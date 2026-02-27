Four Home Runs Spark 17-3 Tech Victory

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball (9-1) was back to its winning ways on Friday evening, going off for four home runs and nine total extra-base hits in a 17-3 (7) mercy-rule victory over Northwestern (5-3) inside Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. Junior Jarren Advincula connected for his first multi-home run game in White & Gold as the Yellow Jackets dominated play over seven innings to collect their ninth win of the season.

Nine different Jackets recorded RBI, led by four each from Advincula and Vahn Lackey, while all nine starters came around to score at least once, including three runs each from Drew Burress, Alex Hernandez and Caleb Daniel. On the mound, Tate McKee earned his second win of the season after pitching 4.1 innings before Caden Gaudette and Porter Buursema combined for 2.2 innings of scoreless relief, allowing only one base hit in the process.

QUICK HITS: TEAM

Tech has scored 147 runs through their first 10 games. The most runs Georgia Tech has ever recorded through the first 10 games of a season in the program’s 131-year history.

The Jackets improve their scoring average to 14.7 runs/game this season with the program record sitting at 10.3, set back in 1984.

GT is outscoring its opponents 147-42 through 10 games, that +105 margin is the highest through 10 games in program history.

The Jackets hit a season-high four home runs, bringing their season total to 18. The Jackets hit three home runs in their first three games of the season, including one inside-the-park home run, and are now averaging 2.14 HR/game in their last seven.

The nine total extra-base hits (four home runs and five doubles) match the season high that was set at Georgia Southern (Feb. 17) and are the most since hitting 10 XBHs against Clemson in an 18-2 (7) victory last season (March 29, 2025).

Tech improves to 9-1, tied for the best start to a season since starting 12-0 back in 2016.

James Ramsey improves his record as a head coach to 9-1 and remains tied with John Heisman (1906) for the 2 nd best start to a head coaching tenure in GT history, behind only Joe Pittard’s 10-0 start from 1946.

improves his record as a head coach to 9-1 and remains tied with John Heisman (1906) for the 2 best start to a head coaching tenure in GT history, behind only Joe Pittard’s 10-0 start from 1946. The Jackets have recorded 152 hits in their first 10 games, a new record for the BBCOR era (since 2011).

The Jackets have hit a Division I best 35 doubles this season after connecting for five more today. The Jackets are hitting doubles at a 3.5/game rate, which would put them on pace for 189 doubles this season, shattering the program record of 164 set back in 1994.

Tech now leads the all-time series against Northwestern, 4-3.

This was the fourth game of the season in which the Tech bullpen did not allow and earned run and the third time in which they have allowed one or fewer hits.

QUICK HITS: THE BATS

Junior Jarren Advincula drove in a season-high four runs when he launched a pair of two-run home runs. They were his second and third HRs of the season and the 13 th & 14 th of his career. Advincula has already accounted for three homers this season, all coming this week, after never hitting more than six homers in a single season in either of his two years at California.

drove in a season-high four runs when he launched a pair of two-run home runs. They were his second and third HRs of the season and the 13 & 14 of his career. Advincula has already accounted for three homers this season, all coming this week, after never hitting more than six homers in a single season in either of his two years at California. He is the only player on the team to have gotten at least one hit of every game this season, extending his hitting streak to 11 games, including one game from last season when he was playing for Cal. Ironically, that game came against Georgia Tech in the ACC Quarterfinals, a game GT won, 10-3.

Advincula leads the team with six multi-RBI games this season, including six RBI in just two games this week.

He has recorded 16 RBI this season, the second most on the squad behind only Vahn Lackey.

Lackey matched his career best for the fourth time with his four RBI game tonight, an RBI single in the first, a two-RBI double in the second and a solo home run in the fourth innings.

matched his career best for the fourth time with his four RBI game tonight, an RBI single in the first, a two-RBI double in the second and a solo home run in the fourth innings. His home run in the fourth inning was his team-leading fourth of the season and the 14 th of his career. He is only two home runs shy of matching his previous career-best for a single season (6) set last year.

of his career. He is only two home runs shy of matching his previous career-best for a single season (6) set last year. His 19 RBI are the most on the team and the second-most in the ACC.

Lackey extended his on-base streak to 20 games with a pair of walks, two games behind Kent Schmidt for the longest on-base streak on the team and seven games shy of his career-long. This is the second time in Lackey’s career that he has had an on-base streak reach the 20-game threshold.

for the longest on-base streak on the team and seven games shy of his career-long. This is the second time in Lackey’s career that he has had an on-base streak reach the 20-game threshold. The Suwanee, Ga. native is leading the team in average (.529), on-base percentage (.652), slugging (.941), RBI (19), HR (four) and stolen bases (four) through the first 10 games.

Sophomore Caleb Daniel delivered his third home run of the season, and first since hitting two on opening day, in the second inning, sparking what would become a seven-run inning. It was his 10th career home run for his 41st career RBI.

Junior Drew Burress delivered for his team in the leadoff spot, reaching base in three of his five plate appearances (two doubles and a walk) and coming around to score all three times.

delivered for his team in the leadoff spot, reaching base in three of his five plate appearances (two doubles and a walk) and coming around to score all three times. This was his second three-run game of the season (also Feb. 17 at Georgia Southern) and the 12 th of his career.

of his career. Burress has now hit six doubles this season, tied with Carson Kerce for the second-most on the team behind Will Baker’s

for the second-most on the team behind Baker recorded his seventh double of the year in the Jackets’ seven-run 2 nd He leads all Power 4 underclassmen in doubles this year and ranks 3 rd in the nation overall.

recorded his seventh double of the year in the Jackets’ seven-run 2 He leads all Power 4 underclassmen in doubles this year and ranks 3 in the nation overall. Sophomore Alex Hernandez went 1-for-2 with a walk, a hit-by-pitch and a single, coming around to score three times.

went 1-for-2 with a walk, a hit-by-pitch and a single, coming around to score three times. He leads the team with 18 runs through 10 games, including four games with at least three runs scored.

Senior Parker Brosius continues to take advantage of his opportunities, drawing a bases-loaded walk to drive in his 10 th run of the season. He has 10 RBI on just six at bats in 2026, already half of his RBI total from last season which he accomplished over 124 at bats.

continues to take advantage of his opportunities, drawing a bases-loaded walk to drive in his 10 run of the season. He has 10 RBI on just six at bats in 2026, already half of his RBI total from last season which he accomplished over 124 at bats. Freshman Coleman Lewis recorded his first career start today, starting at the DH spot in the lineup. He went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored.

QUICK HITS: THE ARMS

Junior Tate McKee made his 19 th consecutive series opening start, pitching 4.1 innings and striking out three while allowing three earned runs.

made his 19 consecutive series opening start, pitching 4.1 innings and striking out three while allowing three earned runs. He becomes the first Tech pitcher to eclipse the 10.0 innings mark, now leading the way with 13.1 innings pitched and leading the team with 15 strikeouts.

Tech improves to 15-4 in series openers started by McKee (.789 win %).

R-junior Caden Gaudette was the first out of the bullpen, getting Tech through the fifth inning with a comfortable 15-3 lead. This was his team-leading fourth appearance of the season after he also pitched the final 0.1 innings on Tuesday night.

was the first out of the bullpen, getting Tech through the fifth inning with a comfortable 15-3 lead. This was his team-leading fourth appearance of the season after he also pitched the final 0.1 innings on Tuesday night. Junior Porter Buursema slammed the door shut for the final 2.0 innings, striking out the first three hitters of the Northwestern lineup all in a row to end the sixth and into the seventh innings.

slammed the door shut for the final 2.0 innings, striking out the first three hitters of the Northwestern lineup all in a row to end the sixth and into the seventh innings. He allowed only two baserunners over his two innings of work to bring his season numbers to 4.0 innings pitched without allowing a run.

Buursema’s seven strikeouts this season are tied with Adam McKelvey for the most among pitchers that have not started a game this year.

Up Next

The Jackets look to claim the series against Northwestern tomorrow, Feb. 28. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. at Mac Nease Baseball Park featuring Georgia Tech’s Dylan Loy (0-0) against Northwestern’s Ryan Weaver (0-0). The game will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra. Tickets are available at ramblinwreck.com/tickets

