Yellow Jackets Shine at NFL Combine

THE FLATS – The 2026 National Football League Scouting Combine has come to a close for Georgia Tech’s four representatives at this year’s event – DB Ahmari Harvey (Tallahassee, Fla./Florida State University School), QB Haynes King (Longview, Texas/Longview H.S.), WR Eric Rivers (Chattanooga, Tenn./McCallie School) and OL Keylan Rutledge (Royston, Ga./Franklin County H.S.).

Georgia Tech’s four combine invites were its most since five Yellow Jackets – OL Andrew Gardner, DE Mike Johnson, DT Darryl Richard, DT Vance Walker and CB Jahi Word-Daniels – were selected to participate in 2009. All five went on to play in the NFL, with Johnson, Gardner, Walker and Richard all selected in the 2009 NFL Draft and Word-Daniels signing as a free agent. Tech also had four combine invites in 2010, when DE Derrick Morgan, WR Demaryius Thomas, S Morgan Burnett and RB Jonathan Dwyer participated before being selected in the first, first, third and sixth rounds of the draft, respectively.

Harvey, King, Rivers and Rutledge are among 19 Yellow Jackets that will participate in Tech’s annual Pro Day on Friday, March 13.

The Yellow Jackets’ NFL prospects helped lead Georgia Tech to a historic 2025 season that concluded with a 9-4 overall record (tied for the 10th-most victories in Tech’s 133-season football history) and No. 24 final national ranking. The Jackets rose to as high as No. 7 in the national rankings in ‘25 and were ranked in the final 14 national polls of the season, which is their longest streak since Tech was ranked in all 16 polls in 1999.

Georgia Tech also went 6-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference play in ‘25, which was good for a tie for second place in the 17-team conference. The Yellow Jackets are the only ACC team that has finished in the top four of the conference standings each of the last three seasons.

The Jackets’ 2026 roster features five returning all-ACC performers from last year’s 9-4 squad (PK Aidan Birr, OL Malachi Carney, LB Kyle Efford, RB Malachi Hosley and OL Ethan Mackenny) and 19 highly touted incoming transfers, headlined by RB Justice Haynes and QB Alberto Mendoza.

The first opportunity for fans to see the 2026 Yellow Jackets in action comes on Saturday, April 18 when Georgia Tech holds its 2026 White & Gold Game at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. The Jackets’ annual spring game kicks off at 1 p.m. and admission is FREE.

