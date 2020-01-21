Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Matt Kuchar notched his third international victory in Singapore … Vincent Whaley earns his best PGA Tour finish … Ollie Schniederjans opens Korn Ferry season with solid finish … more in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
International travel has been fruitful for Matt Kuchar. First, the Georgia Tech All-American helped the United States to a come-from-behind victory in the Presidents Cup in December, draining the clinching putt during his singles match on the final day. Last weekend, he scored a three-stroke victory over Justin Rose in the SMBC Singapore Open to earn the third international victory of his career.
Kuchar, the world number 24, regrouped after his travails at the par-five seventh and staged a grandstand finish with birdies at the 16th and 18th to card a 70 for a three stroke victory over Rose, who picked up four shots on the back nine to sign for a closing 67.
He had taken command of the tournament with a third-round 62 on Saturday, the lowest round shot in the event since it moved to the Sentosa Golf Club in 2005.
Counting his nine victories on the PGA Tour, Kuchar has 16 professional tournament titles in his career and has more than $50 million in career PGA Tour earnings.
PGA TOUR
Stateside last weekend, five former Yellow Jackets competed in The American Express, the first 2020 event in the West Coast swing on the PGA Tour. Chesson Hadley and Vincent Whaley tied for 29th place with 14-under-par totals of 278, while Cameron Tringale tied for 43rd place (-12).
The finish was the best for Whaley, who shot three rounds in the 60s, in seven starts in his rookie campaign. The 2017 Tech graduate has made three cuts and made just over $74,000.
Stewart Cink and Richy Werenski, who was making his first start since suffering a broken hand in a car accident last October, both missed the cut, but are back in action this weekend in the Farmers Insurance Open at famed Torrey Pines Golf Club in San Diego, Calif., along with Hadley, Tringale and Whaley.
KORN FERRY TOUR
Ollie Schniederjans enjoyed a solid start to his 2020 Korn Ferry Tour season with a tie for 11th place at the Great Exuma Classic in the Bahamas. Schniederjans was unable to keep his PGA Tour card after the 2019 campaign after competing on that level for three years. Seth Reeves, who played his rookie year on the PGA Tour last season but also was unable to keep his card, missed the cut last week.
Both players are in the field for the Great Abaco Classic in Nassau, currently in progress.
Five Georgia Tech players have varying degrees of status during the early part of the Korn Ferry schedule. Anders Albertson, as a previous winner on the tour, is fully exempt for 2020 after playing last season on the PGA Tour. J.T. Griffin and Paul Haley II finished one stroke out of the top 40 in the final stage of the qualifying event, while Nicholas Thompson tied for 53rd. They all have conditional status.
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open • January 23-26, 2020 • Torrey Pines Golf Club (South Course) • San Diego, Calif. • Purse: $7,500,000 • FedEx Cup points: 500
- Web.com Tour: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic • January 19-22, 2020 • Royal Blue Golf Club • Nassau, Bahamas • Purse: $600,000
- PGA Tour Champions: Morocco Champions • January 30-February 1, 2020 • Samanah Golf Club • Marrakech, Morocco • Purse: $2,000,000
- Mackenzie Tour: qualifying schools in United States • March-April, 2020
- PGA Tour China: Sanya Championship • March 26-29, 2020 • Yalong Bay Golf Club • Sanya, Hainan
- All Pro Tour: Coke Dr. Pepper Open • March 11-14, 2020 • Oak Wing Golf Club/Links on the Bayou • Alexandria, La.
- SwingThought Tour: The Club at LaCosta • February 12-13, 2020 • San Diego, Calif.
- G Pro Tour: South Coast Bank Championship • February 4-6, 2020 • Frederica Golf Club • St. Simons, Ga.
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $$460,506
ROBERTO CASTRO
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 182
YTD earnings: $54,813
Career earnings: $7,332,648
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour
The American Express
missed cut
73-68-71--212 (-4)
Points ranking: 108
YTD earnings: $261,386
Career earnings: $37,931,907
JAMES CLARK
Hometown: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
Status: tba
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DREW CZUCHRY
Hometown: Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: tba
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $19,196,243
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Eagle Creek Open
Swing Thought Tour
T-6
72-64--136 (-9)
Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: $2,276
Career earnings (KFT): $61,978
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
The American Express
T-29
73-67-64-70--274 (-14)
Points ranking: 110
YTD earnings: $204,170
Career earnings: $7,803,711
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Order of Merit: 56
YTD earnings: ¥113,512
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $344,771
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
Singapore Open
Won
66-68-62-70--266 (-18)
Points ranking: 109
YTD earnings: $255,133
Career earnings: $50,257,800
TROY MATTESON
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
Status: no status
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $10,111,266
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $12,809,047
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: MacKenzie Tour
Eagle Creek Open
Swing Thought Tour
72-74--146 (+1)
Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $62,900
MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Great Exuma Classic
missed cut
74-77--151 (+7)
Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $261,388
Career earnings (PGAT): $309,588
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Great Exuma Classic
T-11
73-71-69-73--286 (-2)
Points ranking: 11
YTD earnings: $12,738
Career earnings (KFT): $392,034
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $6,591,415
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: PGA Tour
The American Express
T-43
69-69-67-71--276 (-12)
Points ranking: 61
YTD earnings: $423,323
Career earnings: $11,343,027
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: PGA Tour
The American Express
missed cut
68-73-70--212 (-4)
Points ranking: 66
YTD earnings: $453,544
Career earnings: $3,283,244
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
tatus: PGA Tour
The American Express
T-29
71-68-67-68--274 (-14))
Points ranking: 178
YTD earnings: $74,140
Career earnings: $74,140