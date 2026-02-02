Eight Yellow Jackets Named to All-ACC Academic Football Team

THE FLATS – Highlighted by two-time honoree Joe Fusile (Richmond Hill, Ga./Richmond Hill H.S.), eight Georgia Tech student-athletes are members of the 2025 all-ACC academic football team.

2025 GEORGIA TECH ALL-ACC ACADEMIC FOOTALL TEAM MEMBERS

Name Pos. Class Major Myles Forristall LB r-So. Business Administration Joe Fusile OL r-Sr. Civil Engineering Malachi Hosley RB Jr. Literature, Media and Communication Brayden Manley DL Jr. Literature, Media and Communication Jameson Riggs OL r-Fr. Aerospace Engineering Elgin Sessions DB Fr. Business Administration Ronnie Thomas LS r-Jr. Business Administration Daiquan White DB Jr. Literature, Media and Communication

To be considered for all-ACC academic team recognition, a student-athlete must be an undergraduate student that has been enrolled at the institution for at least one year, have earned at least a 3.0 grade point average for two-consecutive semesters and own a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher.

In addition to earning all-ACC academic team honors, Fusile and Thomas both earned bachelor’s degrees from Georgia Tech last semester.

As a team, Georgia Tech football shattered its previous record with a 3.17 GPA last semester. Prior to the fall semester, Tech football’s record GPA was 3.03 (spring 2025) and its highest in-season GPA was 3.00 (fall 2024).

Georgia Tech football also boasts a 93% NCAA Graduation Success Rate, which far outpaces the NCAA Division I FBS average of 84%

On the field, the Yellow Jackets’ eight all-ACC academic team honorees helped lead Georgia Tech to a 9-4 record (tied for the 10th-most victories in Tech’s 133-season football history) and No. 24 final national ranking in 2025. The Jackets rose to as high as No. 7 in the national rankings in ‘25 and were ranked in the final 14 national polls of the season, which is their longest streak since Tech was ranked in all 16 polls in 1999.

Georgia Tech also went 6-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference play, which was good for a tie for second place in the 17-team conference. The Yellow Jackets are the only ACC team that has finished in the top four of the conference standings each of the last three seasons.

The Jackets are currently in the midst of offseason workouts in preparation for the 2026 season. Spring practice opens on March 10, with Georgia Tech’s annual White and Gold spring game set for Saturday, April 18 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

2026 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS

2026 Georgia Tech football season tickets are available now. The Yellow Jackets’ highly anticipated 2026 home schedule features all seven of their home games being played at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, beginning with premium non-conference showdowns versus Colorado (Sept. 5) and Tennessee (Sept. 12), and ACC battles against defending conference champion Duke (Oct. 10) and 2025 bowl winners Louisville (Nov. 7) and Wake Forest (Nov. 21).

To renew season tickets for 2026, click HERE.

To become a new season ticket member in 2026, click HERE.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.