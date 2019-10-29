Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Roberto Castro, Ollie Schniederjans in the field this week in Bermuda … J.T. Griffin, Chris Petefish and Nicholas Thompson set for second stage of qualifying for Korn Ferry Tour … more in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

For the first time in recent memory, Georgia Tech was not represented in the field of a regular season PGA Tour event last weekend when Tiger Woods made history by winning a Tour event for the 82nd time, tying Sam Snead, at the ZOZO Championship in Japan.

Roberto Castro and Ollie Schniederjans will be in the field this week when the Tour plays in the inaugural Bermuda Championship. Schniederjans, who lost his PGA Tour card after the 2018-19 season and did not regain it in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, has a sponsor’s exemption.

The remaining fall portion of the PGA Tour schedule includes the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico (Nov. 14-17), which Matt Kuchar won last year, and the RSM Classic in Sea Island, Ga. (Nov. 21-24).

Kuchar, who has not competed since the European Open in Hamburg, Germany in early September, is not competing in the World Golf Championships event this weekend in Shanghai, China, and is on the United States team for the Presidents Cup, Dec. 12-15 in Melbourne, Australia.

Korn Ferry Tour qualifying: Three Yellow Jackets are competing in the second stage of qualifying for the Korn Ferry Tour, which will take place at five sites over the next two weeks. J.T. Griffin is playing in Dothan, Ala., while Chris Petefish and Nicholas Thompson are in the field at Plantation, Fla.

Griffin played in 17 events last year on the Korn Ferry Tour, but finished outside the top 75 in season points which would have qualified him for the Korn Ferry Finals and given him status for 2020. Petefish has 2020 status on the Mackenzie Tour (PGA Tour Canada), having earned enough money in five events in 2019 to finish 58th on the Order of Merit. Thompson, who has played a full schedule on the KFT the last two years, is attempting to re-qualify after finishing 93rd in the points ranking in 2019.

The final stage is set for Dec. 12-15 in Winter Garden, Fla.