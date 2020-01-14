Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Five former Jackets competing this week as PGA Tour comes to California … Korn Ferry Tour is underway with Schniederjans and Reeves in the Bahamas … more in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

Georgia Tech didn’t have much luck in Hawai’i in the last two weeks, hoping fortunes will turn now that the PGA Tour moves to the mainland this week with The American Express at LaQuinta, Calif. Chesson Hadley and Vincent Whaley are in the field after missing the cut at the Sony Open in Honolulu, joined by Stewart Cink, Cameron Tringale and Richy Werenski.

This is Werenski’s first action since suffering a broken wrist in a car accident in late Octboer. He sits at No. 42 in the FedEx Cup standings, while Tringale is No. 41.

Hadley (+4), Whaley (+8) and Matt Kuchar (+2) all struggled at Waialae Country Club last weekend.

KORN FERRY TOUR

Meanwhile, Ollie Schniederjans and Seth Reeves are in the field for the Korn Ferry Tour’s 2020 season opener in the Bahamas, the Great Exuma Classic, which began Sunday. Schniederjand is tied for 11th place after 36 holes at even-par 144, but well back of leader Dylan Wu, who has a seven-stroke lead on the rest of the field. Reeves missed the cut after rounds of 74-77.

Five Georgia Tech players have varying degrees of status during the early part of the Korn Ferry schedule. Anders Albertson, as a previous winner on the tour, is fully exempt for 2020 after playing last season on the PGA Tour. J.T. Griffin and Paul Haley II finished one stroke out of the top 40 in the final stage of the qualifying event, while Nicholas Thompson tied for 53rd. They all have conditional status.