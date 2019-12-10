Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Matt Kuchar set for his fifth appearance for the United States in the Presidents Cup … Cameron Tringale contends Down Under … Korn Ferry qualifying finals next for Griffin, Thompson … more in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

Kuchar is making his fifth appearance for the United States team in the Presidents Cup, which begins Thursday at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia. The nine-time PGA Tour winner has a 6-8-2 record in his four previous appearances (2011, 2013, 2015, 2017). He qualified at No. 7 in the U.S. Team standings.

Kuchar owns a 3-0-1 record in Four-Ball, but has yet to win a singles match (0-4). In three matches in 2017, won two with Dustin Johnson in foursomes. He teamed with Tiger Woods to win three points in 2013.

Read more about Kuchar’s history in the Presidents Cup and match play history

Kuchar tuned up last weekend with a tie for 14th at the Hero World Challenge, hosted by Tiger Woods, in the Bahamas, with rounds of 71-70-70-73 and finished at 4-under-par. Henrik Stenson won with an 18-under-par total.

KORN FERRY TOUR

The final stage of the Korn Ferry Tour qualifying school begins Thursday in Winter Garden, Fla., and four former Yellow Jackets will be competing for status in the 2019 season. J.T. Griffin finished eighth in Dothan, Ala., and Nicholas Thompson tied for 13th at Plantation, Fla., in second stage events to advance to the finals. Ollie Schniederjans and Seth Reeves, who spent the 2018-19 season on the PGA Tour, failed to retain their cards and will be attempting to improve their KFT status with a good performance.

Griffin played in 17 events last year on the Korn Ferry Tour, but finished outside the top 75 in season points which would have qualified him for the Korn Ferry Finals and given him status for 2020. Thompson, who has played a full schedule on the KFT the last two years, is attempting to re-qualify after finishing 93rd in the points ranking in 2019. Petefish has 2020 status on the Mackenzie Tour (PGA Tour Canada), having earned enough money in five events in 2019 to finish 58th on the Order of Merit.

ELSEWHERE

Cameron Tringale got a spot in the field for last weekend’s Australian Open in Sydney and tied for fifth place at 8-under-par 276. The recent Georgia Tech Hall of Fame inductee contended for most of the weekend with rounds of 69-65-69, but fell back with a final-round 73 and finished seven shots off the pace.