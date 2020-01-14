Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Five former Jackets competing this week as PGA Tour comes to California … Korn Ferry Tour is underway with Schniederjans and Reeves in the Bahamas … more in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
Georgia Tech didn’t have much luck in Hawai’i in the last two weeks, hoping fortunes will turn now that the PGA Tour moves to the mainland this week with The American Express at LaQuinta, Calif. Chesson Hadley and Vincent Whaley are in the field after missing the cut at the Sony Open in Honolulu, joined by Stewart Cink, Cameron Tringale and Richy Werenski.
This is Werenski’s first action since suffering a broken wrist in a car accident in late Octboer. He sits at No. 42 in the FedEx Cup standings, while Tringale is No. 41.
Hadley (+4), Whaley (+8) and Matt Kuchar (+2) all struggled at Waialae Country Club last weekend.
KORN FERRY TOUR
Meanwhile, Ollie Schniederjans and Seth Reeves are in the field for the Korn Ferry Tour’s 2020 season opener in the Bahamas, the Great Exuma Classic, which began Sunday. Schniederjand is tied for 11th place after 36 holes at even-par 144, but well back of leader Dylan Wu, who has a seven-stroke lead on the rest of the field. Reeves missed the cut after rounds of 74-77.
Five Georgia Tech players have varying degrees of status during the early part of the Korn Ferry schedule. Anders Albertson, as a previous winner on the tour, is fully exempt for 2020 after playing last season on the PGA Tour. J.T. Griffin and Paul Haley II finished one stroke out of the top 40 in the final stage of the qualifying event, while Nicholas Thompson tied for 53rd. They all have conditional status.
That’s more like it! Not playing the weekend but game feels good heading to Palm Springs. https://t.co/plXT7no6ta
— Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) January 11, 2020
I am in Honolulu, Hawaii, on the 10th story of my hotel room and I hear a rooster crowing. God’s honest truth. pic.twitter.com/RJZwCEWrnQ
— Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) January 9, 2020
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: The American Express • January 16-19, 2020 • PGA West Stadium Course • LaQuinta, Calif. • Purse: $6,700,000 • FedEx Cup points: 500
- Web.com Tour: The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic • January 12-15, 2020 • Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club • Great Exuma, Bahamas • Purse: $600,000
- PGA Tour Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Championship • January 16-18, 2020 • Hualalai Golf Club • Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii • Purse: $1,800,000
- Mackenzie Tour: qualifying schools in United States • March-April, 2020
- PGA Tour China: Sanya Championship • March 26-29, 2020 • Yalong Bay Golf Club • Sanya, Hainan
- All Pro Tour: Coke Dr. Pepper Open • March 11-14, 2020 • Oak Wing Golf Club/Links on the Bayou • Alexandria, La.
- SwingThought Tour: Eagle Creek Golf Club • January 16-17, 2020 • Orlando, Fla.
- G Pro Tour: South Coast Bank Championship • February 4-6, 2020 • Frederica Golf Club • St. Simons, Ga.
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $$460,506
ROBERTO CASTRO
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 182
YTD earnings: $54,813
Career earnings: $7,332,648
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 84
YTD earnings: $261,386
Career earnings: $37,931,907
JAMES CLARK
Hometown: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
Status: tba
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DREW CZUCHRY
Hometown: Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: tba
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $19,196,243
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $61,978
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
Sony Open
missed cut
77-67--144 (+4)
Points ranking: 127
YTD earnings: $163,048
Career earnings: $7,762,590
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Order of Merit: 56
YTD earnings: ¥113,512
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $344,771
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
Sony Open
missed cut
69-73--142 (+2)
Points ranking: 102
YTD earnings: $255,133
Career earnings: $50,257,800
TROY MATTESON
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
Status: no status
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $10,111,266
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $12,809,047
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: MacKenzie Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $62,900
MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $309,588
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $3,879,653
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $6,591,415
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 49
YTD earnings: $400.878
Career earnings: $11,320,582
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 50
YTD earnings: $453,544
Career earnings: $3,283,244
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
tatus: PGA Tour
Sony Open
missed cut
81-67--148 (+8)
Points ranking: 206
YTD earnings: $33,019
Career earnings: $33,019