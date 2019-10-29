Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Roberto Castro, Ollie Schniederjans in the field this week in Bermuda … J.T. Griffin, Chris Petefish and Nicholas Thompson set for second stage of qualifying for Korn Ferry Tour … more in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
For the first time in recent memory, Georgia Tech was not represented in the field of a regular season PGA Tour event last weekend when Tiger Woods made history by winning a Tour event for the 82nd time, tying Sam Snead, at the ZOZO Championship in Japan.
Roberto Castro and Ollie Schniederjans will be in the field this week when the Tour plays in the inaugural Bermuda Championship. Schniederjans, who lost his PGA Tour card after the 2018-19 season and did not regain it in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, has a sponsor’s exemption.
The remaining fall portion of the PGA Tour schedule includes the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico (Nov. 14-17), which Matt Kuchar won last year, and the RSM Classic in Sea Island, Ga. (Nov. 21-24).
Kuchar, who has not competed since the European Open in Hamburg, Germany in early September, is not competing in the World Golf Championships event this weekend in Shanghai, China, and is on the United States team for the Presidents Cup, Dec. 12-15 in Melbourne, Australia.
Korn Ferry Tour qualifying: Three Yellow Jackets are competing in the second stage of qualifying for the Korn Ferry Tour, which will take place at five sites over the next two weeks. J.T. Griffin is playing in Dothan, Ala., while Chris Petefish and Nicholas Thompson are in the field at Plantation, Fla.
Griffin played in 17 events last year on the Korn Ferry Tour, but finished outside the top 75 in season points which would have qualified him for the Korn Ferry Finals and given him status for 2020. Petefish has 2020 status on the Mackenzie Tour (PGA Tour Canada), having earned enough money in five events in 2019 to finish 58th on the Order of Merit. Thompson, who has played a full schedule on the KFT the last two years, is attempting to re-qualify after finishing 93rd in the points ranking in 2019.
The final stage is set for Dec. 12-15 in Winter Garden, Fla.
Nicholas Thompson begins his quest to return to the Korn Ferry Tour next week.
UPCOMING EVENTS
- World Golf Championships: HSBC Champions • October 31-November 3, 2019 • Sheshan International Golf Club • Shanghai, China • FedEx Cup points: 300
- PGA Tour: Bermuda Championship • October 31-November 3, 2019 • Port Royal Golf Club • Southampton, Bermuda • FedEx Cup points: 550
- Web.com Tour: Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Final Stage • December 12-15, 2019 • Orange County National • Winter Garden, Fla. • Purse: $1,000,000
- PGA Tour Champions: Invesco QQQ Championship • Nov. 1-3, 2019 • Sherwood Country Club • Thousand Oaks, Calif. • Purse: $2,000,000
- Mackenzie Tour: season ended
- PGA Tour China: no events scheduled
- All Pro Tour: Sweetwater Open • November 11-12, 2019 • Sweetwater Country Club • Sugarland, Texas
- SwingThought Tour: St. Marlo Country Club • October 23-25, 2019 • Duluth, Ga.
G Pro Tour: Northstone Country Club • October 30-31, 2019 • Huntersville, N.C.
#ProJackets – Q&A With @Vincewhaley https://t.co/4vlUJoxZd9 via @@adamsprotour pic.twitter.com/U7DUWcLCBv
— Georgia Tech Golf (@GTGolf) October 28, 2019
|PLAYER
|PLAYER
|LAST WEEK
|DATA
|ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
|Did not play
|Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $$460,506
|ROBERTO CASTRO
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
Status: PGA Tour
|Did not play
|Points ranking: 156
YTD earnings: $54,813
Career earnings: $7,332,648
|STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour
|Did not play
|Points ranking: 63
YTD earnings: $239,239
Career earnings: $37,909,759
|JAMES CLARK
Hometown: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
Status: tba
|Did not play
|Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
|DREW CZUCHRY
Hometown: Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: tba
|Did not play
|Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
|DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: none
|Did not play
|Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $19,196,243
|J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour qualifying
|Did not play
|Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $61,978
|CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
|Did not play
|Points ranking: 82
YTD earnings: $127,517
Career earnings: $7,651,682
|SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
|Did not play
|Order of Merit: 56
YTD earnings: ¥113,512
Career earnings: ¥251,305
|PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
|Did not play
|Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $344,771
|MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
|Did not play
|Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $50,554,334
|TROY MATTESON
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
Status: no status
|Did not play
|Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $10,111,266
|LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
|Did not play
|Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $12,809,047
|CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: MacKenzie Tour/Korn Ferry Q-school
|SwingThought Tour
T-20
70-76-68--214 (-2)
$337
|Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $62,900
|MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Developmental tours
|Did not play
|Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
|SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
|Did not play
|Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $309,588
|OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
|Did not play
|Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $3,879,653
|NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
|Did not play
|Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $6,591,415
|CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: PGA Tour
|Did not play
|Points ranking: 47
YTD earnings: $305,052
Career earnings: $11,224,756
|RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: PGA Tour
|Did not play
|Points ranking: 32
YTD earnings: $453,544
Career earnings: $3,283,244
|VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
tatus: PGA Tour
|Did not play
|Points ranking: T-175
YTD earnings: $18,829
Career earnings: $18,829