Yellow Jackets Close Regular-Season Road Slate at BC

Georgia Tech’s tight ends have caught 24 passes for 399 yards and three touchdowns over the past five games (Danny Karnik photo)

• No. 14/12 Georgia Tech begins the stretch run of the 2025 regular season on Saturday when it visits Boston College.

• Despite suffering its first loss of the season its last time out (a 48-36 defeat at NC State), Georgia Tech remains in control of its own destiny for a berth in the 2025 ACC Championship Game on Dec. 6 in Charlotte, as wins in their final two conference games of the season (at Boston College and Nov. 22 vs. No. 23 Pitt) would clinch the Yellow Jackets’ first title game appearance since 2014.

• Georgia Tech’s 8-1 start is one of the 15 best starts in the program’s 133-season history, and its best since it was 8-1 in 2009.

• The Yellow Jackets continue to boast one of college football’s top offenses, ranking among the nation’s leaders in total offense (ninth – 482.1 ypg), rushing (13th – 221.0 ypg), passing efficiency (14th – 162.18 rating) and scoring (19th – 36.0 ppg). Tech is one of only four teams that rank in the top 20 nationally in all four categories (joined by Indiana, Oregon and UNLV).

• The Jackets’ offense is led by Heisman Trophy candidate Haynes King, who ranks third nationally in total offense (330.3 ypg) and sixth in points responsible for (17.5).

• King is the only player in the country that is averaging at least 200 passing yards (236.4) and 90 rushing yards (94.3) per game. The last three power-conference players that averaged 200 passing yards and 90 rushing yards per game were all Heisman Trophy finalists — LSU’s Jayden Daniels (2023 – won Heisman), Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts (2019 – finished second in voting) and Louisville’s Lamar Jackson (2016 – won Heisman; 2017 – third).

