Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Matt Kuchar returns to action this week, defending his 2018 Mayakoba Classic title … J.T. Griffin and Nicholas Thompson advance to the finals of Korn Ferry qualifying … more in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

Competing for the first time since the BMW Championship in Germany in September, Matt Kuchar will defend his 2018 title at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. The nine-time PGA Tour winner held off Danny Lee last year to win by two shots, the first of two wins the former Tech All-American would post in the 2018-19 season.

Kuchar used the Mayakoba to springboard into his best season since 2017, finishing 16th in FedEx Cup points and advancing to the Tour Championship for the ninth time in the last 10 years on Tour. He also compiled the highest single-season earnings ($6,294,690) of his career and posted eight top-10 finishes in 22 events.

Cameron Tringale also returns to action after a three-week layoff at the Mayakoba. The recent Georgia Tech Hall of Fame inductee has two top-20 finishes in four events in the fall season, and stands No. 56 in the FedEx Cup rankings. Vincent Whaley is an alternate into the field.

In case you missed it, Richy Werenski is sidelined for the rest of 2019 after suffering a broken wrist in a car accident.

KORN FERRY TOUR

Two former Yellow Jackets made it through to the finals of the Korn Ferry Tour qualifying school last week, with J.T. Griffin finishing eighth in Dothan, Ala., and Nicholas Thompson tying for 13th at Plantation, Fla. Chris Petefish failed to advance from the qualifier in Plantation, Fla. Twenty players advanced from each.

Griffin played in 17 events last year on the Korn Ferry Tour, but finished outside the top 75 in season points which would have qualified him for the Korn Ferry Finals and given him status for 2020. hompson, who has played a full schedule on the KFT the last two years, is attempting to re-qualify after finishing 93rd in the points ranking in 2019. Petefish has 2020 status on the Mackenzie Tour (PGA Tour Canada), having earned enough money in five events in 2019 to finish 58th on the Order of Merit. T

The final stage is set for Dec. 12-15 in Winter Garden, Fla.

UPCOMING EVENTS