Georgia Tech Football Unveils Game 11 Uniforms

Preview: No. 15/12 Georgia Tech vs. Pitt (Saturday at 7 p.m.) Georgia Tech-Pitt is a Sellout Bowl Central

VIDEO: Jy Gilmore unveils Georgia Tech's uniforms for Saturday's ACC matchup vs. Pitt

Kickoff for Saturday’s highly anticipated showdown between the Jackets (9-1, 6-1 ACC) and Panthers (7-3, 5-1 ACC) is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN. With a win, Georgia Tech would clinch its first ACC title game berth since 2014.

Tickets for Saturday’s sold out game can be purchased at SeatGeek, the Official Ticket Marketplace of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

