Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Matt Kuchar returns to action this week, defending his 2018 Mayakoba Classic title … J.T. Griffin and Nicholas Thompson advance to the finals of Korn Ferry qualifying … more in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
Competing for the first time since the BMW Championship in Germany in September, Matt Kuchar will defend his 2018 title at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. The nine-time PGA Tour winner held off Danny Lee last year to win by two shots, the first of two wins the former Tech All-American would post in the 2018-19 season.
Kuchar used the Mayakoba to springboard into his best season since 2017, finishing 16th in FedEx Cup points and advancing to the Tour Championship for the ninth time in the last 10 years on Tour. He also compiled the highest single-season earnings ($6,294,690) of his career and posted eight top-10 finishes in 22 events.
Cameron Tringale also returns to action after a three-week layoff at the Mayakoba. The recent Georgia Tech Hall of Fame inductee has two top-20 finishes in four events in the fall season, and stands No. 56 in the FedEx Cup rankings. Vincent Whaley is an alternate into the field.
In case you missed it, Richy Werenski is sidelined for the rest of 2019 after suffering a broken wrist in a car accident.
KORN FERRY TOUR
Two former Yellow Jackets made it through to the finals of the Korn Ferry Tour qualifying school last week, with J.T. Griffin finishing eighth in Dothan, Ala., and Nicholas Thompson tying for 13th at Plantation, Fla. Chris Petefish failed to advance from the qualifier in Plantation, Fla. Twenty players advanced from each.
Griffin played in 17 events last year on the Korn Ferry Tour, but finished outside the top 75 in season points which would have qualified him for the Korn Ferry Finals and given him status for 2020. hompson, who has played a full schedule on the KFT the last two years, is attempting to re-qualify after finishing 93rd in the points ranking in 2019. Petefish has 2020 status on the Mackenzie Tour (PGA Tour Canada), having earned enough money in five events in 2019 to finish 58th on the Order of Merit. T
The final stage is set for Dec. 12-15 in Winter Garden, Fla.
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: Mayakoba Golf Classic • November 14-17, 2019 • El Camaleon Golf Club • Playa del Carmen, Mexico • FedEx Cup points: 500
- Web.com Tour: Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Final Stage • December 12-15, 2019 • Orange County National • Winter Garden, Fla. • Purse: $1,000,000
- PGA Tour Champions: season ended
- Mackenzie Tour: season ended
- PGA Tour China: no events scheduled
- All Pro Tour: Sweetwater Open • November 11-12, 2019 • Sweetwater Country Club • Sugarland, Texas
- SwingThought Tour: Sanctuary Golf Club • November 15-16, 2019 • Waverly, Ga.
- G Pro Tour: The Club at Savannah Quarters • November 20-21, 2019 • Pooler, Ga.
Disappointed to announce that I’ve had to end my 2019 season early. I suffered a broken wrist in a car accident last Thursday morning. Thank you for all my family, friends and sponsors for being behind me through this tough time and I can’t wait to come back stronger in 2020 pic.twitter.com/aMkfUjRqBh
— Richy Werenski (@werenskir) October 29, 2019
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $$460,506
ROBERTO CASTRO
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 171
YTD earnings: $54,813
Career earnings: $7,332,648
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 77
YTD earnings: $239,239
Career earnings: $37,909,759
JAMES CLARK
Hometown: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
Status: tba
Swing Thought Tour
missed cut
72-74--146 (+2)
Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DREW CZUCHRY
Hometown: Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: tba
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $19,196,243
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour qualifying
Korn Ferry Qualifying
Advanced to finals
2nd stage - 8th place
69-71-69-72--281 (-7)
Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $61,978
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 97
YTD earnings: $127,517
Career earnings: $7,651,682
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Order of Merit: 56
YTD earnings: ¥113,512
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $344,771
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $50,554,334
TROY MATTESON
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
Status: no status
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $10,111,266
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $12,809,047
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: MacKenzie Tour/Korn Ferry Q-school
Korn Ferry Qualifying
Did not advance
2nd stage - 36th place
73-68-69-69--279 (-5)
Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $62,900
MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $309,588
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $3,879,653
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Qualifying
Advanced to finals
2nd stage - 13th place
69-66-71-69--275 (-9)
Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $6,591,415
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 56
YTD earnings: $305,052
Career earnings: $11,224,756
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 39
YTD earnings: $453,544
Career earnings: $3,283,244
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
tatus: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: T-191
YTD earnings: $18,829
Career earnings: $18,829