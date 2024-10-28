Women’s Basketball Promotional Schedule Revealed

THE FLATS – An exciting season of Georgia Tech women’s basketball is on the horizon and fans won’t want to miss any of the action as the 2024-25 promotional schedule has been unveiled. The season will be filled with themed games and giveaways for fans and students alike.
The fun tips-off with the Yellow Jackets’ exhibition game against Anderson University on Oct. 31 for a Halloween Game. Candy will be distributed pregame at the main entrance and fans are encouraged to wear costumes (no face coverings or masks allowed) for a costume contest. Tech will officially get the season started on Nov. 4 on Education Day as the Yellow Jackets have once again partnered with Atlanta Public Schools to welcome over 3,000 elementary school students to McCamish Pavilion for the morning game.
Other exciting giveaway nights available to all fans include a THWg rally towel against Georgia (Nov. 17 – 2 p.m.), Georgia Tech themed wrapping paper when the Jackets host Florida A&M (Dec. 1 – 2 p.m.), belt bags against Virginia Tech (Jan. 9 – 7 p.m.) and pink t-shirts for Play for Kay against Wake Forest (Feb. 16 – 12 p.m.).
The promotional schedule also features Georgia Tech student promos, available to all Georgia Tech students with a valid BuzzCard. Students will be able to receive a white adidas shirts for Tech’s ‘Wear White’ contest against Georgia (Nov. 17 – 2 p.m.), bucket hats against Duke (Jan. 26 – 2 p.m.) and trucker hats against NC State (Feb. 20 – 7 p.m.).
Major theme nights on the schedule include Alumni Day (Jan. 19 vs. Clemson), We Back Pat (Jan. 26 vs. Duke), Play for Kay Pink Game (Feb. 16 vs. Wake Forest) and National Girls and Women in Sports Day (Feb. 23 vs. Florida State). All females, ages 17 and under, will receive free admission at the Florida State game in honor of National Girls and Women in Sports Day.
A season-long ticket promotion will take place for every Sunday women’s basketball home game. For patron walk-ups at the box office at Sunday home games, the purchase of an adult ticket will receive one free kid (ages 12 and under) entry.
The full promotional schedule is available below.
2024-25 Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball Promotional Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Sponsor
|Theme
|Student Promo
|All Giveaway
|Oct. 31
|Anderson U. (EXH)
|Halloween Game
|Nov. 4
|Winthrop
|Education Day
|Gold Poms
|Nov. 8
|Georgia State
|Nell Bobblehead (400)
|Nov. 17
|Georgia
|Wear White; Michael Isenhour Toy Drive
|White adidas shirt (150)
|THWg Rally Towel (1,500)
|Dec. 1
|Florida A&M
|PNC
|Wrapping Paper (1,000)
|Dec. 4
|Mississippi State
|70’s Game
|Coca-Cola sponsored
Tie Dye Towels (1,000)
|Dec. 21
|Nebraska
|Holiday Game
|Wreck Ornament
|Jan. 9
|Virginia Tech
|Belt Bags (1,000)
|Jan. 19
|Clemson
|Alumni Day
|Coca-Cola sponsored Pennants (500)
|Jan. 26
|Duke
|Delta
|90’s Game;
We Back Pat
|Bucket Hat (500)
|Feb. 16
|Wake Forest
|Play for Kay
|Pink Ramblin’ Wreck T-Shirts (800)
|Feb. 20
|NC State
|Coca-Cola sponsored
Trucker Hat (500)
|Feb. 23
|Florida State
|Senior Day; NGWSD
SEASON TICKETS FOR WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Season tickets for the 2024-25 women’s basketball season are currently on sale. The Yellow Jackets’ upcoming season, the sixth under head coach Nell Fortner, will feature nine ACC home games, in addition to its challenging non-conference slate. Season ticket packages are available for just $65 for reserved seating (a $151 savings) and $50 for general admission (a $130 savings). Fans can purchase tickets by visiting RamblinWreck.com or by calling the Georgia Tech ticket office at 1-888-TECH-TIX.
Single game tickets for the season are also on sale. Single game tickets begin at just $10 for general admission seating and are $12 for reserved seating. Youth pricing begins at $8 per game and are available day of game, while group ticket packages are on sale for 10 or more tickets at $5 per ticket. Please contact the Georgia Tech Athletic Association ticket office for more information on group tickets at tickets@athletics.gatech.edu.
GEORGIA TECH WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CELEBRATES 50 YEARS
Georgia Tech is celebrating the 50th anniversary of women’s basketball on The Flats this season. Under the direction of coach Jim Culpepper, Georgia Tech competed its first year in the Georgia Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (GAIAW) in 1974-75 before joining the ACC in 1979-80. Tech has seen many highlights over 50 years, including playing in the NCAA Tournament 11 times, with two Sweet 16 appearances (2012, 2021), and producing nine WNBA draft picks, featuring first round draft picks Alex Montgomery and Sasha Goodlett. In its first postseason berth in school history, Georgia Tech captured the 1992 National Women’s Invitational Tournament. Currently in its sixth season under head coach Nell Fortner, the Yellow Jackets have reach postseason play three times in the last five years.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
