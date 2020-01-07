Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Matt Kuchar defending his title at the Sony Open after competing in the Sentry Tournament of Champions … Hadley and Whaley join Kuchar in the first full-field event … more in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
Matt Kuchar resumed competition following his triumphant final day at the Presidents Cup by playing in the Sentry Tournament of Champions, which brought together all of the 2019-20 champions, last weekend to kick off 2020. Kuchar earned his way into the tournament by winning the 2019 Sony Open, a couple of weeks after winning the Mayakoba Golf Classic.
He tied for 14th place with a 4-under-par 288 score on the par-73 Kapalua Golf Club in Maui, and his finish allowed him to make a significant jump in the FedEx Cup points list to No. 88.
The former Tech All-America had made his way from Australia to Hawai’i his family in tow to spend the Christmas holidays, and he spent one of those days watching the Yellow Jacket basketball team capture a 74-60 win over Boise State in the Diamond Head Classic.
Kuchar looks to become the fourth golfer in Sony Open history to defend his title after Hubert Green (1978-79), Corey Pavin (1986-87), Ernie Els (2003-04), and Jimmy Walker (2014-15). In the final round of the 2019 Sony Open in Hawaii, Matt Kuchar birdied six of his last 10 holes, separating himself from the field down the stretch as he was able to get to 22-under for the tournament and grab his ninth PGA TOUR victory. Kuchar got off to a shaky start, bogeying three of his first five holes but righted the ship after making the turn.
Chesson Hadley, who sits at No. 118 on the FedEx Cup list with a pair of top-25 finishes in five events this season, has made the trip to Waikiki along with rookie Vincent Whaley, who is looking to gain traction after making just two cuts in the fall.
KORN FERRY TOUR
Five Georgia Tech players will begin their 2020 seasons on the Korn Ferry Tour next week with the first of two events in the Bahamas. All will have varying degrees of status during the early part of the schedule. Anders Albertson, as a previous winner on the tour, is fully exempt for 2020 after playing last season on the PGA Tour. J.T. Griffin and Paul Haley II finished one stroke out of the top 40 in the final stage of the qualifying event, while Ollie Schniederjans and Nicholas Thompson each tied for 53rd and Seth Reeves tied for 105th place. They all have conditional status.
No better way to wrap up Winter Training in Hawaii than hanging with @GTGolf pro Matt Kuchar and cheering on @GTMBB! #TogetherWeSwarm pic.twitter.com/MltEgGRPd4
— Ga Tech Swim & Dive (@GTSwimDive) December 22, 2019
It was a successful couple of days in Scottsdale. I had the chance to play Silverleaf Club yesterday. It was a terrific track…even if @Ben_Martin87 drops a 61 on you to beat you by 7. I recommend you playing if you ever get invited. pic.twitter.com/PHXrsK9QpV
— Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) January 4, 2020
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: Sony Open in Hawai’i • January 9-12, 2020 • Waialae Country Club • Honolulu, Hawai’i • Purse: $6,600,000 • FedEx Cup points: 500
- Web.com Tour: The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic • January 12-15, 2020 • Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club • Great Exuma, Bahamas • Purse: $600,000
- PGA Tour Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Championship • January 16-18, 2020 • Hualalai Golf Club • Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii • Purse: $1,800,000
- Mackenzie Tour: qualifying schools in United States • March-April, 2020
- PGA Tour China: Mainland China qualifying tournament • January 7-10, 2020
- All Pro Tour: Cypresswood Open – Tradition • January 6-7, 2020 • Cypresswood Country Club • Spring, Texas
- SwingThought Tour: Eagle Creek Golf Club • January 16-17, 2019 • Orlando, Fla.
- G Pro Tour: season ended
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $$460,506
ROBERTO CASTRO
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 182
YTD earnings: $54,813
Career earnings: $7,332,648
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 84
YTD earnings: $261,386
Career earnings: $37,931,907
JAMES CLARK
Hometown: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
Status: tba
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DREW CZUCHRY
Hometown: Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: tba
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $19,196,243
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $61,978
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 112
YTD earnings: $163,048
Career earnings: $7,762,590
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Order of Merit: 56
YTD earnings: ¥113,512
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $344,771
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
Sentry Tournament of Champions
T-14
68-74-71-75--288 (-4)
Points ranking: 89
YTD earnings: $255,133
Career earnings: $50,257,800
TROY MATTESON
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
Status: no status
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $10,111,266
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $12,809,047
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: MacKenzie Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $62,900
MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $309,588
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $3,879,653
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $6,591,415
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 49
YTD earnings: $400.878
Career earnings: $11,320,582
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 50
YTD earnings: $453,544
Career earnings: $3,283,244
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
tatus: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 200
YTD earnings: $33,019
Career earnings: $33,019