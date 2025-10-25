Yellow Jackets Dominate Orange, 41-16

THE FLATS – Haynes King solidified his standing as one of college football’s top players, accounting for 395 yards of total offense and five touchdowns, and No. 7 Georgia Tech continued its run as one of college football’s top teams in a 41-16 rout of Syracuse on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

King completed 25-of-31 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns and ran 12 times for 91 yards and two more scores in perhaps his and his team’s most complete performance of the season to date. King’s .806 completion percentage was the highest in Georgia Tech history for a passer with at least 30 attempts.

The senior signal-caller led the Yellow Jackets to scores on seven of 10 possessions, including a pair of touchdown passes to tight end Josh Beetham (21 and 13 yards), another scoring strike to wide receiver Dean Patterson (37 yards) and two TD runs of his own (2 and 4 yards).

In all, King and the Georgia Tech offense racked up 543 yards of offense, its most in an Atlantic Coast Conference game in two years, dating back to a 635-yard outburst in a 46-42 win over North Carolina in 2023.

Not to be outshone by the offensive fireworks, Tech’s defense also turned in one of its best performances of the year, particularly in the first half, when the Orange managed just 118 yards as the Jackets opened up a commanding 20-3 lead.

In contrast to the efficiency of Georgia Tech’s explosive offense, Syracuse managed points on just three of their 10 possessions. The Orange managed just 17 first downs (compared to Tech’s 28), as the Jackets’ defense allowed just five third-down conversions on 14 attempts.

But the story of the day was King. His 304 passing yards, three touchdown passes and 395 yards of total offense were all season highs, while the 300-yard passing game was his sixth in 31 games as a Yellow Jacket, which moved him into a tie for the second-most in Tech history, behind only 1999 Heisman Trophy runner-up Joe Hamilton’s seven.

It all added up to the No. 7-ranked Yellow Jackets moving to 8-0 for only the sixth time in its 133-season football history (1917, 1928, 1942, 1952, 1966 and 2025) and 5-0 in ACC play for the first time ever.

Georgia Tech puts its unblemished record on the line again next Saturday, Nov. 1, when it travels to NC State for an ACC showdown. Kickoff time and television arrangements will be announced later on Saturday or early Sunday.