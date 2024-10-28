Women’s Basketball Promotional Schedule Revealed

THE FLATS – An exciting season of Georgia Tech women’s basketball is on the horizon and fans won’t want to miss any of the action as the 2024-25 promotional schedule has been unveiled. The season will be filled with themed games and giveaways for fans and students alike.

The fun tips-off with the Yellow Jackets’ exhibition game against Anderson University on Oct. 31 for a Halloween Game. Candy will be distributed pregame at the main entrance and fans are encouraged to wear costumes (no face coverings or masks allowed) for a costume contest. Tech will officially get the season started on Nov. 4 on Education Day as the Yellow Jackets have once again partnered with Atlanta Public Schools to welcome over 3,000 elementary school students to McCamish Pavilion for the morning game.

Other exciting giveaway nights available to all fans include a THWg rally towel against Georgia (Nov. 17 – 2 p.m.), Georgia Tech themed wrapping paper when the Jackets host Florida A&M (Dec. 1 – 2 p.m.), belt bags against Virginia Tech (Jan. 9 – 7 p.m.) and pink t-shirts for Play for Kay against Wake Forest (Feb. 16 – 12 p.m.).

The promotional schedule also features Georgia Tech student promos, available to all Georgia Tech students with a valid BuzzCard. Students will be able to receive a white adidas shirts for Tech’s ‘Wear White’ contest against Georgia (Nov. 17 – 2 p.m.), bucket hats against Duke (Jan. 26 – 2 p.m.) and trucker hats against NC State (Feb. 20 – 7 p.m.).

Major theme nights on the schedule include Alumni Day (Jan. 19 vs. Clemson), We Back Pat (Jan. 26 vs. Duke), Play for Kay Pink Game (Feb. 16 vs. Wake Forest) and National Girls and Women in Sports Day (Feb. 23 vs. Florida State). All females, ages 17 and under, will receive free admission at the Florida State game in honor of National Girls and Women in Sports Day.

A season-long ticket promotion will take place for every Sunday women’s basketball home game. For patron walk-ups at the box office at Sunday home games, the purchase of an adult ticket will receive one free kid (ages 12 and under) entry.

The full promotional schedule is available below.

2024-25 Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball Promotional Schedule