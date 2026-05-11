2027 Baseball Season Ticket Deposits Now Accepted

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball fans can secure their spot in line for 2027 baseball season tickets by placing a deposit, which are being accepted now for just $50 per season ticket. Click HERE to place a deposit.

Fans that place a non-refundable deposit at this time will be contacted to select their seats for 2027 before season tickets are made available to the general public later this spring. Deposits are being accepted for new season ticket members only. Current Georgia Tech baseball season ticket members do not need to place a deposit at this time – renewal information for 2026 season ticket members will be available soon.

Additionally, fans that commit to 2027 season tickets by placing a deposit by Sunday, May 17 will have the opportunity to request tickets for all 2026 NCAA regional and super regional games hosted by Georgia Tech at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium before tickets go on sale to the general public*.

Season tickets are the only way to guarantee a seat for all of the exciting action of Tech baseball at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium in 2027. The Yellow Jackets have sold out nine home games in 2026, more than quadrupling the previous program record and setting demand at an all-time high. Fans without season tickets will likely be shut out of the biggest games of the 2027 baseball campaign.

Entering the final week of the 2026 regular season, Georgia Tech is ranked No. 3 nationally and leads the Atlantic Coast Conference standings by two games with three games to play. Highlighted by a gaudy 30-3 home record, the Yellow Jackets’ 42-8 overall record is the best 50-game record in school history.

Tech closes the home portion of its 2026 regular-season schedule on Tuesday when it hosts Mercer at 6 p.m. Click HERE to purchase tickets for the regular-season home finale.

* Requests by fans that place a deposit on 2027 season tickets for 2026 NCAA regional and super regional tickets will be fulfilled based on Alexander-Tharpe Fund priority points. A point freeze will occur on Monday, May 18. To learn more about A-T Fund priority points, click HERE.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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