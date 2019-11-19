Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Six Yellow Jackets are in the field for the RSM Classic in Sea Island, Ga. … Matt Kuchar and Cameron Tringale both record aces at Mayakoba Golf Classic … Kuchar ties for 14th in defense of Mayakoba title … more in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
Neither Matt Kuchar nor Cameron Tringale contended for the title at last weekend’s Mayakoba Golf Classic, but both players were part of a rare occurrence, back-to-back aces in different rounds of the tournament.
Tringale and Chase Seiffert turned the trick in the opening round at El Camaleón Golf Club. Playing in the 8:10 a.m. group, Tringale aced the 112-yard, par-3 fourth hole. Playing in the 8:20 group right behind him, Chase Seiffert did the same thing. In Sunday’s final round, Kuchar and Brian Gay both aced the 148-yard, par-3 eighth hole.
Kuchar played for the first time since September last weekend, attempting to defend his 2018 title at the Mayakoba Golf Classic. The two-time winner in 2018-19 finished in a tie for 14th, eight shots off the lead, but closed with a 62 on Sunday to win $127,800. Tringale tied for 66th, but remains 59th in FedEx Cup points this season.
Kuchar and Tringale are back in action this weekend for the final fall event of the wrap-around PGA Tour season the RSM Classic in Kuchar’s home turf of Sea Island, Ga. They’ll be joined by Tour veterans Roberto Castro, Stewart Cink, Chesson Hadley and rookie Vincent Whaley.
In case you missed it, Richy Werenski is sidelined for the rest of 2019 after suffering a broken wrist in a car accident.
KORN FERRY TOUR
The final stage of the Korn Ferry Tour qualifying school is set for Dec. 12-15 in Winter Garden, Fla., and four former Yellow Jackets will be in the field. J.T. Griffin finished eighth in Dothan, Ala., and Nicholas Thompson tied for 13th at Plantation, Fla., in second stage events to advance to the finals. Ollie Schniederjans and Seth Reeves, who spent the 2018-19 season on the PGA Tour, failed to retain their cards and will be attempting to improve their KFT status with a good performance.
Griffin played in 17 events last year on the Korn Ferry Tour, but finished outside the top 75 in season points which would have qualified him for the Korn Ferry Finals and given him status for 2020. Thompson, who has played a full schedule on the KFT the last two years, is attempting to re-qualify after finishing 93rd in the points ranking in 2019. Petefish has 2020 status on the Mackenzie Tour (PGA Tour Canada), having earned enough money in five events in 2019 to finish 58th on the Order of Merit.
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: RSM Classic • November 21-24, 2019 • Sea Island Resort (Seaside Course) • Sea Island, Ga. • FedEx Cup points: 500
- Web.com Tour: Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Final Stage • December 12-15, 2019 • Orange County National • Winter Garden, Fla. • Purse: $1,000,000
- PGA Tour Champions: season ended
- Mackenzie Tour: season ended
- PGA Tour China: no events scheduled
- All Pro Tour: Kingood Island Open • December 9-10, 2019 • The Clubs of Kingwood • Kingwood, Texas
- SwingThought Tour: Brunswick Country Club • December 4-5, 2019 • Brunswick, Ga.
- G Pro Tour: The Club at Savannah Quarters • November 20-21, 2019 • Pooler, Ga.
