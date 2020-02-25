Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Matt Kuchar posts solid finish at WGC Mexico event … Vincent Whaley warns first career top-10 finish in Puerto Rico … more in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
PGA Tour rookie Vincent Whaley posted the first top-10 finish of his career over the weekend, tying for ninth place at the Puerto Rico Open, the Tour event played opposite the World Golf Championships event going on in Mexico. The 2017 Tech graduate closed strong on the weekend by firing scores of 69-65, playing the finishing nine holes in 4-under-par. He improved his FedEx Cup standing nearly 30 spots to No. 159.
Roberto Castro, playing his seventh event of the 2019-20 season, posted his best finish of the year after missing three straight cuts, putting up a 12-under-par score of 276 and tying for 14th place. Castro, who has conditional status on the PGA Tour, sits at No. 187 on the FedEx Cup list.
Chesson Hadley, the 2013 champion of the Puerto Rico Open, and Richy Werenski missed the cut.
Meanwhile, Matt Kuchar (No. 40 Fed Ex Cup) tied for 22nd at the WGC’s Mexico Championship in Mexico City, shaking off an opening 75 to finish 67-67-70.
The Tour begins its Florida swing this weekend with the Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Cameron Tringale (No. 85) and Stewart Cink (No. 137) return to action along with Hadley (No. 120), Werenski (No. 106) and Whaley in the field at PGA National.
ELSEWHERE
The Korn Ferry Tour and the Champions Tour both took the week off and resume this weekend. Anders Albertson, J.T. Griffin, Paul Haley II, Seth Reeves, Ollie Schniederjans and Nicholas Thompson give Georgia Tech a large contingent for the Korn Ferry Tour El Bosque Championship in Mexico.
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: Honda Classic • February 28-March 1, 2020 • PGA National (Champion course) • Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. • Purse: $7,000,000 • FedEx Cup points: 300
- Web.com Tour: El Bosque Mexico Championship • February 27-March 1, 2020 • El Bosque Country Club • Guanajuato, Mexico • Purse: $650,000
- PGA Tour Champions: Cologuard Classic • February 28-March 1, 2020 • Omni Tucson National • Tucson, Ariz. • Purse: $1,700,000
- Mackenzie Tour: PGA Tour Canada Q-School – USA East 1 • March 3-6, 2020 • Mission Inn – El Campeon • Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
- PGA Tour China: Sanya Championship • March 26-29, 2020 • Yalong Bay Golf Club • Sanya, Hainan
- All Pro Tour: Coke Dr. Pepper Open • March 11-14, 2020 • Oak Wing Golf Club/Links on the Bayou • Alexandria, La.
- SwingThought Tour: Brunswick Country Club • February 24-25, 2020 • Brunswick, Ga.
- G Pro Tour: Palencia Championship • February 25-27, 2020 • The Palencia Club • St. Augustine, Fla.
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 149
YTD earnings: 0
Career earnings: $$460,506
ROBERTO CASTRO
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
Status: PGA Tour
Puerto Rico Open
T-14
71-69-70-66--276 (-12)
Points ranking: 188
YTD earnings: $105,063
Career earnings: $7,372,898
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 137
YTD earnings: $306,972
Career earnings: $37,977,493
JAMES CLARK
Hometown: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
Status: tba
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DREW CZUCHRY
Hometown: Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: tba
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $19,196,243
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: T-26
YTD earnings: $34,961
Career earnings (KFT): $96,939
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
Puerto Rico Open
missed cut
79-70--149 (+9)
Points ranking: 120
YTD earnings: $316,886
Career earnings: $7,916,428
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Order of Merit: 56
YTD earnings: ¥113,512
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: T-131
YTD earnings: $3,138
Career earnings (KFT): $347,909
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
WGC-Mexico Championship
T-22
75-67-67-70--279 (-1)
Points ranking: 40
YTD earnings: $1,190,106
Career earnings: $51,192,773
TROY MATTESON
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
Status: no status
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $10,111,266
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Points ranking: 41
YTD earnings: $32,320
Career earnings: $12,854,261
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: MacKenzie Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $62,900
MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 90
YTD earnings: $8,377
Career earnings (KFT): $269,765
Career earnings (PGAT): $309,588
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 70
YTD earnings: $12,738
Career earnings (KFT): $392,034
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 55
YTD earnings: $18,542
Career earnings: $6,609,956
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 85
YTD earnings: $514,526
Career earnings: $11,434,231
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: PGA Tour
Puerto Rico Open
missed cut
75-69--144 (E)
Points ranking: 106
YTD earnings: $468,169
Career earnings: $3,297,869
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
tatus: PGA Tour
Puerto Rico Open
T-9
70-71-69-65--275 (-13)
Points ranking: 159
YTD earnings: $178,451
Career earnings: $178,451