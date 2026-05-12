Drew Burress Named Perfect Game National Player of the Week

He slashed .500 avg / .533 OBP / 1.250 slug. with a team-high eight RBI and three home runs while also securing the walk-off RBI in Tech’s 10-9 (10) extra-innings win over Duke on Friday night, his third walk-off RBI as a Yellow Jacket. All of this came after graduating from the Scheller College of Business on Friday morning with a degree in Business Administration, in just three years.

THE FLATS – Junior Drew Burress (Houston County, Ga. / Houston County HS) has been named the Perfect Game National Player of the Week it was announced today. Burress recorded multiple hits and a home run in each of his three games this past week, tying Jason Varitek (1991-94) for the Georgia Tech home run record with his 57th career homer on Sunday’s run-rule win over Duke.

Burress has hit home runs in each of his last four games and six of his last eight. He is in the middle of a career-best 13 game hitting streak, collecting multiple hits in 11 of his last 12 games.

He has been the best hitter in college baseball over the second half of the season (since March 28), leading the team in batting average (.472), runs (40), hits (51), triples (2 – tied with Advincula), extra-base hits (20), RBI (35), slugging (.824), on-base percentage (.536) and OPS (1.360) over the last 25 games.

Burress leads the ACC with 69 runs scored, bringing his career total to 219, the ninth most in program history and three away from cracking the Top 5.

He has landed himself on the program leaderboard in HRs (T-1st – 57), slugging % (2nd – .731), doubles (8th – 56), runs (9th – 219), total bases (7th – 463), batting average (17th – .362) and RBI (14th – 182).

He is a staple on nearly all of the active career leaderboards for offense in Division I, coming into the final week of the regular season with the most runs scored of any active Division I player (219), the third highest slugging percentage (.731), the third most home runs (57), and the fifth highest on-base percentage (.489). His home run total is the most among non-seniors in Division I and his on-base percentage is the highest among active Power 4 players.

Burress accomplished all of this while earning his degree in Business Administration from the Scheller College of Business in just three years, graduating on May 8 just hours before hitting his 55th career home run and hitting a walk-off SAC fly to secure Tech’s 40th win of the season in just 48 games, the fastest to 40 wins in program history.

This is his second national player of the week honor, first since hitting four home runs in a single game against Georgia State back in his freshman season (2024) and the third of the season for Georgia Tech, along with Vahn Lackey and Jarren Advincula.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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