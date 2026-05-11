History Beckons for Regular Season Home Finale vs. Mercer

No. 3 GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS vs. MERCER BEARS
MAY 12, 2026 • 6 PM
Atlanta, Ga. (Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium)
Presented by PODS
Ticket Information ($8 Ticket Special)| Parking | Promotions
Probable Starters
GT – RHP Jake Lankie (0-0) vs. MU- RHP Jeb Johnson (2-3)
Tuesday – 6 PM
$3 Popcorn / Bingo & $3 Beer
TV: ACCNX | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Wiley Ballard
Analyst: Dusty Isaacs
Sideline: Sofie Davis
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Live Stats
SERIES STATS: GT vs MERCER
Overall: GT leads: 120-58
at Home: GT leads: 70-26
GAMEDAY CENTRAL
Game Notes | Gameday Rosters
TOP STORYLINES
- The No. 3 ranked Yellow Jackets enter the final home game of their record-breaking regular season with more than one opportunity at making history.
- GT enters the final week of the greatest regular season in the program’s storied history, owning a 42-8 record, with a 22-5 mark in the ACC, the best in 131 years of Tech Baseball.
- Tech became the fastest team in program history to 40 wins, doing so in only 48 games.
- The Jackets are tied for the most ACC wins in program history (22) still with three conference games remaining on the schedule, this Thursday-Saturday at Boston College.
- Georgia Tech has an opportunity to clinch back-to-back ACC regular season titles this week. The Jackets magic number over North Carolina is two, meaning two GT wins, one GT win / one UNC loss or two UNC losses would clinch the title.
- Before worrying about the ACC, Tech has a chance to clinch the “state championship” vs. Mercer. GT holds the best record in Georgia against in-state opponents this season (7-1) with Mercer in 2nd place at 6-1.
- Tech has won a program-record 12 series this season, tied with 2011. With still one more series on the books, the Jackets will be looking to set a new record this weekend.
- The Jackets have won 11 games against Top 15 teams (11-3) for the first time ever and lead the nation with 16 Quad 1 wins. Tech’s 16-5 record against Quad 1 teams is the highest win percentage in the nation among teams with more than 10 games played against Quad 1 opponents.
- James Ramsey owns the best record by any first-year GT head coach through 50 games (42-8), three games better than the previous record holder, Danny Hall (39-11 in 1994).
- The Jackets have swept four straight ACC Home series for the first time in program history, tying 2005 for the best home conference record ever recorded at GT: 14-1.
- The Jackets have swept 8 series this season, a new program record.
- GT has sold out a record nine home games this season and is 9-0 in front of sold-out crowds, winning by a combined score of 100-36 over those games. The Jackets have won five of the games via run-rule.
- Georgia Tech sold out four-straight ACC games for the first time in program history, selling out every game of a three-game sweep over No. 5 Florida State, before selling out a Friday night victory over Wake Forest.
- Tech is 21-1 in night games this season and 10-0 in night games played at home.
- Tech is now 30-3 at home, the best home record since 2002.
- The Jackets own the best offense in the country and the best offense in modern college baseball history. In the 16 seasons of the BBCOR era, the 2026 Jackets have produced the best average (.360), on-base percentage (.470) and the most runs (531) of any Power Conference team after 13 weeks in the BBCOR era.
- The 2026 offense is currently on pace to set program records in batting average (.360 – record is .347), on-base percentage (.470 – record is .434), slugging percentage (.630 – record is .575) and runs-per-game (10.6 – record is 10.3).
- Tech leads Division I in six standard statistical categories: batting average (.360), on-base percentage (.470), slugging percentage (.630), OPS (1.100), hits (624) and runs (531) and are Top 5 in multiple others: doubles (3rd – 129), walks (4th – 321) and home runs (5th – 105).
- The Jackets are the only team in the nation to be averaging double-digit runs per game this season (10.6), nearly a full run-per-game more than 2nd place (Georgia – 9.7). A power conference team has not averaged double-digit runs per game over a full season since Arizona State in 2003 – 23 years ago.
- GT’s 531 runs are the 2nd highest total for a single season in the program’s BBCOR era (since 2011), behind only 2022 (564).
- GT is outscoring its opponents 531-240, that +291 margin is the highest through 50 games in program history.
- The Jackets struck out 43 during their series vs. Xavier, the most combined strikeouts over a three-game series since at least the turn of the century. Tech has struck out 10.32 batters per nine innings this season, the program record for K/9 is 10.00 from back in 1998.
- Tech has scored 10 or more runs in 29 of its 50 games this season (58% of games).
- The Jackets made history on Saturday, April 25, overcoming a 10-0 deficit to defeat Wake Forest, 14-11. It was the largest come-from-behind win of the 21st century as the Jackets outscored the Demon Deacons 14-1 from the bottom of the second inning on, fueled by a 5-for-5, 6 RBI day from Jarren Advincula and 5.0 scoreless and hitless innings from freshman Cooper Underwood.
- Drew Burress has hit home runs in each of his last four games and six of his last eight. Last game, he tied the Georgia Tech program record with his 57th career home run, tying the record set by Jason Varitek from 1991-94.
- He has been the best hitter in college baseball over the second half of the season (since March 28), leading the team in batting average (.472), runs (40), hits (51), triples (2 – tied with Advincula), extra-base hits (20), RBI (35), slugging (.824), on-base percentage (.536) and OPS (1.360) over the last 25 games.
- Burress leads the ACC with 69 runs scored, bringing his career total to 219, the ninth most in program history and three away from cracking the Top 5.
- Burress has landed himself on the program leaderboard in: HRs (T-1st – 57), slugging % (2nd – .731), doubles (8th – 56), runs (9th – 219), total bases (7th – 463), batting average (17th – .362) and RBI (14th – 182).
- Carson Kerce has tied the program record with 27 doubles this season, a record held by Jay Payton (1994) for 32 years. He leads all of Power 4 in doubles and is nine away from the ACC record, held by FSU’s Jeremy Morris (1996).
- Kerce has hit 52 doubles over his GT career, tied for the 17th most in program history and two shy of cracking the Top 10.
- Jarren Advincula leads the nation with 90 hits this season, averaging 1.8 per game. He enters the week eight hits shy of the GT BBCOR era record (98 hits by Kyle Wren in 2013) and is on pace to own Tech’s first 100 hit season since Wes Hodges (106) and Tyler Green (100) back in 2005.
- He is batting .431 for the season, the highest batting average in Power 4 and the 7th best batting average for a single season in program history (3rd best among those with more than 200 ABs – Jay Payton (.434 in 1994) and Chandler Simpson (.433 in 2022).
- Ryan Zuckerman has hit 20 home runs this season, the second most in the ACC. He becomes the 16th Yellow Jacket in program history to record a 20-homer season, in a seven-way tie for 11th on the single season list. He is now six home runs shy of the program record (26), set by Kevin Parada in 2022.
- The Jackets have four players batting at least .375, no other program has more than two: Advincula (.431 – 2nd in the nation), Kerce (.386), Lackey (.380) and Burress (.375).
- Tech’s .360 team batting average in higher than the individual team leader of nearly two-thirds of Division I teams (205 teams – 66.56% of DI).
- Tech is tied for the nation’s lead with three players at 18+ doubles: Kerce (27 – the most in the Power 4), Burress (18) and Baker (18) – tied with Texas Tech.
- GT is the only program to have seven players with an OBP over .470, no other program has more than four: Advincula (.506), Lackey (.500), Schmidt (.487), Burress (.484), Hernandez (.483), Baker (.474) and Kerce (.470).
- The Jackets have five players with at least 55 runs scored, no other program has more than three: Burress (69 – the most in the ACC), Lackey (62), Advincula (57), Baker (55) and Zuckerman (55).
- GT has four of the Top 15 players in the nation in WAR, no other program has more than two: Zuckerman (4.23), Lackey (4.08), Advincula (leads all 2B – 3.99), Burress (leads all CF – 3.86).
- Tech leads the all-time series with Mercer, 120-58 with a 70-26 record in Atlanta. The last meeting on The Flats saw Tech score 21 runs in a 21-5 (7) romp – the most runs GT has ever scored against Mercer in the series’ history.