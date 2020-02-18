Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Matt Kuchar comes up short after holding 54-hole lead at Genesis Invitational … J.T. Griffin posts top-10 finish, best of the year on Korn Ferry Tour … Larry Mize off to solid start on Champions Tour … more in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

On the doorstep of victory No. 10 of his stellar PGA Tour career, Matt Kuchar came up short on Sunday after carding a couple of bogeys early in the back nine to finish with a 1-over-par 72. After opening with a 7-under-par 64, he tied for second place, posting the 107th top-10 finish of his career, with a 9-under-par 275, two shots behind Adam Scott.

The finish elevated the 41-year-old Kuchar from 95th to 39th on the FedEx Cup points list and put him over $51 million in career earnings.

Cameron Tringale was the only other Yellow Jacket in the field, tying for 30th place at 282 (-2) and holding at No. 79 on the FedEx Cup list.

Kuchar will play for the third straight week this weekend as the only Jacket in the field at the World Golf Championships’ Mexico Championship. He is 15th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Four other Yellow Jackets, including Roberto Castro, Chesson Hadley, Richy Werenski and Vincent Whaley, are down in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico for the Puerto Rico Open, an event Hadley won six years ago.

KORN FERRY TOUR

He wasn’t able to secure fully exempt status on the Korn Ferry Tour through qualifying school, but J.T. Griffin is doing his best to get it through his limited starts early in the 2020 season. The 2011 Tech graduate, in his ninth year as a pro golfer, posted his second top-10 finish in three starts last weekend with a tie for seventh place at the LECOM Suncoast Classic in Florida, firing four rounds under 70 and finishing at 19-under-par 269. He finished fifth in the same event a year ago.

Most importantly, Griffin jumped from 43rd to 21st in the Korn Ferry points race, bidding to finish among the top 25 at the end of the regular season and earn the PGA Tour card that comes with that.

CHAMPIONS TOUR

Larry Mize tied for 38th place last weekend at the Chubb Classic (209, -4) in Naples, Fla., and stands 41st in the Schwab Cup points list. He has a tie for 20th and a tie for 38th in his two starts in 2020.