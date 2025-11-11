King Named Semifinalist for Maxwell Award

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech senior quarterback Haynes King (Longview, Texas/Longview H.S.) has been named one of 13 semifinalists for the 89 th Maxwell Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced on Tuesday. The Maxwell Award honors college football’s player of the year.

Long known for the toughness that he brings to the quarterback position, King has established himself as one of the nation’s top players in 2025, accounting for 2,642 yards of offense (1,888 passing, 754 rushing) and 25 touchdowns (nine passing, 14 rushing) in just eight games for No. 14/12-ranked Georgia Tech (8-1, 5-1 ACC).

King ranks among the top 25 nationally in 16 different statistical categories this season, most notable ranking third nationally in total offense (330.3 ypg), fourth in completion percentage (.721) and sixth in points responsible for (17.5 ppg). His 330.3 yards of total offense per game are tops among the Maxwell Award’s 13 semifinalists while his 17.5 points responsible for per game rank second among the semifinalists, behind only Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza (18.6 ppg).

King also leads the nation in scoring (10.5 ppg), rushing touchdowns (14) and total points (84) by a quarterback, while his 14 rushing touchdowns rank second nationally, regardless of position. His 94.3 rushing yards per game are good for third nationally among QBs.

Georgia Tech’s signal-caller is the only player in the nation that is averaging at least 200 passing yards and 90 rushing yards per game. Over the last 10 seasons, the only power-conference players that have averaged 200 passing yards/90 rushing yards per game have all gone on to be Heisman Trophy finalists – LSU’s Jayden Daniels (2023), Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts (2019) and Louisville’s Lamar Jackson (2016 and 2017. Daniels and Jackson won the Heisman in 2023 and 2016, respectively, while Jackson was also the Maxwell Award winner in 2016.

Earlier in the awards cycle, King made the cuts for Unitas Golden Arm Award Top 10 and the Davey O’Brien Award QB Class of 2025. Both awards honor the nation’s top quarterback.

Three Maxwell Award finalists will be announced on Nov. 27 and the winner of the 89th Maxwell Award will be unveiled during The Home Depot College Football Awards Show, which will air live on ESPN on Thursday, Dec. 11. The formal presentation of the Maxwell Award will take place at the 89th Maxwell Awards Gala on March 14 in Atlanta.

King and the Yellow Jackets return to action on Saturday when they visit Boston College. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. and the game will be televised nationally on ACC Network.

