3.7 Million Tune in to Jackets’ Season Opener

THE FLATS – The television broadcast of Georgia Tech’s season-opening win at Colorado was America’s most-watched telecast last Friday night, with an average of 3.7 million viewers tuning in to watch the Yellow Jackets’ 27-20 triumph.

In addition to being the nation’s most-watched telecast of the day, the ESPN audience of 3.7 million was:

more viewers than any regular-season Friday game on ESPN in 2024;

more viewers than all but three regular-season games on ESPN in 2024 (Georgia Tech also played in ESPN’s most-watched regular-season game of 2024 – 4.99 million viewers for its season-opening win over No. 10 Florida State);

more viewers than all but three regular-season games played on a Friday on any network in 2024 (Georgia Tech played in the most-watched Friday game of the 2024 regular season – 8.47 million viewers at Georgia);

more than double the viewership for the game played in the same time slot on ESPN in 2024 (Temple vs. Oklahoma – 1.65 million viewers).

Last Friday’s season opener also marked the fourth time since the beginning of 2024 that Georgia Tech has drawn a television audience of 3.4 million or more for a regular-season game, which is tied for the most regular-season games with viewership of 3.4 million-plus for any Atlantic Coast Conference team during that span (Miami also has four).

The Yellow Jackets (1-0) begin their 113th season at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field on Saturday when they host Gardner-Webb (1-0) for their home opener. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. and will be televised live on ACC Network Extra.

