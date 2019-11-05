Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS –J.T. Griffin, Chris Petefish and Nicholas Thompson set for second stage of qualifying for Korn Ferry Tour … PGA Tour takes week off, Matt Kuchar to defend his 2018 title at the Mayakoba Golf Classic next week … more in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

As the PGA Tour takes this week off, the Korn Ferry Tour qualifying tournament takes center stage with second stage qualifying events at five different venues.

Three Yellow Jackets are competing this week, beginning today – J.T. Griffin is playing in Dothan, Ala., while Chris Petefish and Nicholas Thompson are in the field at Plantation, Fla.

Griffin played in 17 events last year on the Korn Ferry Tour, but finished outside the top 75 in season points which would have qualified him for the Korn Ferry Finals and given him status for 2020. Petefish has 2020 status on the Mackenzie Tour (PGA Tour Canada), having earned enough money in five events in 2019 to finish 58th on the Order of Merit. Thompson, who has played a full schedule on the KFT the last two years, is attempting to re-qualify after finishing 93rd in the points ranking in 2019.

The final stage is set for Dec. 12-15 in Winter Garden, Fla.

The PGA Tour has two more events before taking a break for the holiday season, Mayakoba and the RSM Classic in Sea Island, Ga.

UPCOMING EVENTS