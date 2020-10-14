Women’s Basketball Unveils Locker Room Renovation

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball unveiled the completed renovation of its locker room and team space on Wednesday, transforming the area into a state-of-the-art space. The locker room was revealed to the student-athletes following the conclusion of the team’s first official practice of the 2020-21 season.

LOCKER ROOM PHOTO GALLERY

“It is a really big day for Georgia Tech women’s basketball,” said head coach Nell Fortner. “We’ve been awaiting the moment we could get into the locker room, show it to our players and see the excitement on their faces. It’s a beautiful space with everything a student-athlete needs to be successful and be excited about coming to the gym every day. We want to thank so many people that played a role in helping this dream become reality. A huge thank you to our donors that stepped up in a big way to make sure this renovation could take place.

“We’re extremely excited and very proud of it. We can’t wait to show the space off to not only our donors that helped create it, but also recruits and their parents. It’s a big time locker room and we are proud to call it home to Georgia Tech women’s basketball.”