Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Matt Kuchar posts solid finish at WGC Mexico event … Vincent Whaley warns first career top-10 finish in Puerto Rico … more in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

PGA Tour rookie Vincent Whaley posted the first top-10 finish of his career over the weekend, tying for ninth place at the Puerto Rico Open, the Tour event played opposite the World Golf Championships event going on in Mexico. The 2017 Tech graduate closed strong on the weekend by firing scores of 69-65, playing the finishing nine holes in 4-under-par. He improved his FedEx Cup standing nearly 30 spots to No. 159.

Roberto Castro, playing his seventh event of the 2019-20 season, posted his best finish of the year after missing three straight cuts, putting up a 12-under-par score of 276 and tying for 14th place. Castro, who has conditional status on the PGA Tour, sits at No. 187 on the FedEx Cup list.

Chesson Hadley, the 2013 champion of the Puerto Rico Open, and Richy Werenski missed the cut.

Meanwhile, Matt Kuchar (No. 40 Fed Ex Cup) tied for 22nd at the WGC’s Mexico Championship in Mexico City, shaking off an opening 75 to finish 67-67-70.

The Tour begins its Florida swing this weekend with the Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Cameron Tringale (No. 85) and Stewart Cink (No. 137) return to action along with Hadley (No. 120), Werenski (No. 106) and Whaley in the field at PGA National.

ELSEWHERE

The Korn Ferry Tour and the Champions Tour both took the week off and resume this weekend. Anders Albertson, J.T. Griffin, Paul Haley II, Seth Reeves, Ollie Schniederjans and Nicholas Thompson give Georgia Tech a large contingent for the Korn Ferry Tour El Bosque Championship in Mexico.