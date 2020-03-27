Andy Ogletree Named to U.S. Team for Palmer Cup

Arnold Palmer Cup site | Golf Channel Announcement Norman, Okla. – Georgia Tech golfer Andy Ogletree has been named to represent the United States in the 2019 Arnold Palmer Cup, the annual Ryder Cup-style collegiate competition that is scheduled to be played July 3-5 at Lahinch Golf Club in Lahinch, County Clare, Ireland. The Palmer Cup teams for both the United States and Europe were announced live Friday on Golf Channel’s Golf Central program. “We do not know if the matches will be held as scheduled, postponed, or canceled,” read a statement from the Golf Coaches Association of America. “With the pandemic affecting so many lives around the globe, there are certainly more pressing issues than golf. However, we would like to recognize the accomplishments of these college golfers since last summer and during this college season.” Ogletree, Pierceson Coody of Texas and Zach Zediker of Delta State were announced Friday as coach’s picks. They join a pair of returners from last year’s team in John Augenstein (Vanderbilt) and Quade Cummins (Oklahoma), who were automatic selections via Arnold Palmer Cup Ranking along with Garett Reband (Oklahoma), Cooper Dossey (Baylor), Evan Katz (Duke) and William Mouw (Pepperdine). Ricky Castillo of Florida, John Pak of Florida State and Davis Thompson of Georgia were named to the U.S. team on March 4 via the selection committee. Alan Bratton, the head coach at Oklahoma State, will coach the U.S. team in the Palmer Cup.

Andy Ogletree in International Golf

"I’m honored to be chosen to represent the United States; the Palmer Cup is such a prestigious competition. I’m looking forward to joining forces with a lot of great American college golfers and competing against many others who are on the International team. It should be a lot of fun."

Georgia Tech senior Andy Ogletree Since capturing the 2019 United States Amateur championship last August at Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurst, N.C., Ogletree has competed for the U.S. in the Walker Cup in September at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England and the Spirit International Amateur Golf Championship in November in Trinity, Texas. He was ranked No. 11 in points for the Palmer Cup as of March 5, and is currently No. 16 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and the Scratch Players world ranking. In collegiate competition, Ogletree is ranked No. 20 nationally in Golfstat and No. 27 in the Golfweek/Sagarin Index. The senior has three top-10 finishes in five stroke-play events this year, and won all three of his matches to help Georgia Tech win the Cypress Point Classic. Last spring, he earned second-team All-America honors and made the All-Atlantic Coast Conference team. GEORGIA TECH IN THE PALMER CUP 1998 – Matt Kuchar, Bryce Molder

1999 – Matt Kuchar, Bryce Molder

2001 – Bryce Molder

2003 – Bruce Heppler (head coach)

2005 – Roberto Castro

2006 – Roberto Castro, Kevin Larsen

2008 – Chesson Hadley

2009 – Cameron Tringale

2012 – James White

2014 – Ollie Schniederjans

2015 – Anders Albertson, Ollie Schniederjans, Bruce Heppler (head coach)

2019 – Andy Ogletree The Arnold Palmer Cup was co-founded by Arnold Palmer and The Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) and began at the Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Fla., in 1997. The event is a Ryder Cup-style tournament featuring the top men’s and women’s university/college golfers matching the United States against a team of International players. The Arnold Palmer Cup has been played at some of the world’s greatest courses including The Old Course, The Royal County Down, Royal Portrush, Baltusrol, The Honors Course, and Cherry Hills. The 2018 matches at Evian Resort Golf Club became the only major tournament which features men and women playing side-by-side as partners.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and Athletics Initiative 2020, Georgia Tech athletics’ ongoing $125 million initiative to allow Tech to recruit the nation’s most elite student-athletes, build a better student-athlete once they arrive on The Flats and, ultimately, win! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org. ABOUT GEORGIA TECH GOLF Georgia Tech’s golf team is in its 25th year under head coach Bruce Heppler, winning 63 tournaments in his tenure. The Yellow Jackets have won 18 Atlantic Coast Conference Championships, made 29 appearances in the NCAA Championship and been the national runner-up four times. Connect with Georgia Tech Golf on social media by liking their Facebook page, or following on Twitter (@GTGolf) and Instagram. For more information on Tech golf, visit Ramblinwreck.com.