Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Matt Kuchar set for his fifth appearance for the United States in the Presidents Cup … Cameron Tringale contends Down Under … Korn Ferry qualifying finals next for Griffin, Thompson … more in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
Kuchar is making his fifth appearance for the United States team in the Presidents Cup, which begins Thursday at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia. The nine-time PGA Tour winner has a 6-8-2 record in his four previous appearances (2011, 2013, 2015, 2017). He qualified at No. 7 in the U.S. Team standings.
Kuchar owns a 3-0-1 record in Four-Ball, but has yet to win a singles match (0-4). In three matches in 2017, won two with Dustin Johnson in foursomes. He teamed with Tiger Woods to win three points in 2013.
Read more about Kuchar’s history in the Presidents Cup and match play history
Kuchar tuned up last weekend with a tie for 14th at the Hero World Challenge, hosted by Tiger Woods, in the Bahamas, with rounds of 71-70-70-73 and finished at 4-under-par. Henrik Stenson won with an 18-under-par total.
KORN FERRY TOUR
The final stage of the Korn Ferry Tour qualifying school begins Thursday in Winter Garden, Fla., and four former Yellow Jackets will be competing for status in the 2019 season. J.T. Griffin finished eighth in Dothan, Ala., and Nicholas Thompson tied for 13th at Plantation, Fla., in second stage events to advance to the finals. Ollie Schniederjans and Seth Reeves, who spent the 2018-19 season on the PGA Tour, failed to retain their cards and will be attempting to improve their KFT status with a good performance.
Griffin played in 17 events last year on the Korn Ferry Tour, but finished outside the top 75 in season points which would have qualified him for the Korn Ferry Finals and given him status for 2020. Thompson, who has played a full schedule on the KFT the last two years, is attempting to re-qualify after finishing 93rd in the points ranking in 2019. Petefish has 2020 status on the Mackenzie Tour (PGA Tour Canada), having earned enough money in five events in 2019 to finish 58th on the Order of Merit.
ELSEWHERE
Cameron Tringale got a spot in the field for last weekend’s Australian Open in Sydney and tied for fifth place at 8-under-par 276. The recent Georgia Tech Hall of Fame inductee contended for most of the weekend with rounds of 69-65-69, but fell back with a final-round 73 and finished seven shots off the pace.
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: Presidents Cup • December 12-15, 2019 • Royal Melbourne Golf Club • Melbourne, Australia. • FedEx Cup points: n/a
- Web.com Tour: Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Final Stage • December 12-15, 2019 • Orange County National • Winter Garden, Fla. • Purse: $1,000,000
- PGA Tour Champions: season ended
- Mackenzie Tour: season ended
- PGA Tour China: no events scheduled
- All Pro Tour: Kingwood Forest Classic • December 12-13, 2019 • The Clubs of Kingwood • Kingwood, Texas
- SwingThought Tour: Brunswick Country Club • December 4-5, 2019 • Brunswick, Ga.
- G Pro Tour: season ended
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $$460,506
ROBERTO CASTRO
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 182
YTD earnings: $54,813
Career earnings: $7,332,648
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 84
YTD earnings: $261,386
Career earnings: $37,931,907
JAMES CLARK
Hometown: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
Status: tba
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DREW CZUCHRY
Hometown: Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: tba
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $19,196,243
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour qualifying
SwingThough Tour
T-2472-69--142 (-1)
Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $61,978
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 112
YTD earnings: $163,048
Career earnings: $7,762,590
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Order of Merit: 56
YTD earnings: ¥113,512
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $344,771
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
Hero World Challenge
14th
71-70-70-73--284 (-4)
Points ranking: 148
YTD earnings: $127,800
Career earnings: $50,130.467
TROY MATTESON
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
Status: no status
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $10,111,266
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $12,809,047
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: MacKenzie Tour/Korn Ferry Q-school
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $62,900
MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $309,588
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $3,879,653
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $6,591,415
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: PGA Tour
Australian Open
T-5
69-65-69-73--276 (-8)
Points ranking: 49
YTD earnings: $400.878
Career earnings: $11,320,582
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 50
YTD earnings: $453,544
Career earnings: $3,283,244
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
tatus: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 200
YTD earnings: $33,019
Career earnings: $33,019