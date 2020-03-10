Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Stewart Cink was the only Yellow Jacket in action during slow weekend in pro golf … Three Jackets return to action for The Players Championship as Florida swing continues … more in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

With the Korn Ferry Tour and all the developmental tours idle last weekend, only the PGA Tour professionals were in action, and Stewart Cink was the only former Yellow Jacket in the field at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Fla., where he tied for 47th place after finishing 75-80 on the weekend for a 9-over-par 297 at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge.

Three former Jackets are in the field for The Players championship, the only pro competition on the schedule for this week, as Matt Kuchar, Chesson Hadley and Cameron Tringale return to action after a week off.

Kuchar, sitting at No. 46 in FedEx Cup points with a second-place finish at the Genesis Invitational and an international victory in 2020, is one of the golfers expected to contend at The Players this week. Kuchar won the event in 2012 and has seven top-20 finishes in 15 trips over the TPC Sawgrass course.

ELSEWHERE

Larry Mize tied for 57th place last weekend at the Hoag Classic in Newport Beach, Calif., on the PGA Tour Champions, posting 2-over-par score of 213 at Newport Beach, Calif. He sits at No. 35 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings … James Clark competed in one of the PGA Tour Canada qualifying events last weekend, finishing 81st in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.