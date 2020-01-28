Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Cameron Tringale, Stewart Cink and Richy Werenski all played the weekend at the Farmers Insurance Open … Matt Kuchar returns to action this week in Phoenix … more in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

Three of Georgia Tech’s veteran players made it to the weekend at iconic Torrey Pines Golf Club last weekend at the Farmers Insurance Open, the second stop on the PGA Tour’s West Coast swing. There were no high finishes – Tringale led the way with a tie for 49th place at 286 (-2) – as all three players struggled on Saturday and Sunday while Marc Leishman captured a one-stroke victory.

Werenski made his second start since his return from a broken wrist suffered in the fall and made his first cut of 2020. He opened with rounds of 72-68 but faded to a tie for 74th place. He stands No. 74 in FedEx Cup points, while Tringale leads the Yellow Jacket contingent in 67th place.

Stewart Cink and Chesson Hadley missed the cut at the Farmers, and Hadley moves on to compete in this week’s Waste Management Phoenix Open along with Tringale. Werenski is an alternate as of Monday.

Matt Kuchar, who didn’t play in the two California events but won the Singapore Open, is back in action this week at the Waste Management, which is actually played at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz. Kuchar contended for the lead after 54 holes in last year’s event, but wound up in a tie for fourth place at 272 (-16), five shots off the pace after a closing 75.

Hadley also enjoyed a solid weekend tying for 20th place at 12-under-par 276.

KORN FERRY TOUR

Ollie Schniederjans and Seth Reeves both missed the cut at least week’s Great Abaco Classic in The Bahamas. Schniederjans was even par through 36 holes, two shots shy of the cut line. Reeves opened with a 78 and came up short trying to rally with a second-round 69.

Both players will move on along with the Korn Ferry Tour this weekend to the Panama Championship, where Paul Haley II and Nicholas Thompson will make their first starts of the 2020 season.

Five Georgia Tech players have varying degrees of status during the early part of the Korn Ferry schedule. Anders Albertson, as a previous winner on the tour, is fully exempt for 2020 after playing last season on the PGA Tour, but has not yet teed it up in 2020. J.T. Griffin and Haley finished one stroke out of the top 40 in the final stage of the qualifying event, while Thompson tied for 53rd. Schniederjans and Reeves also have conditional status after finishing between No. 125-200 in FedEx Cup points on the PGA Tour last season.