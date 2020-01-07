Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Matt Kuchar defending his title at the Sony Open after competing in the Sentry Tournament of Champions … Hadley and Whaley join Kuchar in the first full-field event … more in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

Matt Kuchar resumed competition following his triumphant final day at the Presidents Cup by playing in the Sentry Tournament of Champions, which brought together all of the 2019-20 champions, last weekend to kick off 2020. Kuchar earned his way into the tournament by winning the 2019 Sony Open, a couple of weeks after winning the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

He tied for 14th place with a 4-under-par 288 score on the par-73 Kapalua Golf Club in Maui, and his finish allowed him to make a significant jump in the FedEx Cup points list to No. 88.

The former Tech All-America had made his way from Australia to Hawai’i his family in tow to spend the Christmas holidays, and he spent one of those days watching the Yellow Jacket basketball team capture a 74-60 win over Boise State in the Diamond Head Classic.

Kuchar looks to become the fourth golfer in Sony Open history to defend his title after Hubert Green (1978-79), Corey Pavin (1986-87), Ernie Els (2003-04), and Jimmy Walker (2014-15). In the final round of the 2019 Sony Open in Hawaii, Matt Kuchar birdied six of his last 10 holes, separating himself from the field down the stretch as he was able to get to 22-under for the tournament and grab his ninth PGA TOUR victory. Kuchar got off to a shaky start, bogeying three of his first five holes but righted the ship after making the turn.

Chesson Hadley, who sits at No. 118 on the FedEx Cup list with a pair of top-25 finishes in five events this season, has made the trip to Waikiki along with rookie Vincent Whaley, who is looking to gain traction after making just two cuts in the fall.

KORN FERRY TOUR

Five Georgia Tech players will begin their 2020 seasons on the Korn Ferry Tour next week with the first of two events in the Bahamas. All will have varying degrees of status during the early part of the schedule. Anders Albertson, as a previous winner on the tour, is fully exempt for 2020 after playing last season on the PGA Tour. J.T. Griffin and Paul Haley II finished one stroke out of the top 40 in the final stage of the qualifying event, while Ollie Schniederjans and Nicholas Thompson each tied for 53rd and Seth Reeves tied for 105th place. They all have conditional status.