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DREW CZUCHRY
Hometown: Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: tba
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $19,196,243
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: T-21
YTD earnings: $51,569
Career earnings (KFT): $113,546
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 129
YTD earnings: $316,886
Career earnings: $7,916,428
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Order of Merit: 56
YTD earnings: ¥113,512
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: T-141
YTD earnings: $5,897
Career earnings (KFT): $350,668
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 46
YTD earnings: $1,190,106
Career earnings: $51,192,773
TROY MATTESON
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
Status: no status
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $10,111,266
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Hoag Classic
T-57
69-73-73--215 (+2)
Points ranking: 35
YTD earnings: $72,895
Career earnings: $12,894,836
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: MacKenzie Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $62,900
MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 70
YTD earnings: $13.978
Career earnings (KFT): $275,366
Career earnings (PGAT): $309,588
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 82
YTD earnings: $12,738
Career earnings (KFT): $392,034
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 65
YTD earnings: $18,542
Career earnings: $6,609,956
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 86
YTD earnings: $569,470
Career earnings: $11,481,174
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 95
YTD earnings: $571,419
Career earnings: $3,401,119
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
tatus: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 165
YTD earnings: $178,451
Career earnings: $178,451